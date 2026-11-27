Marc Marquez announces retirement

Marc Marquez has announced that this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix will be his last, delivering the news live on television through messages printed on sheets of paper that he held up to the camera.

Fans watched in disbelief, tears in their eyes. His competitors paused their preparations to head out for FP1, stunned expressions on their faces as they tried to take in the news and what it meant for the sport.

Only days after securing his tenth World Championship, his eighth in the premier class, Marquez has confirmed he is retiring. Valencia will be the final opportunity to watch him race a MotoGP machine.

I suspected this was a possibility. It has been clear to see what this season has taken out of him, fighting his way back from another serious injury to a right arm and shoulder that had already endured so much. This is the sort of damage you never fully recover from, no matter how hard you work or how determined you are.

To my mind, the greatest ever

To my mind, Marc Marquez is the greatest motorcycle racer of all time.

His combination of outright speed, instinct, adaptability and competitive will puts him above anyone for me. The saves that seemed to defy physics, the ability to find grip where others could not, and then manage a loss of grip like no other, and the sheer determination to keep finding a way to adapt have made him extraordinary to watch.

Six premier-class titles with Honda and another two with Ducati tell part of that story. What he has gone through to win those last two adds something that the record books will never adequately explain.

We became so accustomed to Marquez doing remarkable things that another comeback could almost seem inevitable. Another operation, another rehabilitation programme, another return to the front. Yet each one required him to go through it all again, with no guarantee his body would let him get back to where he wanted to be.

To come through that and still beat the best motorcycle racers in the world is something I find difficult to put into perspective. This season has only strengthened my view of where he belongs.

The cost of another comeback

We explored the extent of the damage earlier this season in our examination of Marquez’s right arm and the seven operations it had undergone. His surgeon, Dr Samuel Antuña, had explained that further improvement was possible, but the arm was not expected to return to normal.

The injury suffered in Indonesia late in 2025 had set him back again after his first championship with Ducati. Its effects carried into this season, and in May doctors removed two screws and a bone fragment that had shifted and were compressing the radial nerve. During the same hospital visit, they also operated on the right foot he had fractured in the Le Mans Sprint.

That is an enormous amount to ask a body to overcome, particularly when the job waiting at the end of rehabilitation involves braking, turning and controlling a MotoGP bike at, and over, the limit.

After Mugello, he was 102 points behind Marco Bezzecchi. He went on to win the championship with a round to spare, completing the biggest points comeback in premier-class history. Seven Grand Prix victories and ten Sprint wins before Valencia underline just how much winning was still required to turn that season around.

As I wrote after he clinched the championship at Portimao, eighth place was an underwhelming finish to an extraordinary title fight. The achievement was in everything it had taken to reach that point.

Winning again does not undo the damage. Nor does it give back all the time spent in surgery, rehabilitation and trying to make a compromised arm do what once came naturally. Watching him this season, I wondered how much more he would be prepared to put himself through.

He has now made his decision, and he will leave as the reigning World Champion. I am glad he gets to finish with that achievement, even if watching those final laps at Valencia will be difficult. I hope he gets through the weekend safely so he can enjoy a long and prosperous retirement.

Who replaces the irreplaceable?

For Ducati, the announcement changes a future it had already mapped out. Pedro Acosta had been signed to partner Marquez for 2027 and 2028. Now Ducati must find someone to occupy the other side of that factory garage.

Acosta’s arrival remains an exciting prospect, but the pairing Ducati had assembled promised the chance to put one of the sport’s brightest young talents alongside its reigning champion. That opportunity has gone before they have shared a race weekend in red.

For now, we have one final weekend to watch a rider who has given this sport so much.

The question now is who will Ducati turn to replace the irreplaceable?