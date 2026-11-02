Moto News Weekly Wrap

November 3, 2026

What’s New:

Roczen sweeps Auckland SX1

Davies dominates Auckland SX2

Deveson unbeaten in SMX Next

Dakar confirms Portugal–Morocco route

Malcolm Stewart joins Kawasaki

Roczen stays with Suzuki for 2027

Febvre and Kawasaki part ways

Renaux ends long Yamaha partnership

Honda HRC’s MX2 line-up revealed

Ruben Fernandez swaps CRF for YZF

Byron Dennis bound for world MX2

Dylan Walsh joins British Arenacross

Gardiner fifth at Gotland

Dąbrowski takes record fourth Qatar win

Gallas leads Yamaha 1-2 at Addax

McInnes targets Bajas titles at home in Dubai

Six Days returns to Wales in 2027

2026 and 2027 racing calendars

Roczen sweeps Auckland as Clout leads the Aussies

Ken Roczen won all three SX1 finals on Auckland’s slick, technical North Harbour Stadium circuit, with Christian Craig second each time and Luke Clout the leading Australian with three thirds. Roczen banked 75 points, Craig 66 and Clout 60.

Clout’s KTM was coaxed into life just before the opening final, yet he still launched into the early lead. Craig set that race’s fastest lap, while Cedric Soubeyras finished fourth overall ahead of Aaron Tanti.

Auckland opened the four-round Australian Supercross Championship. Townsville was part of the wider AUSX calendar, so Auckland’s round scores also form the opening national standings. Geelong hosts round two on November 7.

Full Auckland Supercross report, results and championship points.

Davies delivers a perfect Auckland homecoming

Cole Davies gave more than 17,000 fans plenty to cheer about at North Harbour Stadium, winning all three SX2 finals on his return to New Zealand.

The Yamaha rider had watched the country’s previous major international Supercross event from the grandstands in 2019. This time he was the star attraction, despite his race bike only arriving at the stadium hours before the day began.

Cameron McAdoo finished second in every final, with Ryder Kingsford’s 3-5-3 results securing third overall ahead of Brodie Connolly and Max Anstie. McAdoo raced while unwell after a disrupted flight delayed his arrival until Friday, while Kingsford’s podium came only a month after he broke his collarbone.

Deveson unbeaten in Auckland SMX Next

Jack Deveson won all three SMX Next finals in Auckland, taking the round on 75 points ahead of Riley Burgess on 64 and Jack Nunn on 58.

The Yamaha rider had to work for his sweep, chasing down Nunn and making the winning pass on the penultimate lap of final two. Burgess then passed Nunn on the last lap to secure second.

The opening final was declared after five of eight scheduled laps following a medical intervention, while Deveson won the final race by more than four seconds to complete his perfect night.

Full Auckland SMX Next report and results.

Dakar confirms Portugal–Morocco route for 2027

Dakar’s return to Africa is confirmed, with the 2027 rally starting in Portugal’s Algarve and finishing in Marrakech. Following its departure from Saudi Arabia, the event will race on African soil for the first time since 2007, with a prologue and 12 stages scheduled from January 9 to 23.

The 7,824-kilometre itinerary includes 4,341 kilometres of timed specials and an overnight ferry crossing to Morocco. Riders will tackle the Merzouga and Chegaga dunes before a rest day in Agadir, then head south for a marathon section with an overnight stop near Dakhla without their assistance crews.

The penultimate day presents a 1,035-kilometre journey from Smara to Marrakech, including a 455-kilometre special. ASO plans to return to Saudi Arabia in 2028 for Dakar’s 50th edition.

See the stage-by-stage itinerary and the history behind the African return in our full feature: Back across the Mediterranean: Dakar confirms its 2027 route.

Malcolm Stewart joins Kawasaki for 2027

Malcolm Stewart will join Monster Energy Kawasaki for the 2027 SuperMotocross season, partnering Garrett Marchbanks aboard the new KX450F-SR.

The announcement completes Kawasaki’s factory 450 line-up following its recent separation from Chase Sexton, while Marchbanks has earned a contract extension for his second season in the premier class.

For Stewart, the move marks a return to the manufacturer he raced with during his amateur career. The #27 claimed his first 450SX victory in 2025 and added the King of Paris crown later that year, before recording a podium and 14 top-ten finishes across the 2026 SMX season.

