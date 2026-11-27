MotoGP 2026

Round 22 – Valencia – Friday

Marc Márquez announced that Valencia would be his final Grand Prix, then went out and lapped the place faster than anybody ever has. His 1m28.483 with less than a minute remaining in Practice put the newly crowned eight-time MotoGP World Champion a quarter of a second clear on an extraordinary final Friday.

Earlier, Márquez had explained that he made the decision at Motegi, while the championship was still in the balance. Recurrences of double vision and increasing weakness in his right arm had helped bring him to that point. We cover those revelations, and why only Álex knew until this week, in Marc Márquez explains the reasons behind his retirement.

There was plenty for Australian fans to follow on track as well. Senna Agius topped both Moto2 sessions, Joel Kelso secured direct passage to Moto3 Q2, and Jack Miller began his own final MotoGP weekend with 14th in both sessions.

MotoGP Practice

Marco Bezzecchi had the edge in a bitterly cold FP1. With the track temperature just seven degrees, his 1m30.681 beat Marc by a hundredth, with Raúl Fernández third. Miller fell at Turn 2 and Johann Zarco at Turn 10. The asphalt had warmed to 19 degrees for the afternoon session.

Bezzecchi was first into the 1m28s in Practice, before Fernández edged below the Italian’s existing circuit record with a 1m28.791. Bezzecchi responded with a 1m28.730, but Marc still had a fresh soft rear to use. On the first flying lap of his final run, he took another quarter of a second off the target. His 1m28.483 was 0.326 seconds inside Bezzecchi’s 2025 record.

Marc puts all four sectors together

The sector sheet underlined how well Marc executed that lap. All four were his personal bests of the session, with the final two also the quickest outright. Ai Ogura was fastest through sector one and Fernández through sector two, but Marc joined his whole lap together when it counted. Even combining Bezzecchi’s best sectors from different laps left the Aprilia rider two tenths away.

Marc said the morning had been emotionally difficult after making the announcement and seeing the reaction around him. By the afternoon, he simply wanted to enjoy the bike and the moment. That produced the fastest lap ever recorded at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Raúl’s five-lap run stands out

Fernández’s second run was worth a closer look. He retained the hard front from his opening outing and fitted a new soft rear, then strung together five consecutive flying laps averaging 1m29.386. They ranged from 1m29.179 to 1m29.601, the quickest uninterrupted five-lap sequence of the afternoon. By the end, the front had completed 15 recorded laps and the rear six.

Bezzecchi’s opening run on the medium rear included six consecutive valid flying laps averaging 1m30.082. Further into their tyre runs, Fabio Quartararo recorded a 1m30.318 on the 13th lap of his soft rear and Jorge Martín a 1m30.339 on the 17th of his. Marc managed a 1m30.345 on the 11th lap of his medium rear. There were useful signs of consistency there, although the different compounds, tyre ages and run lengths leave plenty to establish over race distance.

Four Aprilias through to Q2

Bezzecchi finished second, with Trackhouse pair Ogura and Fernández third and fourth. All three joined Marc below the previous lap record. Martín secured the last direct Q2 place in tenth, just 0.049 seconds ahead of Zarco, to put all four Aprilias through.

That was a useful start to a weekend with plenty still riding on it for Aprilia. The manufacturer leads Ducati by nine points in the constructors’ championship, while Martín and Bezzecchi are separated by just two points in the fight to finish runner-up to Marc.

Pedro Acosta recovered from a Turn 2 fall to finish fifth. Álex Márquez was sixth despite a Turn 6 crash and a fever that had left him struggling physically and almost without a voice. Pol Espargaró put the Tech3 KTM seventh, crediting the soft front tyre and a helpful tow on his final attack.

Fermín Aldeguer made it two Gresini Ducatis in Q2 with eighth. Fabio Di Giannantonio was ninth despite a technical problem that forced him to continue his work on the other VR46 Ducati.

Miller begins his final MotoGP weekend

Miller’s 1m29.349 briefly put him inside the top ten, but he finished 14th, just under four tenths short of direct Q2. He was only 0.025 seconds behind the leading Yamaha of Quartararo in 12th, with Enea Bastianini between them.

