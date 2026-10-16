2027 Kawasaki Versys 900 SE

Kawasaki’s new Versys 900 is expected to reach Australia around mid-2027, bringing a 948 cc inline four-cylinder engine, a purpose-built steel trellis frame, and the first radar-assistance systems fitted to a Versys.

Standard and SE versions have been detailed, emphasising a blend of upright touring comfort and luggage capacity, with a chassis built for sporty road riding and powered by a 120-horsepower in-line four. Australian pricing is not expected until late 2026, and final local equipment specifications are still to be confirmed.

948 cc four-cylinder engine

The liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve four shares its 73.4 x 56.0 mm bore and stroke with the Z900. Kawasaki has tailored the intake, exhaust and engine settings to the Versys brief, aiming to combine smooth low- and mid-range response with stronger acceleration as the revs rise.

Long, slim intake funnels and 36 mm throttle bodies contribute to that delivery, while electronic throttle control supports the riding modes and cruise functions. Kawasaki describes a linear response between 6000 and 10,000 rpm.

A 42/15 final drive ratio is intended to keep engine speeds down during highway riding and reduce the need to change gears. An assist and slipper clutch is fitted, along with a bidirectional quickshifter that operates from 1500 rpm.

The exhaust uses a four-into-one arrangement, with a 5.5-litre pre-chamber allowing a relatively compact silencer.

Radar assistance comes to the Versys

The Versys 900 introduces Kawasaki’s Advanced Rider Assistance Systems to the Versys family, using front and rear radar sensors for Adaptive Cruise Control Lite, Forward Collision Warning and Blind Spot Detection.

Adaptive Cruise Control Lite adjusts the electronic throttle to help maintain a selected following distance behind traffic. Riders can choose Near, Medium or Far distance settings, and the motorcycle returns towards the set cruising speed when the road ahead clears.

The system can close the throttle to reduce speed, but it cannot apply the brakes. The rider must brake whenever stronger deceleration is required. Applying the brakes cancels cruise control, which can subsequently be resumed using the switchgear.

Forward Collision Warning uses the front radar to assess the distance and speed of a vehicle ahead, displaying a warning on the TFT when it detects a potential collision risk. The rider can select early, medium or late warning timing.

Rear radar supports Blind Spot Detection, with LEDs in the mirrors alerting the rider to approaching vehicles in adjacent lanes. If the rider indicates towards an occupied blind spot, the relevant warning LED flashes.

An Emergency Stop Signal function flashes the indicators rapidly during hard braking to alert following traffic.

All-new steel trellis frame

The steel trellis frame is an all-new design, developed to balance feedback and agility during sporty riding with stability when carrying a passenger and luggage. The engine is rigidly mounted at five points and acts as a stressed member.

Kawasaki says development drew on analysis of the Versys 1100’s aluminium twin-tube frame. The rear trellis structure also incorporates ideas from the Z900 and Ninja H2 SX, with its lower tubes extending towards the swingarm pivot.

The quoted maximum payload is 220 kg, matching the Versys 1100. An aluminium swingarm with extruded arms completes the main chassis structure.

Geometry comprises a 24.5-degree rake, 106 mm trail and a 1550 mm wheelbase. Kawasaki quotes a 50:50 front-to-rear weight distribution, aided by the rider position, swingarm pivot location and the positioning of fuel towards the front of the tank.

Long-travel suspension and road wheels

A 43 mm inverted fork provides 150 mm of travel, with rebound damping and spring preload adjustment. Both adjusters are positioned at the top of the right fork leg.

The horizontal back-link rear suspension offers 159 mm of wheel travel, rebound adjustment and a remote spring preload adjuster. The shock and linkage sit above the swingarm, away from exhaust heat.

Braking comprises twin 310 mm front discs with radial-mount, four-piston monobloc calipers and a radial-pump master cylinder, plus a 260 mm rear disc and single-piston caliper.

Five-spoke 17-inch wheels wear Metzeler Roadtec 01 tyres.

Upright ergonomics and adjustable seat

The rider’s seat can be set at 825 mm or 845 mm without tools, using spacers beneath the seat. Its flatter seating area allows movement through the bends, while a narrow front section is intended to help riders reach the ground.

Fuel capacity is 20 litres. The tank’s outer panels are shaped to provide slim contact areas for the rider’s knees and legs, while its internal shape helps position fuel towards the front of the motorcycle.

A wide, rubber-mounted handlebar creates an upright riding position. Rubber mounting is also used for the footpeg brackets, while rubber footpeg pads and bar-end weights help limit vibration reaching the rider.

The front brake lever offers six-position adjustment and the clutch lever five positions. Separate rider and passenger seats use cushioning selected for longer rides, with the rider’s seat also designed to accommodate movement during more active riding.

Wind protection and new styling

The standard screen adjusts manually through seven positions in 8 mm steps, covering a total height range of 48 mm. Kawasaki says more than 100 wind-tunnel tests were used to assess airflow around the rider, balancing wind protection with a relatively compact screen.

