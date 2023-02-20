Huge savings available on MY21 Aprilia Tuono 660s

Save up to $3440 plus free quickshifter worth $610

There’s never been a better time to get your hands on a Aprilia Tuono 660, with up to $4050 in savings available on MY21 models, for a $16,990 ride-away price inclusive of a free quick-shifter, strictly while stocks last.

With an extraordinary power-to-weight ratio, the Aprilia Tuono 660 combines manageable power and light weight, for entertaining, encouraging and confidence-inspiring performance for all, while a refined chassis and an electronic controls package, derived directly from the Tuono V4, embrace the concepts of sporty versatility, ease and fun.

The Tuono 660 is also available as a LAMS-approved variant for younger riders moving up from smaller engine capacities looking for a high-level sport naked that can provide fun on the road and is also ready to support the rider on the occasional track day.

Aprilia Tuono 660 Specifications