The Australian’s best came on his first time-attack run. Another fresh soft rear failed to bring an improvement, with Miller reporting that traffic and yellow flags made it difficult to find clear track. He felt the pace was encouraging and said his motivation remained at 100 per cent as he approached his final MotoGP races.

Zarco was the closest of those left facing Q1, with a late fall at the final corner adding to his morning crash. Bastianini fell at Turn 11 before his time attacks, while Brad Binder crashed at Turn 2 late in the session and finished 17th.

Joan Mir returned without physical problems but had work to catch up on after his absence, finishing 15th ahead of Diogo Moreira. Luca Marini was 18th, Iker Lecuona 19th and Álex Rins, also on his last MotoGP Friday, 20th. Franco Morbidelli and Augusto Fernández completed the order.

Valencia MotoGP Practice Results

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Marquez Duc 1m28.483 337.0 2 M. Bezzecchi Apr +0.247 338.7 3 A. Ogura Apr +0.291 338.7 4 R. Fernandez Apr +0.308 335.4 5 P. Acosta KTM +0.334 340.3 6 A. Marquez Duc +0.422 338.7 7 P. Espargaro KTM +0.425 342.0 8 F. Aldeguer Duc +0.429 332.1 9 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.461 333.7 10 J. Martin Apr +0.487 340.3 11 J. Zarco Hon +0.536 338.7 12 F. Quartararo Yam +0.841 330.5 13 E. Bastianini KTM +0.842 340.3 14 J. Miller Yam +0.866 337.0 15 J. Mir Hon +0.996 340.3 16 D. Moreira Hon +1.009 337.0 17 B. Binder KTM +1.099 342.0 18 L. Marini Hon +1.139 338.7 19 I. Lecuona Duc +1.267 333.7 20 A. Rins Yam +1.359 333.7 21 F. Morbidelli Duc +1.500 328.9 22 A. Fernandez Yam +1.831 333.7

MotoGP Rider Quotes

Marc Márquez – P1 (1m28.483)

“Today was a special day on track, just as the entire weekend will be. We were fast, and I felt good on the bike. This weekend I want to enjoy every lap, because I know these will be my final ones in a Grand Prix. This morning’s FP was really tough, after making the announcement and experiencing the emotions of the whole team and the people around me. But this was my way of announcing it, different from all the others, just as my career has been. This afternoon, I simply wanted to enjoy the track and the moment; the result didn’t matter to me. This is the final race of my career, and I don’t want to put any pressure on myself.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P2 (+0.247)

“I was a little surprised by Márquez’s retirement; I wasn’t expecting it. We are losing a very strong rider and a rival, someone we could learn a lot from, and personally I would have liked to have another year to compete against him, grow and have some great battles. Other than that, it was a good Friday, although there is still work to do to try to improve.”

Ai Ogura – P3 (+0.291)

“I’m delighted about today. Top 10 on Friday is the biggest goal for us and we achieved that. We’ll work harder for tomorrow as we’re still missing three or four areas that would have made the practice a lot better. We are on our way to fix that and if we can fix it, I think we can be competitive tomorrow. So, it will be fine for the Sprint and anyway, I’m happy about today. By Marc’s announcement – I was totally surprised. It leaves me with mixed feelings; on one side, I’m really happy for him, but on the other side, it was a little bit sad. I would like to say thank you to him for everything he has done for our sport – for the riders. He was an example for many, many riders.”

Raúl Fernández – P4 (+0.308)

“I’m really happy about the day. During the day, we did a really good job – we had to understand the rear tire well because it’s a different compound to last year, so we had a lot of work to do. I think we are going a good way and I feel comfortable with the bike. We still need to change some small details to feel even better but at the end, I’m happy. But, I think today is a special day for everybody because Marc decided to retire. There’s not much to say about me, but I want to say thanks to Marc. When I was young, nearly everybody followed his career. He is an inspiration, especially how he came back after a big injury. Just thanks to him, thank you Marc for being our idol and for always being a gentleman with all of us. It was a pleasure to share the track with him.”

Álex Márquez – P6 (+0.422)

“Overall, apart from the crash, it was a positive day. Unfortunately, I’ve been running a slight fever since yesterday, which made my sessions more difficult, and now I’ve pretty much lost my voice. We worked well and we want to finish on a high note, but obviously I need to recover physically to be competitive. Q2 was the goal, and we achieved it.”

