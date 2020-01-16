Video Of The Week

The unique beat of a cross-plane crank four visualised

Introduced in 2009 with the RN22 YZF-R1 and then redesigned in 2015 with the RN32, and also used in the MT-10, we are now all well accustomed to the distinctive, unique and really quite evocative sound of the cross-plane crank Yamaha.

The first video provides a demonstration of the unique firing order of Yamaha’s YZF-R1 cross-plane crank four-cylinder engine. The second video, for comparison, shows the traditional firing order of a four-cylinder in-line motor.

While the engine sounds in both videos’ sound a little like an old school retro 80s arcade game, you can still clearly hear the difference between the two configurations, albeit in low-resolution.

Enjoy.

Feel free to share any of your favourite videos with us here at MCNews.com.au as we start this new Video Of The Week series. 

Crossplane Ccank 4 cylinder engine
Audiovisual demonstration of crossplane 4 cylinder engine firing order Yamaha R1 2009+
01:20
Audiovisual demonstration of transverse inline 4 cylinder firing order Yamaha YZF-R1 pre 2009
01:12
The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum - 2007 Buell XB RR and 2012 EBR 1190RS

Video Of The Week | The rise and fall of Buell Motorcycles

Motorcycle News Motorcycle News -
Video Of The Week History of Buell An Oxymoron of a Motorcycle brand As bizarre and quirky as Buell Motorcycles are, I've always warmed to some of...
Read more
Suzuki DL Brakes

Video Of The Week | Spongy Brakes

Motorcycle News Ryan -
Video Of The Week Agghh spongy brakes!! We've all been there, need I say anymore..... Video Of The Week highlights one random man on the Internets' journey...
Read more
RUtter Panigale V Speciale onbard IOM

Video Of The Week | Rutter V4 Speciale at the IOM

Motorcycle News Motorcycle News -
Video Of The Week Regular day at the office for Michael Rutter  We've all seen some of the great on board footage from the Isle of...
Read more
Mad Mick

Video Of The Week | Mad Mick and his Africa Twin

Motorcycle News Motorcycle News -
Video Of The Week Mad Mick We stumbled across Mad Mick a fair while ago on YouTube and are only now getting around to sharing some...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR