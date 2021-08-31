Father’s Day gift ideas with A1 Accessories

A1 Accessories have some great gift ideas for the DIY dad this Father’s Day, from the Motorex Air Filter Cleaning Kit, through to the Motion Pro Digital Tyre Gauge or Metric Multi-Purpose Tool, and Air Gauge Holder.

For more information check out the A1 Accessories website, or visit your local Motorex or Motion Pro stockist.

MOTOREX Air Filter Maintenance Kits

The MOTOREX Air Filter Maintenance Kit is an all in one air filter cleaning oiling kit, that’ll let dad fully service his reusable air filter, ensuring he can keep his bike in top notch. The MOTOREX Air Filter Maintenance Kit is available for $145 under part #MAFCK.

1x Air Filter Oil 206 1L

1x Air Filter Cleaner 5L

1x Grease 2000

1x Air Filter Oiling Tub

1x Air Filter Cleaning Tub

1x Drying Rack

1x Pair of latex gloves

2x Motocross stickers

Motion Pro Digital Tyre Gauge

Keeping your motorcycle’s tyre pressures within specification is an important piece of maintenance before every ride, to safety and preventing unnecessary tyre wear. The Motion Pro Digital Tyre Gauge offers a high precision tool for checking your bike and is accurate to +/- 0.6 psi.

The precise digital readout reads to 0.1 psi, with a continuous pressure reading, no need to reset when activating bleed valve. Four selectable scales (PSI, BAR, KG-CM2, kPa) are available, with a large easy to read display with back light for low light applications.

The Motion Pro Digital Tyre Gauge is available for $203.95 RRP under part #08-080684.

Accurate to +/- 0.6 psi

Four selectable scales – PSI, BAR, KG-CM2, kPa

Large display and back light

Motion Pro Air Gauge Holder

This a Motion Pro Aluminum Gauge holder is designed for use with Motion Pro Professional and Digital Tyre Gauges. A magnet on back allows for quick mounting to any metal surface or it can be used without the magnet for permanent mounting, if you know exactly where you want it mounted in the garage. This could be a great accompaniment to the tyre gauge above. The Motion Pro Air Gauge Holder is available for $54.95 under Part # 08-080475.

Motion Pro Metric Multi-Purpose Tool

The Motion Pro Metric Multi-Purpose Tool is the perfect piece of kit to keep dad on two wheels while out on the trails and has been designed for roadside repairs and adjustments. Included tools cover 8, 10, 12, 14 mm bolts, #2 and 3 Phillips screws, as well as small and medium straight slot screws and 5 and 6 mm Hex bolts.

There’s also a 1/4in and 3/8in socket driver, with 10 and 12 mm drive sockets included to fit the 1/4in driver, with a convenient carry case and hard nickel pewter finish. Replacement bits are available and sold separately, while you can add your own socket attachments.

The Motion Pro Metric Multi-Purpose Tool is available for $128.50 RRP under part #08-080161.

Suitable for: 8, 10, 12 & 14 mm bolts #2 & #3 Phillips screws Small & medium straight-slot screws 5 & 6 mm Hex bolts

Includes a 1/4″ and 3/8″ socket driver

10 mm & 12 mm 1/4″ drive sockets included

Includes convenient carrying case

Hard nickel pewter finish

For more information check out the A1 Accessories website, or visit your local Motorex or Motion Pro stockist.