ASBK 2024

Round Two – Sydney Motorsport Park

Australian Superbike / Supersport FP1

After the three opening races of the season at Phillip Island, we are back to the regular two-race weekend for Superbike and Supersport this weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park. This round also presents its unique challenges with a hectic two-day-night schedule.

As normal, the categories outside of Superbike and Supersport, get three races over the course of the round. Three support categories have their first races under lights late on Friday evening; bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup racers have their first six-lap race scheduled to start at 2055, followed by the popular Superbike Masters at 2120. Supersport 300 competitors round out Friday night with their opening eight-lap contest of the weekend at 2140. This season, the YMF R3 Cup only contest the Morgan Park, ONE Raceway (Wakefield Park) and The Bend rounds.

The Superbike and Supersport competitors were first to take to the 3910-metres of bitumen that make up the long straight and 11 turns of Sydney Motorsport Park on what was a very overcast morning in western Sydney. The ambient temperature was just over 20-degrees, while the track temperature was around 36-degrees.

Josh Waters went 1-1-1 at Phillip Island last month, and last time out here at SMP, the McMartin Ducati rider also dominated with a perfect score. In the lead-up to this year’s contest at SMP, Waters has done less laps around the circuit than any of the other top Superbike riders. Where most have contested multiple rounds of the St. George Motorcycle Club’s popular Summer Series, Waters only completed the practice sessions at one of those events, but did not take to the grid to race. Always a wily character of few words, Waters plays his cards close to his chest. He is the current race lap-record holder here, with a 1m29.001 set on his way to victory last year.

Alongside Waters in the McMartin garage this weekend, is Harrison Voight. The youngster has little Superbike experience, but every time he has ridden the V4 R, he has shown scintillating pace. Can he put one over his much more experienced team-mate?

DemoSport Ducati also has a ring-in this weekend. Troy Herfoss didn’t expect to defend his championship this year after committing to racing both the King of the Baggers and Super Hooligan Championships in America. He stepped onto the DesmoSport Ducati at round one, though, and was right on the pace. Ultimately, he didn’t have the speed to take it to Waters, but now, he may have bridged that gap with more time on the bike. However, Herf picked up some lurgy on his way back from America and is distinctly under the weather. His experience has also helped the team along a little further, with Broc Pearson now determined to show his mettle and shake up the established pecking order.

Cru Halliday has shown absolutely scintillating one-lap pace around here many times and set a new qualifying lap record here last year at 1m28.970. He was the first man into the 29s today, a 1m29.498 on his tenth lap of the session. He then cruised the next lap before putting his head down once again to lower the marker to 1m29.194.

No other rider attempted a proper fast lap during the 30-minute sessions. Only loading practice rounds into their breeches while keeping their bayonets firmly in their scabbards.

Team-mate, Mike Jones, generally saves his best for race day. He did 17 laps this morning, more than any other rider, as he worked towards a race set-up for tomorrow’s two 13-lap contests.

Which one of the YRT boys will push the Ducati runners hardest this weekend when the lights go out?

Glenn Allerton is largely over his pre-season ankle injury and made some steps forward in set-up during recent testing. This is his backyard, and he is ready to rock. Can he muster podium pace this weekend on the GT Racing BMW? This morning, he lost the front at turn three and crashed, he will be on the spare bike next time out.

Fellow veteran, Bryan Staring, had his own pre-lunch struggles. The West Australian didn’t get out until late in the session due to clutch problems, only to then immediately go down. He resumed to put in a mid-32, but it is early days yet.

The Penrite Yamaha squad is showing off a new look in the pit garages this year, with some impressive signage to match the evocative paint scheme that adorns their YZF-R1M machines. Max Stauffer broke his wrist only three weeks ago, but claims that won’t hold him back. His young rookie team-mate, Cam Dunker, has been seriously impressive so far this season, staying on the bike, plugging away, learning all the time, and banking solid results along the way.

Anthony West is on a much better package this season, and that looks to have spurred him on in his training. The 42-year-old is looking fitter than I have seen him in quite some time.

Arthur Sissis also can’t be discounted, and always seems just on the cusp of climbing that next step that will enable him to be genuinely competitive. Fellow South Australian Ty Lynch is also keen to take that next step.

A special congratulations must go out today to veteran, Michael Edwards. This weekend marks the 100th round of the Australian Superbike Championship the Queensland Yamaha dealer has contested.

The Superbikes are out again next for FP2 at 1510, followed by FP3 at 1720. Final Qualifying is slated to get underway at 2050 on Friday evening. Race One is scheduled to start at 1655 on Saturday, followed by the second and final 13-lap bout under lights at 2110 on Saturday night.

Superbike FP1 Times

Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m29.194 Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m30.139 Troy Herfoss – Ducati 1m30.581 Harrison Voight – Ducati 1m30.653 Josh Waters – Ducati 1m30.747 Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m31.040 Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m31.330 Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m31.437 Anthony West – Yamaha 1m31.570 Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m32.519 Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m32.587 Cam Dunker – Yamaha 1m33.08 John Lytras – Yamaha 1m34.114 Leanne Nelson – Yamaha 1m34.576 Matt Walters – Aprilia 1m34.576 Ty Lynch – Yamaha 1m34.682 Paris Hardwick – Kawasaki 1m35.003 Declan Carberry – BMW 1m35.241 Ryan Yanko – Ducati 1m35.328 Josh Soderland – Yamaha 1m35.387 Michael Edwards – Yamaha 1m36.635 Michael Kemp – Yamaha 1m40.696 Timothy Large – Yamaha 1m40.804 Paul Linkenbagh – Yamaha 1m49.387

Supersport FP1

There were a few early fallers in the opening 25-minute Supersport practice session. First Simone Boldrini, then quickly followed by Luke Sanders.

