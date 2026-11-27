Marquez reveals double vision returned twice before MotoGP retirement

Marc Marquez explains reasons behind retirement

Marc Marquez had already decided to retire at Motegi, while the 2026 World Championship was still very much in the balance. Until this week, his brother Alex was the only person who knew.

He was going to stop whether he won the title or finished second or third. Keeping that decision between the two of them helped him preserve the energy and concentration needed to finish the job.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference in Valencia after announcing that this weekend would be his last in MotoGP, Marquez also revealed another significant concern behind his decision: diplopia, or double vision, had returned twice.

He experienced it for 48 hours after the Indonesian Grand Prix and for 12 hours after Le Mans. He recovered from both episodes, but they contributed to a change in how he approached risk. Alongside the weakness in his right arm, he had begun to feel fear about his injuries.

The decision was made before the title was won

While the rest of the paddock was watching him fight for another title, Marquez already knew he was completing his final season.

He explained that this decision differed from the doubts he experienced in 2023. Back then, he had discussed his situation with those closest to him because he needed help finding a way forward. This time, he was convinced before he told Alex.

His message to his brother was clear.

Marc Marquez

“Doesn’t matter if I win or finish second or third.”

Marquez said the championship had still been very close. He had considered stopping over several races before reaching his decision in Japan, alone and calm. He stressed the importance of avoiding major decisions while injured or caught up in the adrenaline of a particular moment.

Alex understood. He knew how they trained together, how much Marc was suffering and the problems he was dealing with.

From there, the secret stayed between them until this week. His father learned on Wednesday night. Gigi Dall’Igna and Ducati were told on Thursday night. His mother found out on Friday morning.

Marquez explained that talking about retirement consumed energy he needed for the championship. Keeping it private let him focus on racing, even as he knew those races would be his last.

Double vision returned after Indonesia and Le Mans

The recurrence of diplopia was one of the most significant disclosures of the press conference. The damaged right arm had been an obvious part of his struggle, but Marquez revealed that he had also experienced two further episodes of double vision.

Describing the episode after Indonesia, he said:

Marc Marquez

“I had double vision again, only for 48 hours.”

It happened again after Le Mans.

Marc Marquez

“After Le Mans, I had another double vision again, only for 12 hours.”

Marquez said he was fortunate to recover well both times. Those episodes were among the main reasons he had controlled his risk more carefully and crashed less during the second part of the season.

He explained that the fear he had started to feel concerned his injuries.

Marc Marquez

“And it’s not the fear of the bikes, it’s not the fear of the speed.”

The decision came from weighing that against what his body had been through and what he wanted for his life beyond racing.

Marc Marquez

“I’m fast, I feel competitive, but sometimes it’s better to think about it.”

The results concealed the suffering

Marquez said he had been optimistic when he signed his Ducati contract in March. At that stage, he did not know he would need another operation on his right shoulder after Le Mans, or that he would face further weakness in his arm.

He thanked Ducati for understanding his situation. The physical difficulties had continued despite his work, determination and results.

He also explained the serious expressions that had sometimes appeared on Saturdays and throughout entire weekends. Those moments reflected how much he was suffering.

Marc Marquez

“But I was suffering, and the results cover my real situation.”

One piece of advice helped him keep going. Marquez recalled an unnamed MotoGP legend telling him to promise something to his body, and his body would give him something extra.

He used that thought during the remaining races, reminding himself that each would be his last visit as a MotoGP racer. Knowing there was an end to what he was asking of himself helped him find the effort to continue.

Leaving Thursday for the other riders

There was also a deliberate reason for announcing the news on Friday morning.

Marquez knew that Thursday at Valencia belonged to other riders saying their own goodbyes. Some were leaving teams with whom they had shared important parts of their careers. Others were preparing to leave MotoGP altogether.

He wanted them to have that time. Announcing his retirement on Thursday would inevitably have drawn attention away from those farewells.

That was a classy touch. With such an enormous moment approaching in his own life, he still considered what the weekend meant to the riders around him.

The same consideration was apparent during the press conference. Before the questions began, he asked for a group photo with the riders so they could leave and return to their own preparations between practice sessions.

Marc Marquez

“Like this, they can leave because we are in between practice and practice, and I know what it is.”

He chose to make the retirement announcement in his own way, holding up printed messages to the television camera before FP1. The fuller explanation came afterwards.

A second life in MotoGP

Asked about the hardest period of his career, Marquez pointed to 2020 through 2023, when he had struggled badly and come close to stopping.

He thanked Honda for allowing him to leave for Gresini, and Gresini for giving him the opportunity and an atmosphere in which he could enjoy himself again. The subsequent move to the factory Ducati team completed what he described as a second life in MotoGP.

Marc Marquez

“And I enjoyed my second life. Shorter than the first one, but my second life in MotoGP.”

This time, he said, he was convinced that stopping was right for both his personal and professional life.

Asked how he wanted to be remembered, Marquez spoke about the friendships he had made in the paddock. If he organised a dinner now, he said, half the table would be people from that world.

He has yet to work out exactly what comes next. He intends to keep riding motorcycles, training and staying fit, and expects to remain close to the championship through Alex.

Marc Marquez

“Alex is the most important person in my life.”

Marquez said he needed time to understand what he wanted from the next stage of his life. For now, he wanted to enjoy Valencia.

His answer about his legacy also provided perhaps the clearest explanation of why this weekend will be his last.

Marc Marquez