Pol Espargaró – P7 (+0.425)

“That was quick! When I stopped, I saw I did a 1’29.3 and I looked at Manu (Cazeaux – Crew Chief) and said, ‘Mate, I cannot go faster!’ Still I was in P10. I accepted I was about to go to Q1 first tomorrow, but then I nailed the next time attack. I started really bad in the lap because the first corner I went wide, but then I somehow caught back to Pedro (Acosta), (Jorge) Martin and Bez (Marco Bezzecchi). So I had a good tow. To be honest, I couldn’t make it by myself because I didn’t have enough speed to make it. But I did it! I’m so pleased as conditions were very, very tricky. I almost crashed when Pedro (Acosta) fell just ahead because the rear was pushing so much the front, the front had no temperature and it was really, really tricky. But when we put the soft front, then everything worked pretty OK. It’s great to be through to Q2. Let’s try and build on this before tomorrow.”

Fermín Aldeguer – P8 (+0.429)

“We wanted to secure a spot in Q2, which is crucial to approaching the weekend in the best possible way. The feeling was good right from the start, and despite this morning’s conditions, I felt comfortable. We need to keep working. We have the reference of the best rider out there, Marc, so all we can do is study his data and try to improve. The feeling improved massively with the soft rear tyre, but there are two or three sections of the track where there’s definitely room for improvement.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P9 (+0.461)

“Today it was a tricky day: in the Practice, I had a problem on one of the bikes, and we had to continue the working plan just on the second bike. This made things more complicated, but we achieved the goal to be in direct Q2. I am happy with the feeling we had, and we were able to stay in the Top10 anyway, so our Friday ended in a positive way.”

Jorge Martín – P10 (+0.487)

“On the one hand, I was expecting Marc’s retirement, but on the other, I didn’t think it was possible. For me, it was an honour to fight against one of the best athletes in the world, not just in MotoGP, but in history. As for my day, today was a typical Friday for me. I struggled a little at the beginning, but I secured Q2, which was our objective. Now we will keep working to improve.”

Johann Zarco – P11 (+0.536)

“It’s been a positive but challenging day, especially with the crashes. The temperatures are quite low here, and that played a key role. I’m happy with our performance throughout the day. We’ve had good feelings on the bike, and we’re really close to the top, which is a positive sign considering this is normally a difficult track for us. We’ll try to make it into Q2 tomorrow and see how Saturday goes!”

Fabio Quartararo – P12 (+0.841)

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have the potential to go into Q2. The pace is a bit better than the time attack suggests, but we are struggling. We will try to find some improvements and give it our maximum tomorrow to still get into Q2, and then we’ll see.”

Enea Bastianini – P13 (+0.842)

“A tricky day. This morning was really tough. This afternoon, I have to be honest it was a difficult start. With the medium rear I was sliding everywhere and couldn’t push. When we put the soft everything was better, but then it started pushing the front on corner entry. Then I crashed before starting the time attacks. That complicated the rest of the session. But even without that, it would have been difficult. Pol (Espargaró) and Pedro (Acosta) were faster than us today so I can learn from them. But I have to learn a lot because this is my worst track ever! My best result here is eighth so I want to beat that on Sunday. That’s the aim.”

Jack Miller – P14 (+0.866)

“It‘s the last Friday of the year, and the bike felt reasonably competitive today. I would have liked a little more, but we‘re working to improve it. I struggled to find clear track when I needed it, with yellow flags and traffic making the second tyre particularly difficult to use. It was a bit of a mess, really. We‘ll try again tomorrow and see what we can do. The pace felt good, though, and it‘s nice to be riding here in Valencia. The lack of long straights helps us, although the low temperatures make things a little more challenging than usual. Overall, the conditions are better than I expected. As for my final MotoGP weekend, I‘m approaching it like any other race. My motivation is still 100%: every time I put my helmet on, I want to go out and beat these guys. I don’t really think about it being my last race; I see it as another opportunity to compete. Of course, I’m aware of what this weekend represents, but my commitment hasn’t changed. I’ll give it everything, just as I always have.”

