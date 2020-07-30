Indian Motorcycle Announces Integration Of Apple CarPlay

Indian announced today the integration of Apple CarPlay to its model year 2020 lineup of bikes equipped with the 7” Ride Command system.

Owners can simply download the new software and install it themselves via the integrated USB port on 2020 Chieftain, Roadmaster and Challenger models that were optioned with navigation.

Owners simply download the update to a USB key, plug it into the USB port on their bike and do the download to enable Apple CarPlay integration on their motorcycle.

MCNews.com.au is a big fan of Apple CarPlay integration on touring motorcycles and have enjoyed interacting with the systems on Honda’s latest Africa Twin and Gold Wing.

iPhone users can easily access Apple Music, Maps, send messages with Siri and more now through Indian’s Ride Command 7” screen and a supported Bluetooth headset (not included) – all on a user-friendly interface that iPhone users will instantly recognise. This integration also increases global accessibility to navigation.

Apple CarPlay is just one of several improvements made to Indian Motorcycle’s leading Ride Command system. Riders can now expect improved navigation location management, improved boot time, audio muting and control improvements (including navigation audio), widget fixes and a new fuel economy widget, and improved search functionality within navigation.

Owners can stay up-to-date with the latest technology by accessing a simple, free software download at home or through their local dealership.

More information on the new Indian Apple CarPlay system can be accessed here