Malcolm Stewart

“I’m very excited to be joining Monster Energy Kawasaki for 2027. I started my racing career on a Kawasaki as an amateur, so coming back to the brand feels like I’m returning to my roots. It’s a full-circle moment to have started my career with Kawasaki and now have the opportunity to return to where it all began. I’m looking forward to working with the team, getting on the KX™450F-SR, and starting this new chapter.”

Marchbanks returns after taking 2026 450SX Rookie of the Year honours and finishing sixth in the SMX World Championship standings. His outdoor campaign included fourth overall at both Thunder Valley and Unadilla.

Roczen stays with Suzuki to defend Supercross crown

Ken Roczen will defend his AMA Supercross title aboard the Suzuki RM-Z450 in 2027 after extending his relationship with Suzuki Motor USA and Pipes Motorsports Group.

The German will again ride for AWM Fulfillment PMG Suzuki presented by Progressive/Cycle Gear, with 2027 marking his fifth consecutive season with the team following his return to Suzuki in 2023.

The extension keeps the 2026 championship-winning combination together for the coming SuperMotocross season. Roczen also won the 2016 AMA Motocross Championship with Suzuki.

Larry Brooks – Team Manager

“Winning the Supercross Championship was a tremendous accomplishment, and we’re looking forward to defending that title together. Ken’s experience, preparation, and competitiveness set him apart. He embraces every challenge and continues to push both himself and our team to improve.”

The 2027 season opens at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on January 9.

Febvre leaves Kawasaki with a world title and 65 podiums

Romain Febvre’s seven-season association with Kawasaki has ended with the Frenchman having delivered the 2025 MXGP world title and championship runner-up finishes in 2021, 2023 and 2026.

Kawasaki’s farewell credits Febvre with 29 overall GP victories and 65 podium finishes in green, placing him ahead of Sébastien Tortelli and Christophe Pourcel for podium appearances with the manufacturer.

His finishing record was equally impressive: 223 finishes from 226 race starts across 114 Grands Prix between 2020 and 2026. He finished inside the championship top five in every Kawasaki season apart from 2022, when his recovery from a fractured leg restricted him to eight of the 18 rounds.

Steve Guttridge – Kawasaki Motors Europe Race Planning Manager

“For me I will remember Romain inside KRT as an out-and-out racer – no nonsense…and a never-give-up attitude that can neither be taught nor contained!”

Renaux and Yamaha part ways after more than a decade

Maxime Renaux and Yamaha will go their separate ways after the 2026 season, bringing an association of more than a decade to an end.

The Frenchman progressed through Yamaha’s ranks from the YZ85 to factory MXGP machinery, collecting the 2015 FIM Junior Motocross 125 cc world title and the 2021 MX2 World Championship along the way.

That MX2 crown came in his first season with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 squad. Yamaha credits Renaux with 19 Grand Prix race wins and 33 podium finishes during their time together.

Alexandre Kowalski – Yamaha Motor Europe Off-Road Racing Manager

“While we have decided to go our separate ways after 2026, we look back at our shared history with great pride. On behalf of Yamaha Motor Europe, we wish him nothing but the best for his future.”

Honda HRC’s MX2 line-up revealed

Honda HRC will field an all-new MX2 line-up in 2027, with 20-year-olds Maxime Grau and Julius Mikula joining the team.

Grau came to fame by storming the EMX scene, capturing four EMX250 podiums, however injuries intervened, followed by the chance to ride for Maddii Racing in 2026. A number of solid results on the Honda CRF250R saw Honda HRC sign him for their revamped 250 programme.

Maxime Grau

“Riding for Honda HRC is an amazing opportunity, and I’m really proud of it. I’ve worked hard to get here, so I really want to make the most of this opportunity and give it my all. A lot of people have followed me since I started racing at a very young age. Today, I want to make the most of this opportunity with Honda HRC. I’d like to thank the Maddii Racing team for believing in me at the beginning of this year, because without their support, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Now, I want to keep this momentum going, and I’m really excited to race for Honda HRC!”

Czech rider Mikula had a breakout 2026 which saw him finish ninth in the championship, with fourth at Trentino a personal best. As he hasn’t ridden a Honda CRF250 before in his career, Mikula will be working hard to get up to speed for the opening GP in February 2027.

Julius Mikula

“It is a real honour to be riding for Honda HRC and just being part of such an amazing team. When you see them in the paddock, you can see how professional they are, and it feels amazing that they are now putting their faith in me. While I know that my results this year is what got me noticed, I also know that the real work begins now, because the Honda CRF250R is a brand-new bike for me and it is also a whole new team environment to get used to. I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself, but I really want to work hard this off-season so I can be as prepared as possible for 2027.”