The front end uses a triple-LED headlight arrangement, with the two upper lamps providing low beam and the lower lamp high beam. Layered panels, air vents and exposed sections of engine and frame form part of what Kawasaki calls its Aero Edge styling concept.

Five-inch TFT and riding modes

A new five-inch colour TFT offers two display layouts. One gives greater prominence to engine speed for sporty riding, while the other makes navigation, vehicle information and radar assistance notifications more prominent for touring.

Riders can choose light or dark backgrounds, with automatic changes according to ambient light. Screen brightness also adjusts automatically, with two rider-selectable brightness levels available.

A joystick on the left switchblock handles menu navigation and display selection. Vehicle information, service reminders and rider-assistance settings can be accessed through the instruments.

The electronics package includes IMU-informed cornering ABS, rear-wheel lift management, three traction control settings and the option to switch traction control off. Sport, Road and Rain modes combine power and traction control settings, while a configurable Rider mode permits individual selection.

Full and Low power settings are available, with Low limiting output to approximately 75 per cent, depending on engine speed and throttle position. Riding modes are selected through a dedicated button on the right switchblock.

Connected navigation and charging

Smartphone connectivity is provided through Kawasaki’s Rideology app, with support for riding logs, vehicle information, turn-by-turn navigation and voice commands. Navigation and voice functions require the relevant licence, and availability varies by country.

The app can also be used to prepare riding mode settings and adjust a range of instrument functions. A USB-C outlet near the TFT provides power for a phone or other device.

A navigation device mounting bracket is included in the accessory range, placing the mounting point above the handlebar clamp.

What the Versys 900 SE adds

The SE’s listed additions focus on touring comfort and protection. Heated grips and handguards are included, with the grip heater control positioned beside the left grip.

The handguards provide additional wind protection for the rider’s hands, while compact LED fog lamps are mounted directly to the frame.

A radiator screen and resin frame sliders are also included, together with a lower cowl.

The SE gains a centre stand to assist with maintenance and parking. The SE equipment items are also listed as accessories for the standard Versys 900, while the suspension detailed for both versions is manually adjustable.

The standard model is shown in Metallic Spark Black, while the SE is presented in Plasma Lime Green with Metallic Spark Black. Final Australian colours and equipment remain to be confirmed.

New SHAD luggage system

Accessory SHAD luggage has been developed alongside the motorcycle, allowing a top case and panniers to be fitted simultaneously. Each pannier provides 32 litres of storage, while the top case holds 47 litres, giving a combined capacity of 111 litres.

Each case has a quoted maximum load of 5 kg. Kawasaki says the top case can accommodate two full-face helmets, while a one-key system allows the cases to be locked and removed using the motorcycle’s ignition key.

The mounting systems incorporate damping elements intended to reduce the effect of vibration and chassis movement when loaded. The panniers sit close to the motorcycle’s centre of mass, with the aim of limiting their effect on handling and overall width.

Optional inner bags allow luggage to be carried away without removing the cases from the motorcycle. The 220 kg maximum payload provides scope for a rider, passenger and touring luggage.

Screens, seats and protection options

A larger accessory screen is 98 mm taller than the standard item and is offered in clear or smoked finishes. A smoked screen is also listed among the options for riders wanting an alternative to the standard clear finish.

An accessory High Seat raises the rider’s seating position by 20 mm, while a separate Comfort Seat option is listed for the passenger.

The accessory range also includes engine cover rings and front axle sliders, along with items such as knee grip pads, a tank pad and instrument protection film.

Australian arrival expected mid-2027

Australian arrival for the new Versys 900 is expected around the middle of 2027. Pricing is not expected to be announced until late 2026.

Final Australian equipment specifications, maximum torque and kerb weight remain to be confirmed.

2027 Kawasaki Versys 900 preliminary technical details

Engine 948 cc liquid-cooled DOHC 16-valve inline four-cylinder Bore x stroke 73.4 x 56.0 mm Quoted power 89.6 kW (122 PS), European specification Maximum torque To be confirmed Transmission Six-speed, assist and slipper clutch, bidirectional quickshifter Frame Steel trellis Front suspension 43 mm inverted fork; rebound and preload adjustment; 150 mm travel Rear suspension Horizontal back-link; rebound and remote preload adjustment; 159 mm travel Front brakes Twin 310 mm discs; radial-mount four-piston monobloc calipers Rear brake 260 mm disc; single-piston caliper Wheels 17-inch front and rear Original-equipment tyres Metzeler Roadtec 01 Rake / trail 24.5 degrees / 106 mm Wheelbase 1550 mm Seat height 825 / 845 mm Fuel capacity 20 litres Maximum payload 220 kg Kerb weight To be confirmed Australian arrival Expected around mid-2027 Australian pricing Announcement not expected until late 2026

Technical details above are drawn from preliminary model information. Final specifications and equipment may vary by market.