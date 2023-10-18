2024 Aprilia Tuareg

For 2024 Aprilia’s highly acclaimed Tuareg will come in three new colour schemes and all ship with bright red frame rails.

Along with the Atreides Black and Canyon Sand colours comes the Evocative Dakar Podium colour scheme – a tribute to the Aprilia that took the podium in the 2010 Dakar, the last Italian bike to succeed in the undertaking.

In line with its penchant for abandoning the asphalt, for 2024, the range of accessories dedicated to Tuareg is expanded to include an air filter specifically developed for off-road use and on dusty roads.

The MY24 Tuareg will arrive in local Aprilia showrooms in January 2024.

Tuareg (LAMS and full-power) $23,490 rideaway

Tuareg Evocative (LAMS and full-power) $23,690 rideaway

Video – Wayne rides and rates the Tuareg