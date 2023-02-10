Daniel Milner and Maxxis

Australian and International Six Days Enduro Champion Daniel Milner invited MAXXIS Moto Australia to his hometown property in Lang Lang, Victoria to talk new team, new tyres and new opportunities for 2023.

Milner joins the MAXXIS Moto family in 2023, with eyes set on victory in E2 World and EnduroGP Championships.

For the upcoming 2023 World Enduro and EnduroGP championship seasons, Daniel is required to compete on MAXXIS “FIM Style” new Enduro tyres due to tyre regulations.

However, during his time training in Australia, Milner picked up an all-new Maxxcross MX-IH 120/90-18 rear tyre and put it to the test!

“The tyre is unbelievable, it grips in a lot of places I didn’t expect it to grip and to be honest, It’s impressive the amount of traction it gets in all conditions” – Milner shares when asked about his impressions on the new tyre.

The New Enduro 90/90-21 front & MX-IH 120/90-18 rear tyres are both #E/DOT approved and offer great performance across a wide variety of terrains and conditions.

Maxxis Featured Tyres:

• MX-IH 120/90-18 Rear (https://www.maxxismoto.com.au/product/maxxcross-mx-ih/)

• New Enduro 90/90-21 Front (https://www.maxxismoto.com.au/product/new-enduro/)

Learn More about the Australian Spec MX-IH 120/90-18 rear tyre here: https://www.maxxismoto.com.au/australian-mxih/