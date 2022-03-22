2022 Asia Road Racing Championship
The FIM Asia Road Racing Championship is back on track after two years, with the curtain raiser for the 2022 season set to rev off this coming weekend, March 25 to 27 at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand.
Fans can once again look forward to the excitement as some of Asia’s best from India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam goes head-to-head in the ASB1000, SuperSports 600cc, Asia Production 250cc and the ever-popular Underbone 150cc.
ASB1000 (Superbikes)
ASB1000 defending champion, Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman, has literally waited two whole years to kick off his title-defence campaign.
Now, with the season opener of the 2022 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship set to flag off at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand at the end of the month, Azlan can finally don his racing colours and get back on the track again and he has not been idle.
Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman
“I had a stint as a professional commentator. Who knew that I turned out to be quite good at it. But my first love was always motorsports. Unable to race for myself, I turned my attention to establishing the AS25 Racing Academy in the hopes of helping more young riders thrive in the sport. I’m proud to say that our team, the AS25 Racing Academy Team, had just made their debut at Round 1 of the 2022 PETRONAS Malaysian Cub Prix Championship a few weeks ago. On a personal note, I’m looking forward to getting the adrenaline going again. Can’t wait to get back in action. See you in Buriram!”
Qualifying tyres for the ASB1000 and SS600 classes was probably the biggest pre-season news of the 2022 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship.
This will be the first time qualifying tyres are introduced for the premiere classes of the ARRC. Since its inception in 1996, the championship alongside its long-term tyre partner Dunlop, pioneered the use of single-tyre rules to help Asian teams cut cost without cutting performance.
The introduction of the qualifying tyres will add yet another layer of strategy for the team managers and data engineers. It will also help the riders push their limits as qualifying laptimes are expected to tumble.
ASB1000 Entries
|Rider
|#
|Nat.
|Team
|Md Zaqhwan Zaidi
|21
|MAS
|Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA
|Apiwath Wongthananon
|24
|THA
|YAMAHA Thailand Racing Team
|Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman
|25
|MAS
|ONEXOX BMW TKKR Team
|Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin
|27
|MAS
|YAMAHA Racing Team ASEAN
|Gerry Salim
|31
|INA
|Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA
|Adam Noroddin
|72
|MAS
|ONEXOX BMW TKKR TEAM
|Yuki Ito
|76
|JPN
|YAMAHA Racing Team ASEAN
|Timothy Joseph C.Alberto
|77
|PHI
|Access Plus Racing-Okada- Team
|Anupab Sarmoon
|500
|THA
|YAMAHA Thailand Racing Team
|Haruki Noguchi
|634
|JPN
|SDG Motor Sports HARC-PRO Ph.
|Passawit Thitivararak
|TBA
|THA
|Astemo SI Racing with Thai Honda
Supersport 600 cc
The 2022 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship will see one of the most competitive SuperSports 600cc grid assembled in recent years.
The sophomore class will flag off without its defending champion, Peerapong Boonlert, who has dropped out of the racing scene. But even without Peerapong, competition is expected to be fierce with 15 of the most talented 600cc riders from Asia.
The weight of expectations will fall on the three returning proteges – GP riders Khairul Idham Pawi, Nakarin Atiratpuvapat, and WSSP rider Galang Hendra Pratama. All three made a name for themselves when they successfully transitioned from the Asian stage to the international arena.
However, winning the 2022 SuperSports 600cc title will not be a walk in the park. Strong competition is expected from the likes of Indonesian duo Irfan Ardiansyah and Andi Farid Izdihar of the ASTRA Honda Racing Team.
The Malaysian contingent for the SuperSports 600cc class is also impressive. Honda riders Azroy Hakeem Anuar and Helmi Azman will be lining up alongside Mohd Izam Ikmal and Ibrahim Norrodin.
Riders from the host country, 2018 SuperSports 600cc champion Ratthapong Wilairot in particular, will be feeling the pressure to perform on home ground.
The presence of these high-performing riders is promising to serve up a perfect storm in the SuperSports 600cc category.
Supersport 600 cc Entries
|Rider
|#
|Nat.
|Team
|Irfan Ardiansyah
|16
|INA
|ASTRA HONDA Racing Team
|Yanasorn Yanaphan**
|19
|THA
|M. T-Speed Hispeed Hung Modified
|Azroy Hakeem Anuar
|20
|MAS
|Boon Siew HONDA Racing Team
|Muhammad Izam Ikmal
|24
|MAS
|ONEXOX TKKR TEAM
|Andi Farid Izdihar
|27
|INA
|ASTRA HONDA Racing Team
|Md Helmi Azman
|32
|MAS
|Boon Siew HONDA Racing Team
|Kritchaporn Kaewsonthi
|35
|THA
|HONDA Racing Thailand
|Md Faerozi Toreqottullah
|36
|INA
|YAMAHA RACING INDONESIA
|Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|41
|THA
|HONDA Racing Thailand
|Galang Hendra Pratama
|55
|INA
|YAMAHA RACING INDONESIA
|Ratthapong Wilairot
|56
|THA
|YAMAHA Thailand Racing TEAM
|Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin
|66
|MAS
|ZK Racing
|Khairul Idham Pawi
|89
|MAS
|Boon Siew HONDA Racing Team
|Kanatat Jaiman**
|90
|THA
|YAMAHA Hispeed Team
|Kondanai Keardkaew
|TBC
|THA
|EEST NJT Racing
Asia Production 250 cc
Andy Muhammad Fadly is all set for his return to the Asian stage. Fadly’s title defense year will also mark his 5th season in the Asia Production 250cc class.