Joan Mir – P15 (+0.996)

“It was great to be back with the team and riding again, after these last few weeks it was a return to normality. I didn’t have any problems from the physical side but there was a lot to catch up on after missing so many races. We knew this weekend would be about taking it step by step and I am not rushing into anything or setting my sights on something way above where we are. Let’s see what we can do overnight to improve and hopefully step a bit closer to the top ten.”

Diogo Moreira – P16 (+1.009)

“This is a challenging track for us, and the low temperatures don’t help. We’ve tried different things today, but it was difficult to nail the time attack. We’ll give our best in Q1 tomorrow and see how Saturday goes! It’s going to be an exciting weekend, especially as it’s my last one with the LCR family.”

Luca Marini – P18 (+1.139)

“I am confident that we can replicate what we’ve done in the last races and improve our speed over the weekend. This is our target, to put everything together for Sunday. A tricky day today for us with some small mistakes on the bike when we were on the last tyre. Like always in Valencia, the temperature changes a lot during the day and in the morning, you have to be a little bit careful because it’s quite cold.”

Iker Lecuona – P19 (+1.267)

“Obviously, it’s a privilege to share the garage with Marc during such an important weekend. As far as I’m concerned, it was a positive day: everyone was very fast, and we’re not too far off. I feel a little frustrated because we made a small change, which I then decided to use for the time attack, and I don’t think it was the right decision, as the feeling with the new tyre wasn’t ideal. The goal was to be 0.8–0.9 seconds off the fastest rider, but instead I found myself 1.2 seconds behind. In any case, the feeling is much better than it was in Portimão, and the goal is to keep making small steps forward without overdoing things or risking crashes.”

Álex Rins – P20 (+1.359)

“Today was quite tough for me – my last Friday in MotoGP. I was struggling in the cold conditions this morning. I was not feeling great with the bike. So, we made some changes during the Practice to bring back the feeling, but it wasn’t super successful. Let’s try to be closer tomorrow.”

Franco Morbidelli – P21 (+1.500)

“It was a complicated Friday; I wasn’t as fast as I would. We had many difficulties today, but the Team is giving his maximum. We are working very hard to make some steps forward, and we aim to improve the situation for tomorrow. Now, we are very focused on this weekend and on the areas we can work on to make steps. For tomorrow, the goal will be to continue working to reach the Q2.”

Augusto Fernández – P22 (+1.831)

“I feel a little better than I did in Portimão, although we‘re still dealing with the limitations of our package. The goal is to keep improving what we have, make the most of the bike and hopefully get a little closer to the group ahead. I‘d also like to enjoy the race and find a better rhythm. The cold conditions are making things more difficult, particularly with the Michelin tyres. When you’re not completely familiar with how they behave, it’s harder to understand where the limit is and push with confidence. Hopefully, we can make another small step forward over the weekend.”

MotoGP Team Management

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager

“We can only respect the decision Marc has made. At the end of the day, he is a champion, but above all he is a person. I’m sure it was a difficult decision, stemming from the fact that he had begun to feel the weight of everything that has happened to him. It is certainly a decision that carries great significance for Ducati, but even more so for him. It is only right to dedicate this weekend to Marc and focus solely on him. From Monday onwards, we will think about our future.”

Paolo Bonora – Aprilia Racing

“A good result today, with all the Aprilias going directly into Q2. The constructors’ title is the primary objective this weekend, and we must make sure our riders have a bike that allows them to perform to the best of their abilities. We know it will be difficult, but we are well aware of our potential. It has been a fiercely contested season, and we must be grateful to Marco, Jorge, the team and the people working at Aprilia Racing for all the work they have done. We want to give Jorge a good send-off. Together, we have shown that we know how to manage difficult situations well and that we can achieve important results. We also want to thank Marc for what he has given to the championship. It has been an honour to fight for the title against him right until the end.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Team Principal

“It was a very positive day for us. We managed to get both, Raul and Ai, in high positions and qualified for Q2, which is always the target on Friday. This morning, Ai was trying to find out the way but, in the afternoon, we improved and now we’ll look at the data information. Raul felt confident since the morning and when he is like that, then he’s usually in the top positions and always fast. So, first target achieved, let’s try to keep going and try to stay in the top positions for all the weekend.”

