2027 Suzuki SV-7S

Suzuki’s SV650 formula is heading into another generation, with the new SV-7S adding electronic throttle control, riding modes, traction control and an up/down quickshifter to the familiar 645 cc V-twin roadster.

Australian buyers will have a choice of full-power and LAMS versions, with both expected to arrive around mid-2027. Pricing is still to be announced.

The SV has introduced plenty of riders to motorcycling, carried commuters through years of daily service and provided affordable entertainment on back roads and race circuits. This latest evolution preserves its distinctive V-Twin engine layout, low seat and exposed steel trellis frame while giving it the electronics and instrumentation now expected of a modern middleweight.

The new badge deserves one early clarification: engine capacity remains 645 cc.

The SV V-twin gets another chapter

The liquid-cooled, 90-degree DOHC V-twin uses four valves per cylinder, an 81.0 mm bore and 62.6 mm stroke, with an 11.2:1 compression ratio. Full-power output is quoted at 54 kW, or around 72 hp, at 8500 rpm, with 64 Nm at 6800 rpm. Separate Australian LAMS output figures are not yet available, but we can expect around 48 horsepower.

Suzuki says it has produced more than 500,000 examples of this engine family since its introduction in 1999.

Changes for the latest application include updated transmission gears and magneto, along with electronic throttle bodies and revised intake plumbing. Each cylinder is fed through a 39 mm throttle body, while shortened air-cleaner outlet tubes are intended to support power delivery higher in the rev range.

Dual iridium spark plugs per cylinder, coated pistons, low-friction cylinder plating and piston-cooling oil jets remain part of the engine package. The two-into-one exhaust uses an updated catalytic converter, with oxygen sensors before and after the catalyst, to meet Euro 5+ emissions requirements.

Riding modes, traction control and a quickshifter

Ride-by-wire facilitates the biggest changes in the SV’s equipment. Suzuki Drive Mode Selector offers three settings: Active, Basic and Comfort.

Active gives a sharper throttle response, while Basic is intended to most closely resemble the familiar SV650 delivery. Both retain the quoted 54 kW peak. Comfort softens the response and limits peak output to 45 kW on the full-power model.

Traction control offers three intervention levels and can be switched off. The system manages rear-wheel slip through both ignition timing and throttle butterfly adjustments.

The six-speed transmission gains a bi-directional quickshifter, allowing clutch-free changes in both directions. Suzuki specifies operation above 2000 rpm for upshifts and above 1700 rpm for downshifts, with automatic throttle blipping for the latter.

Easy Start and Low RPM Assist continue familiar SV features. A brief press of the starter button initiates starting, while Low RPM Assist helps support engine speed during launches and low-speed manoeuvres. Riding-mode, traction-control and quickshifter settings are adjusted through the left switchblock.

A connected TFT dashboard

A 4.2-inch colour TFT replaces the SV650’s LCD instrumentation. It offers day and night displays, automatic brightness adjustment and smartphone connectivity through Suzuki Ride Connect+ for compatible iOS and Android phones.

Navigation on the motorcycle display uses turn-by-turn arrows and distance prompts, with arrival and remaining-distance information. The phone handles full map navigation, with voice guidance available through a connected headset. The app also supports traffic and weather information, notifications and a parked-location function.

Functions include a fuel gauge, riding-range information, current and average consumption, gear position, two trip meters, a voltmeter and an oil-change indicator.

Low seat and familiar SV proportions

Seat height remains 785 mm, with Suzuki retaining the SV650’s seat shape and narrow midsection. Keeping the tank-to-seat junction slim helps make the ground easier to reach.

A new 719 mm tapered aluminium handlebar is wider and positioned closer to the rider than the old bar, with revised grip angles intended to provide a more natural hand position. Both the bar and its mounting brackets receive a black finish.

The redesigned fuel tank holds 14 litres and makes room underneath for the additional electronic components. Kerb weight is listed at 200 kg, with a 1445 mm wheelbase, 25-degree rake and 106 mm trail.

The steel trellis frame and steel swingarm remain central to the design, with the engine and frame still prominent parts of its appearance.

Conventional suspension and four-piston front brakes

The suspension package remains straightforward: 41 mm conventional telescopic forks provide 125 mm of front-wheel travel, while the link-type rear suspension offers 129 mm. The rear shock has seven-step spring-preload adjustment.

Suzuki describes the suspension calibration as favouring comfort while retaining the sporting character associated with the SV650, reflecting the intended mix of daily riding and weekend back-road use. We know from experience that Suzuki suspension set-ups are generally at the sportier firm end of the spectrum in this category of bike, with good damping control.

Twin 290 mm floating front discs are gripped by four-piston calipers, backed by a 240 mm rear disc and ABS. The global specifications list ten-spoke cast aluminium wheels and Dunlop Roadsmart III tyres, in 120/70ZR17 front and 160/60ZR17 rear sizes.

Familiar round headlight

The new LED headlight retains the round outline associated with the naked SV, with a horizontal position light across its centre. LED indicators, rear lighting and number-plate illumination complete the lighting update.

The colourways destined for the Australian market at yet to be announced.

The silver-and-black treatment combines a silver tank and frame with blue wheels, while the black version takes a more subdued approach with black wheels and a dark frame finish.

Full-power and LAMS models expected mid-2027

Full-power and LAMS versions are both expected in Australia around the middle of 2027. Australian pricing and the LAMS model’s specific output figures remain to be announced.

The SV-7S also creates an interesting choice alongside Suzuki’s 776 cc parallel-twin GSX-8S. On published specifications, the SV seat is 25 mm lower and its 200 kg kerb weight is only 2 kg below the GSX-8S. Engine character, riding position, styling and the eventual price difference will all matter when choosing between them.

It also joins the updated V-twin family covered in our earlier look at the Suzuki SV-7GX crossover, giving riders a conventional naked alternative within the range.

The SV’s appeal has always included how much useful motorcycling it delivers for the money. The electronics update strengthens that package considerably; Australian pricing will tell us how convincingly the SV-7S can carry that tradition forward.

2027 Suzuki SV-7S specifications

The figures below are for the full-power model. Australian LAMS engine-output specifications are yet to be announced.