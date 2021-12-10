2021 AMX Open entries top 260

The 2021 AMX MX Open preparations are well underway, with over 260 riders entered, including stacked Pro classes, and Junior classes near capacity.

The Wonthaggi track will test motocross bikes and riders, with Club President Chris Townsend excited to see racing return with such strong entries.

Chris Townsend

“It’s a stacked field in most classes. The Pro Open and Pro Lite is set to showcase Australia’s best riders. We can’t wait to watch Ferris, Clout, Webster, Metcalfe, Tanti and Mellross go head-to-head in the 450 class. The Dandenong Motorcycle Club have been busy preparing the track after one of their most challenging years. Everyone at the club is excited to see racing again and it’s been a team effort to get the track back to a international standard. We welcome the AMX MX OPEN and look forward to seeing people enjoying racing and riding again.”

The event has captured the interest from riders all over Australia and two riders who have something to prove are Factory Honda’s Brett Metcalfe and CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Hayden Mellross. Both riders have not signed deals for 2022 and this is their last chance to show case their talent before the season ends.

Brett Metcalfe

“I want to race next year and believe I have a lot to offer. I am in discussions with my current team, and I am exploring other opportunities as well. This weekend is important as it’s an opportunity to remind everyone that I am still competitive.”

Mellross feels that he hasn’t had the opportunity to really prove himself in the MX1 class because of the pandemic.

Hayden Mellross

“I have raced 3 national races in two years, so it’s been near impossible to prove myself in the MX1 class. This weekend will give me that opportunity.”

The AMX MX OPEN runs over two days, gates open at 7am tomorrow (December 11). For more information go to www.mxopen.com.au.