Going to town on a Himalayan then heading bush
The Royal Enfield Himalayan is perhaps an unlikely focus for riders keen on extensively modifying their motorcycles but there is no doubt they are now a popular platform to customise/individualise.
Built by Tommy Thöring, who builds under the name of ‘Schlachtwerks’, ‘he describes his 2020 Himalayan as a ‘Classic Enduro’, but he just calls it #38, as it’s the 38th custom bike built by Schlachtwerks.
Tommy uses #38 as his daily-rider, and to escape into the bush on weekends with a new found passion for riding the fire trails and tracks around the outskirts of Sydney and beyond, including a maiden sojourn to the Gold Coast Hinterland and Byron Bay.
Originally from Frankfurt, Germany, Tommy now works with Surfside Motorcycle Garage in Brookvale, Sydney. Tommy describes Surfside M/C as a ‘Classic Motorcycle workshop’, one that actually builds bikes as well as selling and servicing them.
Tommy’s inspiration for his bike stemmed from Enduro bikes of the 80’s.
- Custom aluminium wheels: aluminium hubs with 1,85×21″ and 2,15×18″ (tyres 90/90-21 &120/90-18)
- Royal Enfield touring bar
- MotoGadget mini speedo
- Classic Enduro headlight unit
- SW hand built aluminium front mudguard
- SW hand built aluminium rear guard
- SW taillight
- Modified Royal Enfield touring seat and flat rack
- SW stainless steel exhaust
- Carb re-jetted
- YSS rear shock
- Weight with full tank: 160.5 kg
Find out what makes Tommy tick, and why he made his move from Germany to Australia.