Rubén Fernández joins Gajser at Yamaha for 2027

Rubén Fernández will switch from Honda HRC PETRONAS to Yamaha’s factory MXGP team for the 2027 season, joining five-time world champion Tim Gajser aboard the YZ450FM.

The 27-year-old from Vigo returns to Yamaha as the manufacturer moves its MXGP programme to a centralised, in-house operation at its racing headquarters in Gerno di Lesmo, Italy.

Fernández leaves Honda after four seasons with the factory squad. He won on his factory debut in Argentina in 2023 and finished fifth in that year’s championship, before placing fourth in 2025. His 2026 campaign ended early following a crash in Türkiye.

Rubén Fernández

“I feel this change is exactly what I need to move forward and to take the next step in my career. I can’t wait to get to work. I’m really looking forward to testing the bike, as I haven’t had the chance to ride it yet.”

Yamaha says the new structure will give its MXGP squad access to the engineering and technical expertise behind its MotoGP and WorldSBK projects.

Alexandre Kowalski – Yamaha Motor Europe Off-Road Racing Manager

“We are delighted to welcome Rubén back to the Yamaha family. As a Grand Prix winner and proven front-runner, his speed and professionalism will be a major asset to our factory programme. His arrival coincides with a new era for Yamaha as we transition to a fully in-house operation.”

Byron Dennis heads to Europe for full-time MX2 campaign

Byron Dennis is leaving KTM Racing Team Australia to prepare for his first full MX2 World Championship season in 2027, remaining on KTM machinery with support from KTM Austria.

The 19-year-old from Wagga Wagga has turned a strong Australian campaign and a series of overseas appearances into a full-time opportunity in Europe.

The 2023 Australian MX3 Champion recorded four podiums on his way to fourth in this year’s Australian MX2 Championship. Selected EMX250 outings with Cat Moto Bauerschmidt KTM then produced third overall at Arnhem and fifth-place finishes in Sweden and Türkiye.

Dennis stepped into the MX2 World Championship for the final two rounds in China and Australia, finishing seventh overall at both. He will now concentrate on integrating with his European programme, testing and preparing for the 2027 season rather than contesting Australian Supercross.

Byron Dennis

“An opportunity has now arisen to go overseas full-time and race on a KTM supported by KTM Austria, so I am really looking forward to that and seeing what it brings.”

Dylan Walsh joins KTM-backed Arenacross effort

Dylan Walsh will make his Arenacross British Championship debut in 2027 with Cult JPR KTM.

The New Zealander joins Arenacross regular Jake Preston in a team with official KTM UK backing. Preston will combine his riding duties with the team manager’s role.

Walsh brings AMA and Australian Supercross experience to the six-round championship, which will visit Birmingham, Belfast and Aberdeen in February.

Jessica Gardiner fifth at Gotland Grand National

Australia’s Jessica Gardiner finished fifth in the Elite Women’s race at the Gotland Grand National in Sweden, where Canada’s Shelby Turner claimed victory ahead of American Rachel Gutish.

Turner completed five laps in 3h43m31s, beating Gutish by almost five minutes. The next three finishers completed four laps, with Sweden’s Matilda Huss taking third ahead of compatriot Hanna Lagher and Gardiner.

Gardiner’s four laps took 3h07m47s, leaving her 55 seconds behind Lagher and a little over a minute and a half behind Huss.

Sweden’s Max Ahlin won the men’s overall classification, completing five laps in 3h02m29s. Axel Semb finished second, 1m35s behind, while Junior rider Albin Berglund was third overall ahead of Casper Lindholm and Oskar Ljungström.

Dąbrowski claims record fourth Qatar Baja victory

Konrad Dąbrowski became the first motorcycle rider to win the Qatar International Baja four times, beating Alex McInnes and Romain Dumontier at round five of the FIM Bajas World Cup.

The Duust KTM rider added the 2026 victory to his successes in 2022, 2023 and 2025, moving clear of Marc Coma’s three wins at the event.

Across more than 532 km of selective sections, competitors faced demanding navigation, tyre management and intense heat. Dąbrowski won the prologue, chose tenth on the road for the first selective section and finished the opening day with an advantage of more than five minutes over McInnes.

Dumontier, competing without a support crew or spare parts, won the final stage by almost two minutes from McInnes. Dąbrowski’s third-fastest time was enough to secure overall victory by 5m12s, with McInnes receiving a two-minute penalty.

