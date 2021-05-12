Going to town on a Himalayan then heading bush

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is perhaps an unlikely focus for riders keen on extensively modifying their motorcycles but there is no doubt they are now a popular platform to customise/individualise.

Built by Tommy Thöring, who builds under the name of ‘Schlachtwerks’, ‘he describes his 2020 Himalayan as a ‘Classic Enduro’, but he just calls it #38, as it’s the 38th custom bike built by Schlachtwerks.

Tommy uses #38 as his daily-rider, and to escape into the bush on weekends with a new found passion for riding the fire trails and tracks around the outskirts of Sydney and beyond, including a maiden sojourn to the Gold Coast Hinterland and Byron Bay.

Originally from Frankfurt, Germany, Tommy now works with Surfside Motorcycle Garage in Brookvale, Sydney. Tommy describes Surfside M/C as a ‘Classic Motorcycle workshop’, one that actually builds bikes as well as selling and servicing them.

Tommy’s inspiration for his bike stemmed from Enduro bikes of the 80’s.

Custom aluminium wheels: aluminium hubs with 1,85×21″ and 2,15×18″ (tyres 90/90-21 &120/90-18)

Royal Enfield touring bar

MotoGadget mini speedo

Classic Enduro headlight unit

SW hand built aluminium front mudguard

SW hand built aluminium rear guard

SW taillight

Modified Royal Enfield touring seat and flat rack

SW stainless steel exhaust

Carb re-jetted

YSS rear shock

Weight with full tank: 160.5 kg

Find out what makes Tommy tick, and why he made his move from Germany to Australia.