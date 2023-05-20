2023 Australian Four Day Enduro

Tasmanian 25-year-old Jonte Reynders has written himself and Sherco into the annals of enduro history with outright victory in the 2023 Australian Four Day Enduro.

This year’s event was staged around Harvey, 90 minutes south of Perth. The Harvey region is one of the lushest parts of Western Australia and known primarily for its dairy industry and orange production. There was no orange on the outright A4DE podium this year though with Sherco blue on top ahead of Yamaha blue and GASGAS red.

Reynders had put himself into contention with the fastest time on day three to close the gap to Yamaha’s Josh Green, narrowing Green’s lead to only ten-seconds ahead of the final day of competition.

Green went down hard during the opening lap of the final moto and Reynders pounced on that mistake and piloted his Sherco 300 SEF Factory four-stroke to victory.

The A4DE crown is a cherished garland for Reynders and along with outright honours also comes the E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/) class honours. Green second in E2 and outright runner-up. KTM’s Andy Wilksch was third in E2.

The E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/) class victory went to Korey McMahon (GASGAS) ahead of Cooper Sheidow (Yamaha) and Will Price (Kawasaki). McMahon was also third outright and Sheidow fourth.

KTM’s Rilye McGillivray won the E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/) category ahead of Sam Pretscherer (Husqvarna) and Stefan Granquist (Husqvarna).

Jess Gardiner once again stamped her authority in the womens class with her seventh A4DE win. Gardiner has her sights set on a bigger prize now though as she heads to Finland to contest Women’s World Enduro Championship.

New South Wales clinched the Team Senior Trophy ahead of Victoria and the local Sandgropers.

Victoria claimed the Junior Team Trophy ahead of Western Australia.

2023 Australian Four Day Enduro Outright Results

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Jonte REYNDERS 2:07:38.404 2 Joshua GREEN 2:07:38.967 3 Korey MCMAHON 2:09:09.393 4 Cooper SHEIDOW 2:10:40.360 5 Andrew WILKSCH 2:10:40.849 6 Fraser HIGLETT 2:10:42.326 7 William PRICE 2:12:05.537 8 Thomas MASON 2:12:59.058 9 Jesse LAWTON 2:14:40.807 10 Jeremy CARPENTIER 2:14:41.799 11 Billy HARGY 2:15:08.690 12 Glenn KEARNEY 2:15:46.515 13 Jett YARNOLD 2:16:11.935 14 Luke CHELLAS 2:17:20.237 15 Kaleb TREASURE 2:18:35.510 16 Nathan HOWE 2:19:51.517 17 Trent STONE 2:23:17.642 18 Andrew NELSON 2:23:43.606 19 Jake KING 2:23:58.773 20 Brock BUCKINGHAM 2:24:08.025 21 Scott HEWITT 2:25:06.846 22 Gavin RUSSELL 2:25:09.030 23 Brennan ABBS 2:25:31.500 24 Zane PLATI 2:25:32.674 25 Ethan BONGIORNO 2:26:32.887

A4DE Results – E1

(100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/)

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Korey MCMAHON 2:09:09.393 2 Cooper SHEIDOW 2:10:40.360 3 William PRICE 2:12:05.537 4 Thomas MASON 2:12:59.058 5 Jesse LAWTON 2:14:40.807 6 Jett YARNOLD 2:16:11.935 7 Trent STONE 2:23:17.642 8 Andrew NELSON 2:23:43.606 9 Jethro CARRIAGE 2:26:53.137 10 Christopher WYND 2:30:36.475

A4DE Results – E2

(220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/)

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Jonte REYNDERS 2:07:38.404 2 Joshua GREEN 2:07:38.967 3 Andrew WILKSCH 2:10:40.849 4 Fraser HIGLETT 2:10:42.326 5 Jeremy CARPENTIER 2:14:41.799 6 Billy HARGY 2:15:08.690 7 Luke CHELLAS 2:17:20.237 8 Kaleb TREASURE 2:18:35.510 9 Nathan HOWE 2:19:51.517 10 Jake KING 2:23:58.773

A4DE Results – E3

(290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/)

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 2:01:44.509 2 Samuel PRETSCHERER 2:02:07.058 3 Stefan GRANQUIST 2:05:19.115 4 Ben KEARNS 2:07:35.688 5 Steven POCOCK 2:10:38.775 6 Wade IBRAHIM 2:10:46.531 7 Jakob PETRIG 2:22:04.709 8 Cameron MACKIE 2:27:58.724 9 Ruairi HEGARTY 2:32:29.914 10 Eamon HEGARTY 2:44:17.432

A4DE Results – EV

(Veterans 35+ All Powers)

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Glenn KEARNEY 2:15:46.515 2 Ben LAWTON 2:32:02.353 3 Brenton BLACKBERRY 2:38:47.071 4 Liam BUTLIN 2:38:50.575 5 Brendan LAING 2:44:09.826 6 Shawn FLETT 2:46:29.234 7 Chad STEWART 2:48:33.448 8 Preston BRETT 2:49:43.384 9 Robert TOMEO 2:49:47.575 10 Paul PRICE 2:52:15.581

A4DE Results – EM

(Masters 45+ All Powers)

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Gavin RUSSELL 2:25:09.030 2 Evan BLACKSTOCK 2:26:53.283 3 Jason SALOPAYERS 2:31:28.621 4 Ben HOTHERSALL 2:31:48.934 5 Troy WILSON 2:32:18.857 6 Con PRIVITERA 2:36:44.586 7 Peter SCHAPER 2:39:45.990 8 Michael TURNBULL 2:39:55.527 9 Tobias ELT 2:40:26.658 10 Geoffrey BALLARD 2:41:02.678

A4DE Results – EW

(Women All Powers)