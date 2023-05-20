2023 Australian Four Day Enduro
Tasmanian 25-year-old Jonte Reynders has written himself and Sherco into the annals of enduro history with outright victory in the 2023 Australian Four Day Enduro.
This year’s event was staged around Harvey, 90 minutes south of Perth. The Harvey region is one of the lushest parts of Western Australia and known primarily for its dairy industry and orange production. There was no orange on the outright A4DE podium this year though with Sherco blue on top ahead of Yamaha blue and GASGAS red.
Reynders had put himself into contention with the fastest time on day three to close the gap to Yamaha’s Josh Green, narrowing Green’s lead to only ten-seconds ahead of the final day of competition.
Green went down hard during the opening lap of the final moto and Reynders pounced on that mistake and piloted his Sherco 300 SEF Factory four-stroke to victory.
The A4DE crown is a cherished garland for Reynders and along with outright honours also comes the E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/) class honours. Green second in E2 and outright runner-up. KTM’s Andy Wilksch was third in E2.
The E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/) class victory went to Korey McMahon (GASGAS) ahead of Cooper Sheidow (Yamaha) and Will Price (Kawasaki). McMahon was also third outright and Sheidow fourth.
KTM’s Rilye McGillivray won the E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/) category ahead of Sam Pretscherer (Husqvarna) and Stefan Granquist (Husqvarna).
Jess Gardiner once again stamped her authority in the womens class with her seventh A4DE win. Gardiner has her sights set on a bigger prize now though as she heads to Finland to contest Women’s World Enduro Championship.
New South Wales clinched the Team Senior Trophy ahead of Victoria and the local Sandgropers.
Victoria claimed the Junior Team Trophy ahead of Western Australia.
2023 Australian Four Day Enduro Outright Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Jonte REYNDERS
|2:07:38.404
|2
|Joshua GREEN
|2:07:38.967
|3
|Korey MCMAHON
|2:09:09.393
|4
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|2:10:40.360
|5
|Andrew WILKSCH
|2:10:40.849
|6
|Fraser HIGLETT
|2:10:42.326
|7
|William PRICE
|2:12:05.537
|8
|Thomas MASON
|2:12:59.058
|9
|Jesse LAWTON
|2:14:40.807
|10
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|2:14:41.799
|11
|Billy HARGY
|2:15:08.690
|12
|Glenn KEARNEY
|2:15:46.515
|13
|Jett YARNOLD
|2:16:11.935
|14
|Luke CHELLAS
|2:17:20.237
|15
|Kaleb TREASURE
|2:18:35.510
|16
|Nathan HOWE
|2:19:51.517
|17
|Trent STONE
|2:23:17.642
|18
|Andrew NELSON
|2:23:43.606
|19
|Jake KING
|2:23:58.773
|20
|Brock BUCKINGHAM
|2:24:08.025
|21
|Scott HEWITT
|2:25:06.846
|22
|Gavin RUSSELL
|2:25:09.030
|23
|Brennan ABBS
|2:25:31.500
|24
|Zane PLATI
|2:25:32.674
|25
|Ethan BONGIORNO
|2:26:32.887
A4DE Results – E1
(100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/)
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Korey MCMAHON
|2:09:09.393
|2
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|2:10:40.360
|3
|William PRICE
|2:12:05.537
|4
|Thomas MASON
|2:12:59.058
|5
|Jesse LAWTON
|2:14:40.807
|6
|Jett YARNOLD
|2:16:11.935
|7
|Trent STONE
|2:23:17.642
|8
|Andrew NELSON
|2:23:43.606
|9
|Jethro CARRIAGE
|2:26:53.137
|10
|Christopher WYND
|2:30:36.475
A4DE Results – E2
(220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/)
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Jonte REYNDERS
|2:07:38.404
|2
|Joshua GREEN
|2:07:38.967
|3
|Andrew WILKSCH
|2:10:40.849
|4
|Fraser HIGLETT
|2:10:42.326
|5
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|2:14:41.799
|6
|Billy HARGY
|2:15:08.690
|7
|Luke CHELLAS
|2:17:20.237
|8
|Kaleb TREASURE
|2:18:35.510
|9
|Nathan HOWE
|2:19:51.517
|10
|Jake KING
|2:23:58.773
A4DE Results – E3
(290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/)
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|2:01:44.509
|2
|Samuel PRETSCHERER
|2:02:07.058
|3
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|2:05:19.115
|4
|Ben KEARNS
|2:07:35.688
|5
|Steven POCOCK
|2:10:38.775
|6
|Wade IBRAHIM
|2:10:46.531
|7
|Jakob PETRIG
|2:22:04.709
|8
|Cameron MACKIE
|2:27:58.724
|9
|Ruairi HEGARTY
|2:32:29.914
|10
|Eamon HEGARTY
|2:44:17.432
A4DE Results – EV
(Veterans 35+ All Powers)
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Glenn KEARNEY
|2:15:46.515
|2
|Ben LAWTON
|2:32:02.353
|3
|Brenton BLACKBERRY
|2:38:47.071
|4
|Liam BUTLIN
|2:38:50.575
|5
|Brendan LAING
|2:44:09.826
|6
|Shawn FLETT
|2:46:29.234
|7
|Chad STEWART
|2:48:33.448
|8
|Preston BRETT
|2:49:43.384
|9
|Robert TOMEO
|2:49:47.575
|10
|Paul PRICE
|2:52:15.581
A4DE Results – EM
(Masters 45+ All Powers)
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Gavin RUSSELL
|2:25:09.030
|2
|Evan BLACKSTOCK
|2:26:53.283
|3
|Jason SALOPAYERS
|2:31:28.621
|4
|Ben HOTHERSALL
|2:31:48.934
|5
|Troy WILSON
|2:32:18.857
|6
|Con PRIVITERA
|2:36:44.586
|7
|Peter SCHAPER
|2:39:45.990
|8
|Michael TURNBULL
|2:39:55.527
|9
|Tobias ELT
|2:40:26.658
|10
|Geoffrey BALLARD
|2:41:02.678
A4DE Results – EW
(Women All Powers)
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Jessica GARDINER
|2:28:29.804
|2
|Emelie KARLSSON
|2:34:10.407
|3
|Ebony NIELSEN
|2:38:05.038
|4
|Monique SIMIONI
|2:39:25.209
|5
|Yolanda TREASURE
|2:47:08.269
|6
|Emily BIELENBERG
|2:47:13.067
|7
|Melissa HOOKWAY
|2:57:46.668
|8
|Catherine KINGSLEY
|3:03:16.930
|9
|Cara POTTS
|3:30:29.213
|10
|Emmily CAMPAIN
|3:36:00.838