2022 Asia Road Racing Championship

The FIM Asia Road Racing Championship is back on track after two years, with the curtain raiser for the 2022 season set to rev off this coming weekend, March 25 to 27 at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand.

Fans can once again look forward to the excitement as some of Asia’s best from India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam goes head-to-head in the ASB1000, SuperSports 600cc, Asia Production 250cc and the ever-popular Underbone 150cc.

ASB1000 (Superbikes)

ASB1000 defending champion, Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman, has literally waited two whole years to kick off his title-defence campaign.

Now, with the season opener of the 2022 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship set to flag off at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand at the end of the month, Azlan can finally don his racing colours and get back on the track again and he has not been idle.

Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman

“I had a stint as a professional commentator. Who knew that I turned out to be quite good at it. But my first love was always motorsports. Unable to race for myself, I turned my attention to establishing the AS25 Racing Academy in the hopes of helping more young riders thrive in the sport. I’m proud to say that our team, the AS25 Racing Academy Team, had just made their debut at Round 1 of the 2022 PETRONAS Malaysian Cub Prix Championship a few weeks ago. On a personal note, I’m looking forward to getting the adrenaline going again. Can’t wait to get back in action. See you in Buriram!”

Qualifying tyres for the ASB1000 and SS600 classes was probably the biggest pre-season news of the 2022 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship.

This will be the first time qualifying tyres are introduced for the premiere classes of the ARRC. Since its inception in 1996, the championship alongside its long-term tyre partner Dunlop, pioneered the use of single-tyre rules to help Asian teams cut cost without cutting performance.

The introduction of the qualifying tyres will add yet another layer of strategy for the team managers and data engineers. It will also help the riders push their limits as qualifying laptimes are expected to tumble.

ASB1000 Entries

Rider # Nat. Team Md Zaqhwan Zaidi 21 MAS Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA Apiwath Wongthananon 24 THA YAMAHA Thailand Racing Team Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman 25 MAS ONEXOX BMW TKKR Team Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin 27 MAS YAMAHA Racing Team ASEAN Gerry Salim 31 INA Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA Adam Noroddin 72 MAS ONEXOX BMW TKKR TEAM Yuki Ito 76 JPN YAMAHA Racing Team ASEAN Timothy Joseph C.Alberto 77 PHI Access Plus Racing-Okada- Team Anupab Sarmoon 500 THA YAMAHA Thailand Racing Team Haruki Noguchi 634 JPN SDG Motor Sports HARC-PRO Ph. Passawit Thitivararak TBA THA Astemo SI Racing with Thai Honda

Supersport 600 cc

The 2022 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship will see one of the most competitive SuperSports 600cc grid assembled in recent years.

The sophomore class will flag off without its defending champion, Peerapong Boonlert, who has dropped out of the racing scene. But even without Peerapong, competition is expected to be fierce with 15 of the most talented 600cc riders from Asia.

The weight of expectations will fall on the three returning proteges – GP riders Khairul Idham Pawi, Nakarin Atiratpuvapat, and WSSP rider Galang Hendra Pratama. All three made a name for themselves when they successfully transitioned from the Asian stage to the international arena.

However, winning the 2022 SuperSports 600cc title will not be a walk in the park. Strong competition is expected from the likes of Indonesian duo Irfan Ardiansyah and Andi Farid Izdihar of the ASTRA Honda Racing Team.

The Malaysian contingent for the SuperSports 600cc class is also impressive. Honda riders Azroy Hakeem Anuar and Helmi Azman will be lining up alongside Mohd Izam Ikmal and Ibrahim Norrodin.

Riders from the host country, 2018 SuperSports 600cc champion Ratthapong Wilairot in particular, will be feeling the pressure to perform on home ground.

The presence of these high-performing riders is promising to serve up a perfect storm in the SuperSports 600cc category.

