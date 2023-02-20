Huge savings available on MY21 Aprilia Tuono 660s
Save up to $3440 plus free quickshifter worth $610
There’s never been a better time to get your hands on a Aprilia Tuono 660, with up to $4050 in savings available on MY21 models, for a $16,990 ride-away price inclusive of a free quick-shifter, strictly while stocks last.
Find your nearest Aprilia dealer:
https://www.aprilia.com/au_EN/dealer-locator/?f=all
With an extraordinary power-to-weight ratio, the Aprilia Tuono 660 combines manageable power and light weight, for entertaining, encouraging and confidence-inspiring performance for all, while a refined chassis and an electronic controls package, derived directly from the Tuono V4, embrace the concepts of sporty versatility, ease and fun.
The Tuono 660 is also available as a LAMS-approved variant for younger riders moving up from smaller engine capacities looking for a high-level sport naked that can provide fun on the road and is also ready to support the rider on the occasional track day.
Check out our review of the Aprilia Tuono 660 by Wayno here:
Aprilia Tuono 660 Review | Motorcycle Test
For a full run down on the Tuono 660 loadout see:
Naked version of the RS 660 breaks cover, meet Tuono 660
T&Cs:
Participating dealers only. Applicable to MY21 Tuono 660 only. Buyer saving up to $3440 on-road costs in buyer’s state (on-road costs will vary between state) plus free quickshifter valued at $610 (RRP) for a total saving of $4050. Normal rideaway price is an average advertised rideaway price only. Rideaway price includes government charges, CTP and dealer handling charges. These charges will vary between states which will reflect variation to saving in that state.
Aprilia Tuono 660 Specifications
|Aprilia Tuono 660 Specifications
|Engine
|Aprilia forward-facing parallel twin-cylinder, four stroke, liquid-cooled with radiator and water-oil heat exchanger, DOHC with silent chain on the right side, four valves per cylinder
|Bore and stroke
|81 x 63.93 mm
|Engine capacity
|659 cc
|Compression ratio
|13.5:1
|Max power
|100 HP (70 kW) at 10,500 rpm
|Max torque
|67.0 Nm (6.83 kgm) at 8,500 rpm
|Power supply
|Airbox with front air vent. Two x 48 mm throttle bodies, Ride-by-wire management
|Starting
|Electrical
|Lubrication
|Wet sump
|Transmission
|Six-speed. Aprilia Quick Shift (AQS) System up and down (available as optional accessory)
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch with slipper system
|Secondary drive
|Chain, drive ratio 17/43
|Electronic management
|APRC suite that includes ATC (traction control), AWC (wheelie control), AEB (engine brake) AEM (engine mapping), ACC (cruise control) 5 riding modes (Road and Track, 3 pre-set and 2 customizable)
|Chassis
|Aluminum dual beam chassis with removable seat-supporting subframe
|Front suspension
|Kayaba 41 mm USD fork with top out spring, Aluminum pins to fasten radial calipers. Rebound and spring preload adjustment on a single stanchion. Wheel travel: 110 mm
|Rear suspension
|Asymmetrical aluminum swingarm. Single shock and top out spring with rebound and spring pre-load adjustment. Wheel travel: 130 mm
|Front brake
|ABS 320 mm double disc; Brembo radial calipers with 4 horizontally opposed Æ 32 mm pistons. Radial pump and metal braided brake hose
|Rear brake
|220 mm diameter disc; Brembo caliper with two Æ 34 mm separate pistons. Master cylinder with separate reservoir and metal braided hose Multimap ABS (Cornering ABS available as optional accessory)
|Wheels
|Aluminum alloy Front: 3.5”X17” Rear: 5.5”X17”
|Tyres
|Radial tubeless, Front: 120/70 ZR 17 Rear: 180/55 ZR 17 (alternatively 180/60 ZR17)
|Wheelbase
|1370 mm
|Length
|1995 mm
|Width
|805 mm
|Saddle height
|820 mm
|Headstock angle
|24.1°
|Trail
|104.7 mm
|Weight
|183 kg wet weight (169 kg dry)
|Emissions compl.
|Consumption Euro 5 4.9 liters/100 km
|CO2 emissions
|116 g/km
|Fuel capacity
|15 Litres (including 4-litre reserve)
|Colours
|Concept Black, Iridium Grey, Acid Gold
|Price
|$20,430 Ride-Away ($16,990 R/A Limited Offer MY21)