Moto2 Practice

Senna Agius topped both Friday sessions at Valencia. The Intact GP rider led FP1 with a 1m32.500 before lowering that to 1m31.767 in Practice, edging Daniel Holgado by 0.075 seconds and Alonso López by 0.085. Collin Veijer was fourth, with Luca Lunetta the leading Boscoscuro rider in fifth and Álex Escrig sixth on the Forward.

The lap charts underlined the strength of Agius’s Friday. He completed six valid laps below 1m32, split evenly between his two afternoon runs. His 1m31.817 on lap seven of his opening run would still have been enough to top the final classification, before he found another half a tenth on lap 19 of 21. His best was just 0.052 seconds outside Holgado’s existing lap record. Holgado, López and Veijer were the only other riders to break the 1m32 barrier.

Agius is already assured of sixth in the championship, but there is still a title to settle for his team-mate. The two championship contenders both secured direct Q2 entry. Manuel González, who leads Izan Guevara by 4.5 points, needed a late improvement to take seventh, while Guevara was 11th after finishing second in FP1. Guevara said changes tried during the afternoon had not delivered the expected improvement, but the Pramac rider maintained his perfect record of direct Q2 qualification this season.

Adrián Huertas claimed the final direct Q2 place, just 0.015 seconds ahead of Xabi Zurutuza. Tony Arbolino, Deniz Öncü, Iván Ortolá, Celestino Vietti and David Alonso were also among those left to tackle Q1. Ángel Piqueras, Ayumu Sasaki and Arón Canet all crashed during the afternoon session.

Valencia Moto2 Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap Speed 1 S. Agius Kal 1m31.767 280.6 2 D. Holgado Kal +0.075 278.3 3 A. Lopez Kal +0.085 275.0 4 C. Veijer Kal +0.138 281.8 5 L. Lunetta Bos +0.384 278.3 6 A. Escrig For +0.389 275.0 7 M. Gonzalez Kal +0.391 281.8 8 J. A. Rueda Kal +0.418 279.5 9 F. Salac Kal +0.422 281.8 10 D. Muñoz Kal +0.455 277.2 11 I. Guevara Bos +0.469 277.2 12 B. Baltus Kal +0.479 273.9 13 Z. van der Goorbergh Kal +0.534 275.0 14 A. Huertas Kal +0.580 276.1 15 X. Zurutuza For +0.595 279.5 16 T. Arbolino Kal +0.638 277.2 17 M. Aji Kal +0.647 276.1 18 D. Öncü Bos +0.691 279.5 19 I. Ortola Kal +0.751 275.0 20 C. Vietti Bos +0.774 275.0 21 A. Ferrandez Bos +0.908 277.2 22 A. Piqueras Kal +0.939 278.3 23 A. Canet Bos +0.948 275.0 24 T. Furusato Kal +1.116 276.1 25 D. Alonso Kal +1.326 277.2 26 J. Roberts Kal +1.385 273.9 27 A. Sasaki Kal +1.527 273.9 28 M. Ferrari Kal +2.867 279.5

Moto3 Friday Practice

David Almansa set a new Valencia Moto3 lap record with a 1m36.402, taking 0.588 seconds off Adrián Fernández’s previous benchmark. Álvaro Carpe was second, 0.273 seconds behind, with Rico Salmela third and World Champion Máximo Quiles fourth. All four bettered the previous record.

Almansa’s decisive second run produced three consecutive laps of 1m36.604, 1m36.402 and 1m36.479. Every one of those laps was quicker than Carpe’s best, giving the Intact GP rider a convincing finish to the final Friday Practice of the season.

Joel Kelso was eighth in the cold morning session and improved to seventh in Practice, securing direct Q2 entry. The Australian’s 1m37.221 came on the first flying lap of his second run, with Jesús Ríos the only Honda rider ahead of him. Ríos finished fifth, Adrián Cruces sixth and morning leader Adrián Fernández eighth, the Leopard rider recovering from an afternoon crash at Turn 2.

Zen Mitani took the last direct Q2 berth by just one thousandth of a second over Honda Team Asia team-mate Veda Pratama. Valentín Perrone, David Muñoz and Guido Pini also face Q1, as does New Zealander Cormac Buchanan, who finished 25th.

Valencia Moto3 Friday Practice Results