Aprilia RS 660 Factory Racer

Aprilia will be offering a special Trofeo or ‘Trophy’ edition of the RS 660, following the success of the single-make series in Italy, making available a track/race version developed by the Aprilia Racing Department, and joining the Factory Works programme.

Alas, this RS 660 is not available from your local Aprilia dealer, as Aprilia sell them direct, in the same way that the RSV4 race programme is managed. Thus if you want to get your paws on one, then you will need to deal directly with the Aprilia Race Department in Noale.

Stripped back for racing, the RS 660 Trofeo removes the ignition switch assembly and ABS system, saving weight and helping simplify the machine. The braking system is also modified running independent lines, while the ABS control unit is retained and connected to the electronic system which is integrated.

The ECU is a reprogrammed Race version which offers maximum performance exclusively for track use, and is calibrated for the SC Project racing exhaust included with the bike.

The TFT display has also been reprogrammed and features an integrated buttoon block on the left hand switchblock.

Suspension has been beefed up with “Misano by Andreani” internal cartridges, and offers compression, rebound and preload adjustability.

At the rear on the other hand, an Öhlins AP948 shock absorber is fitted, offering the same level of adjustability as the forks.

Tyres are a set of Pirelli Supercorsa V3 SC1 rubber.

The RS 660 Trofeo’s ride height is also lower due to the racing upper steering yoke fitted and adjustable semi-handlebars, with footpegs likewise adjustable.

Fibreglass fairings are by Cruciata Racing and are also part of the package, while retaining the RS 660’s styling and the Zanasi Group have painted them.

Aprilia are also boasting that they’ve tuned the bike to produce 105 horsepower, with the dry weight brought down to 153 kg. In comparison the dry weight on the RS 660 is quoted as 169 kg with 100 hp.

Part of that weight reduction is the removal of the secondary air system and thermostat, with aluminium guards also installed on the clutch and alternator covers, and a Spring air filter fitted.

Pricing in Europe, excluding VAT is quoted at €14,700.00, which thrown into the currency exchange calculator equals about $23k in Australian dollars, although obviously that’s excluding VAT (GST here) and any other associated costs that might be added should the Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo come to Australia.