He will be one of two Kawasaki Ninja 250 in the Asia Production 250cc class this season. The Indonesian rider will continue his long-term relationship with the Motul Sniper Manual Tech Racing Team. And after a two-year break, will resume his on-track partnership with Japanese rider, Aiki Iyoshi.
Of the four main classes in the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship roster, the Asia Production 250cc is perhaps one where the fiercest battles are fought.
This season will be no different. With strong entries coming in from Vietnam, India, Thailand, Malaysia, and of course, Indonesia. In fact, Fadly’s strongest competitors are likely to be his compatriots, with Indonesian riders making up 53% of the Asia Production 250cc grid.
Stiff competition is expected to come the likes of ASTRA HONDA Racing team trio Adenanta Putra, Herjun Atna Firdaus and Rheza Danica Ahrens (2018 AP250 Champion). Former GP rider Rafid Topan Sucipto as well as seasoned campaigners like Fitriansyah Kete and Rey Ratukore can also be expected to put up strong performances. YAMAHA Racing Indonesia’s young riders Aldi Satya Mahendra and Anggi Setiawan are also hot favourites for the title.
“I can’t wait to get back in the groove. The grid looks impressive! Every single rider up there are tough competitors for me! Closer to home, I’ll certainly be benchmarking my performance against that of the riders from the two Indonesian manufacturer teams – the ASTRA Honda Racing Team and YAMAHA Racing Indonesia,” said Fadly.
Andy Muhammad Fadly had been far from idle during the extended ‘off-season’. Instead, he has been keeping himself in race trim by staying active in the national Indonesian racing championships.
Asia Production 250 cc Entries
|Rider
|#
|Nat.
|Team
|Md Akid Aziz
|13
|MAS
|ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team
|Senthil Chandrasekaran
|18
|IND
|HONDA Racing India
|Md Idlan Haqimi Raduan
|19
|MAS
|IDEMITSU Boon Siew Honda Racing Team
|Md. Adenanta Putra
|21
|INA
|ASTRA HONDA Racing Team
|Aiki Iyoshi
|37
|JPN
|Motul Sniper Manual Tech Racing Team
|Herjun Atna Firdaus
|46
|INA
|ASTRA HONDA Racing Team
|Rafid Topan Sucipto
|50
|INA
|LFN HP969 Indonesia Racing Team
|Aldi Satya Mahendra
|57
|INA
|YAMAHA Racing Indonesia
|Cao Viet Nam
|65
|VIE
|HONDA Racing Vietnam
|Sethu Rajiv
|80
|IND
|HONDA Racing India
|Md Muzakkir Mohamed
|92
|MAS
|ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team
|Fitriansyah Kete
|93
|INA
|LFN HP969 Indonesia Racing Team
|Anggi Setiawan
|96
|INA
|YAMAHA Racing Indonesia
|Andy Muhammad Fadly
|108
|INA
|Motul Sniper Manual Tech Racing Team
|Rheza Danica Ahrens
|123
|INA
|ASTRA HONDA Racing Team
|Piyawat Patoomyos
|188
|THA
|HONDA Racing Thailand
|Reynaldo C. Ratukore
|222
|INA
|ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team
2022 ARRC Round 1 Schedule
|ROUND 1 RACE SCHEDULE
|Saturday (March 26, 2022)
|0830
|UB150
|Warm-Up
|0850
|AP250
|Qualifying
|0930
|SS600
|Qualifying
|1010
|UB150
|SuperPole
|1050
|ASB1000
|Qualifying
|1140
|Honda Thailand Talent Cup
|Qualifying
|1310
|UB150
|(8 laps) Race 1
|1355
|AP250
|(10 laps) Race 1
|1445
|SS600
|(12 laps) Race 1
|1545
|ASB1000
|(13 laps) Race 1
|1640
|Honda Thailand Talent Cup
|Race 1
|Sunday (March 27, 2022)
|0900
|Honda Thailand Talent Cup
|Warm-Up
|0925
|UB150
|Warm-Up
|0945
|AP250
|Warm-Up
|1005
|SS600
|Warm-Up
|1030
|ASB1000
|Warm-Up
|1120
|Honda Thailand Talent Cup
|Race 2
|1315
|UB150
|(8 laps) Race 2
|1405
|AP250
|(10 laps) Race 2
|1505
|SS600
|(12 laps) Race 2
|1610
|ASB1000
|(13 laps) Race 2