The Supersport category perhaps offers more interest this season than it has in many years. Entry numbers are good and there is a good mix of talent as some category stalwarts are set to do battle with plenty of young talent stepping up from the Supersport 300 category.

Young Jonathan Nahlous made a big statement at the Phillip Island season opener. The 17-year-old took pole position and then dominated all three contests to score a perfect 76-points.

That weekend, though, Tom Toparis was contesting the World Supersport races as a wildcard, while this weekend, he is back in the domestic ranks and out to reassert his dominance of the category.

Jake Farnsworth has shown impressive pace here and will be a contender.

After stepping back from the Superbike ranks Mark Chiodo has a point to prove on the new Honda CBR600RR. He started out on the right foot this morning by topping FP1 ahead of Toparis.

Sean Condon is back in the Supersport ring and is most definitely an SMP specialist, he can’t be discounted from the podium contest.

Then there is Olly Simpson, Tom Bramich, Jack Favelle, Archie McDonald, Marcus Hamod, Glenn Nelson, Hayden Nelson, Corey Snowsill, Corey Turner, Jacob Hatch, Hunter Ford, Brandon Demmery and Luke Jhonston. Many of those names are certainly podium contenders when the cards fall their way, the category is looking good this year.

If conditions allow, we can expect both new qualifying lap records and race lap records to be set here this weekend. Toparis went well under the lap record here late last year at a St. George MCC Summer Nights round with a 1m32.348, but that is not counted towards ASBK lap records.

Supersport FP1 Times

Mark Chiodo – Honda 1m32.919 Tom Toparis – Yamaha 1m33.077 Jake Farnsworth – Yamaha 1m33.684 Jonathan Nahlous – Yamaha 1m33.776 Sean Condon – Yamaha 1m34.202 Olly Simpson – Yamaha 1m34.409 Tom Bramich – Yamaha 1m34.721 Jack Favelle – Yamaha 1m34.792 Marcus Hamod – Honda 1m34.827 Archie McDonald – Yamaha 1m35.004 Hayden Nelson – Kawasaki 1m35.350 Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki 1m35.350 Corey Turner – Yamaha 1m35.497 Glenn Nelson – Yamaha 1m35.650 Corey Snowsill – Yamaha 1m35.906 Hunter Ford – Yamaha 1m36.549 Brandon Demmery – Kawasaki 1m36.723 Jack Mahaffy – Yamaha 1m37.054 Kristian O’Donnell – Kawasaki 1m37.707 Luke Sanders – Yamaha 1m38.102 Cooper Rowntree – Yamaha 1m41.350 Stephany Kapilawi-James – Kawasaki 1m41.974 Noel Mahon – Yamaha 1m42.400 Jeremy Huddlestone – Yamaha 1m45.633 Simone Boldrini – Yamaha

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Josh WATERS Ducati 63.5 2 Harrison VOIGHT Ducati 48 3 Troy HERFOSS Ducati 47 4 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 42 5 Anthony WEST Yamaha 38.5 6 Broc PEARSON Ducati 36.5 7 Mike JONES Yamaha 32.5 8 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 32.5 9 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 30 10 Bryan STARING Yamaha 29 11 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 28 12 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 18 13 John LYTRAS Yamaha 17 14 Declan CARBERRY BMW 16.5 15 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 14.5 16 Matt WALTERS Aprilia 13 17 Josh SODERLAND Yamaha 11.5 18 Ryan YANKO Ducati 9 19 Tim LARGE Yamaha 6.5 20 Adam SENIOR Yamaha 4.5 21 Michael KEMP Yamaha 3

ASBK Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 76 2 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 56 3 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 50 4 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 45 5 Marcus HAMOD Honda 44 6 Hayden NELSON Kawasaki 40 7 Archie McDONALD Yamaha 38 8 Mark CHIODO Honda 36 9 Jack MAHAFFY Yamaha 35 10 Corey TURNER Yamaha 33 11 Declan VAN ROSMALEN Yamaha 26 12 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 24 13 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 24 14 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 21 15 Corey SNOWSILL Yamaha 17 16 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 15 17 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki 14 18 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 14 19 Brandon DEMMERY Kawasaki 14 20 Zach JOHNSON Yamaha 12 21 John QUINN Yamaha 9 22 Noel MAHON Yamaha 3 23 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 2 24 Simone BOLDRINI Yamaha 1

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Petr SVOBODA Kawasaki 69 2 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki 57 3 Harrison WATTS Kawasaki 56 4 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 49 5 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 47 6 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 45 7 Varis FLEMING Kawasaki 44 8 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 42 9 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 38 10 John PELGROVE Yamaha 28 11 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki 26 12 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 22 13 Oscar LEWIS Yamaha 19 14 Oliver SHORT Kawasaki 17 15 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 17 16 Tom NICOLSON Kawasaki 16 17 William HUNT Yamaha 13 18 Alexander CODEY Yamaha 13 19 Will NASSIF Yamaha 11 20 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 5 21 Matthew RITTER Yamaha 5 22 Hudson AIR Yamaha 4 23 Tianhao ZHAO Yamaha 3 24 Haych SHORT Yamaha 2 25 Mitchell CARTWRIGHT Yamaha 1

