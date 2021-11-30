2022 Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory

The Aprilia Tuono 660 will be available in two flavours for 2022, the standard and a new ‘Factory’ version, offering a more comprehensive list of features, as is always the case with an Aprilia machine carrying the ‘Factory’ moniker.

That means a number of up-spec features for the middle-weight Tuono, although this seems to be a case of delivering an RS 660 in the Tuono’s clothes. The Tuono 660 lacks various features seen on the standard RS 660 by way of comparison – reflected in the price difference between models, with the Factory model then returning these to the bike to make for an up-spec Tuono 660.

The Tuono 660 Factory will be lighter, more powerful and boast a higher level of specification.

That starts with running the 660 cc parallel twin in the RS 660 state of tune, bumping power back up to 100 hp, from the 95 you receive on a standard Tuono 660. The Factory also runs one less tooth on the front sprocket to sharpen up acceleration.

Torque remains unchanged at 67 Nm at 8500 rpm, with 80 per cent available from just 4000 rpm. Weight savings in comparison were a simple matter of adding a lithium battery, saving 2 kg and bringing the kerb weight down to 181 kg in total. The changes see the Tuono 660 Factory up 5 hp and down 2 kg.

The Tuono 660 only offers rebound and pre-load in a single leg, however the Factory version will be fully adjustable, with rebound, compression and prel-oad adjustability, as seen on the RS 660.

It’s a similar story with the rear shock, with a Sachs unit to offer compression, rebound and pre-load adjustment, where the standard Tuono only gets rebound and pre-load.

The Tuono 660 Factory also runs the full APRC electronics suite, where the standard Tuono misses out on the IMU – which can be added as an option. As a result the Tuono will offer multi-map cornering ABS, in-line with the RS 660, while the front headlight cluster’s cornering lights will be activated to offer better lighting through corners based on bike lean angle.

The full run down includes Aprilia Wheelie Control, Aprilia Cruise Control, Aprilia Quick Shift (bidirectional), Aprilia Engine Brake, Aprilia Engine Map and Aprilia Traction Control, although the last is not listed as being specifically cornering sensitive on the Factory or the RS 660, despite the IMU.

Five ride modes, split between three for the road and two for the track handle presets of these settings, and are further customisable to get things just right for the rider.

To stand out in the crowd, the Tuono 660 Factory will arrive in a Factory Dark graphic, with single-seat tail fairing and lighter pegs for both rider and pillion.

All in all it looks like the Tuono 660 Factory will be the version for those who wanted the purity of the full RS 660 spec machine, while retaining the nakedbike feel.

The current 2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 currently retails for $20,430 ride-away, with the price tag on the RS 660 $20,730 in comparison. It seems likely the new Tuono 660 Factory will demand a premium – perhaps even over the RS 660 with which it shares the higher spec components, however pricing is yet to be confirmed with delivery also a long way off – currently quoted as September 2022…

2022 Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory Specifications