Second overall strengthened McInnes’ World Cup title challenge ahead of Dubai, while Dumontier completed the podium. Ethan Lane finished fourth ahead of Toni Mulec.

Dąbrowski also won the Junior category from McInnes and Lane. Joanna Modrzewska was the only women’s finisher after Priyankka Dutta failed to complete the second selective section.

Gallas defends Addax Rally crown as Yamaha goes 1-2

Kevin Gallas successfully defended his Addax Rally title in Morocco, winning three of the five stages to lead home Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team colleague Alessandro Botturi by almost 22 minutes.

The approximately 1600 km event around Merzouga combined competition with development work ahead of January’s Africa Eco Race, taking the team’s Ténéré 700 Rally machines through rocky tracks, rain-rutted desert and the dunes of Erg Chebbi.

Gallas established his advantage on the opening stage. Starting ninth among the motorcycles after the prologue, he found a turn that had caught out the leading group around the 155 km mark and went on to head a Yamaha 1-2-3 from Gautier Paulin and Botturi.

The German won again on the rally’s longest stage, a roughly 370 km test on which he and Paulin shared navigation duties. Paulin finished second despite a heavy impact causing a technical problem around 40 km from the finish. Repairs and further testing then kept the Frenchman out of Stage 3, ending his prospects of an overall classification.

Gallas finished second on the third stage while Botturi slipped to third overall. Thursday brought a more difficult day for the leader, whose navigation mistakes left him seventh on the stage, but he retained an advantage of just over 20 minutes. Botturi’s sixth place moved him back into second overall, while Paulin returned to finish second on the day despite losing seven minutes to a rear-brake issue.

Gallas still had to overcome a problem near the first refuelling stop on the final stage. After initially rushing his navigation while trying to recover, he settled down and made up enough time over the final 120 km to claim his third stage win, just over a minute and a half ahead of Botturi.

His final total of 24h21m53s put him 21m45s clear of Botturi, securing consecutive Addax victories and a Yamaha 1-2. Paulin finished ninth on the final stage, having recorded three second-place stage finishes during an interrupted week.

Kevin Gallas

“The last 120 km went really smoothly, and I managed to recover enough time to win the stage, which didn’t look likely earlier in the day. I’m really happy to defend my title and to have Alessandro finish second overall. It’s a fantastic one-two for Yamaha.”

McInnes takes 18-point lead into home Dubai Baja

Alex McInnes will head into the Dubai International Baja on November 5-8 with an 18-point advantage in the FIM Bajas World Cup, hoping to secure the overall and Junior titles at his home event.

The British KTM rider, who lives in Dubai, moved to 78 points with second place in Qatar. Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera follows on 60, ahead of defending champion Mohammed Al-Balooshi on 56 and Ethan Lane on 51.

Outright honours will again be contested by Duust KTM’s Konrad Dąbrowski, who arrives chasing a third consecutive Dubai victory after taking a record fourth Qatar win. The Pole is out of contention for the World Cup title but remains a formidable opponent for the championship contenders.

The sixth and penultimate round has attracted 34 motorcycle entries. Duust Rally Team’s Joanna Modrzewska is the only woman entered and one of four Junior competitors, while Al-Balooshi leads the Veterans’ standings ahead of a seven-rider contest.

Administrative and technical checks take place on Thursday, November 5, before Friday’s 4.8 km prologue. The leading two prologue finishers will choose their starting positions for Saturday’s opening special.

Saturday brings 193.90 km of timed competition, followed by 191.58 km on Sunday. The full route covers 726.46 km, including 390.28 km of selective sections.

Six Days returns to Wales after 44 years

The International Six Days Enduro will return to Wales in 2027 for the first time since 1983, with racing scheduled for September 13-18.

Builth Wells will host the 101st edition of the event, officially known as the 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations, with the Royal Welsh Showground serving as race headquarters and paddock.

Riders from more than 30 countries are expected, with national teams contesting the World Trophy, Junior World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy. Club teams will also take part, tackling six days of special tests, time controls and tightly regulated motorcycle maintenance.

John Collins – FIM Enduro Commission Director

“There were times when we thought it may not be possible, but a great group of people have worked so hard to make it happen.”

The Auto-Cycle Union will support the event alongside Welsh clubs and volunteers, drawing on the region’s long enduro history and local knowledge.

The paddock opens on September 7, followed by administrative and technical checks from September 10-12. The opening ceremony and rider parade will take place in Builth Wells on September 11, before competition begins on Monday, September 13 and concludes on Saturday, September 18.