Supersport 600 cc Entries

Rider # Nat. Team Irfan Ardiansyah 16 INA ASTRA HONDA Racing Team Yanasorn Yanaphan** 19 THA M. T-Speed Hispeed Hung Modified Azroy Hakeem Anuar 20 MAS Boon Siew HONDA Racing Team Muhammad Izam Ikmal 24 MAS ONEXOX TKKR TEAM Andi Farid Izdihar 27 INA ASTRA HONDA Racing Team Md Helmi Azman 32 MAS Boon Siew HONDA Racing Team Kritchaporn Kaewsonthi 35 THA HONDA Racing Thailand Md Faerozi Toreqottullah 36 INA YAMAHA RACING INDONESIA Nakarin Atiratphuvapat 41 THA HONDA Racing Thailand Galang Hendra Pratama 55 INA YAMAHA RACING INDONESIA Ratthapong Wilairot 56 THA YAMAHA Thailand Racing TEAM Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin 66 MAS ZK Racing Khairul Idham Pawi 89 MAS Boon Siew HONDA Racing Team Kanatat Jaiman** 90 THA YAMAHA Hispeed Team Kondanai Keardkaew TBC THA EEST NJT Racing

Asia Production 250 cc

Andy Muhammad Fadly is all set for his return to the Asian stage. Fadly’s title defense year will also mark his 5th season in the Asia Production 250cc class.

He will be one of two Kawasaki Ninja 250 in the Asia Production 250cc class this season. The Indonesian rider will continue his long-term relationship with the Motul Sniper Manual Tech Racing Team. And after a two-year break, will resume his on-track partnership with Japanese rider, Aiki Iyoshi.

Of the four main classes in the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship roster, the Asia Production 250cc is perhaps one where the fiercest battles are fought.

This season will be no different. With strong entries coming in from Vietnam, India, Thailand, Malaysia, and of course, Indonesia. In fact, Fadly’s strongest competitors are likely to be his compatriots, with Indonesian riders making up 53% of the Asia Production 250cc grid.

Stiff competition is expected to come the likes of ASTRA HONDA Racing team trio Adenanta Putra, Herjun Atna Firdaus and Rheza Danica Ahrens (2018 AP250 Champion). Former GP rider Rafid Topan Sucipto as well as seasoned campaigners like Fitriansyah Kete and Rey Ratukore can also be expected to put up strong performances. YAMAHA Racing Indonesia’s young riders Aldi Satya Mahendra and Anggi Setiawan are also hot favourites for the title.

“I can’t wait to get back in the groove. The grid looks impressive! Every single rider up there are tough competitors for me! Closer to home, I’ll certainly be benchmarking my performance against that of the riders from the two Indonesian manufacturer teams – the ASTRA Honda Racing Team and YAMAHA Racing Indonesia,” said Fadly.

Andy Muhammad Fadly had been far from idle during the extended ‘off-season’. Instead, he has been keeping himself in race trim by staying active in the national Indonesian racing championships.

Asia Production 250 cc Entries

Rider # Nat. Team Md Akid Aziz 13 MAS ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team Senthil Chandrasekaran 18 IND HONDA Racing India Md Idlan Haqimi Raduan 19 MAS IDEMITSU Boon Siew Honda Racing Team Md. Adenanta Putra 21 INA ASTRA HONDA Racing Team Aiki Iyoshi 37 JPN Motul Sniper Manual Tech Racing Team Herjun Atna Firdaus 46 INA ASTRA HONDA Racing Team Rafid Topan Sucipto 50 INA LFN HP969 Indonesia Racing Team Aldi Satya Mahendra 57 INA YAMAHA Racing Indonesia Cao Viet Nam 65 VIE HONDA Racing Vietnam Sethu Rajiv 80 IND HONDA Racing India Md Muzakkir Mohamed 92 MAS ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team Fitriansyah Kete 93 INA LFN HP969 Indonesia Racing Team Anggi Setiawan 96 INA YAMAHA Racing Indonesia Andy Muhammad Fadly 108 INA Motul Sniper Manual Tech Racing Team Rheza Danica Ahrens 123 INA ASTRA HONDA Racing Team Piyawat Patoomyos 188 THA HONDA Racing Thailand Reynaldo C. Ratukore 222 INA ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team

2022 ARRC Round 1 Schedule