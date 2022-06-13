2022 FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Round 3 – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Australia’s Senna Agius did the double in the Moto2 European Championship class at Catalunya over the weekend, as the FIM JuniorGP Championship competed its third run for 2022.

Harrison Voight put in a strong performance in the JuniorGP class with two top-10 results in sixth and eighth, while Jacob Roulstone went 26-16.

Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) emerged victorious in the only Hawkers European Talent Cup race of the day after a great battle with Joel Esteban (Aspar Junior Team).

Carter Thompson was the top Aussie in the ETC class, claiming 16th, behind New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan, while Angus Grenfell crashed avoiding another rider while battling for 20th.

JuniorGP Race 1

In Race 1, Rueda took the lead at Turn 3 and never looked back in the opening race of the day. The Spaniard was untouchable and won by 11.3s as the battle for the podium raged behind.

Second place eventually went the way of Syarifuddin Azman (SIC Racing) who claimed his first podium since his Barcelona win in 2021, as a late charge from Filippo Farioli (Aspar Junior Team) saw him beat Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and David Salvador (Laglisse Academy) to the final podium spot.

Harrison Voight was sixth, distant to the group who fought over second through fifth, but still almost a second clear of the pursuing riders, stretching back to tenth.

Jacob Roulstone finished in 26th, battling Luca Lunetta.

JuniorGP Race 2

Race 2 followed the same script. Rueda didn’t get the holeshot but by Turn 3 he was leading the race and again, the number 99 cruised to a third straight JuniorGP win.

The fight for the podium went down the wire again with Azman taking P2 and Farioli snatching P3 from Piqueras on the run to the line to make it the same podium we saw in Race 1.

Harrison Voight finished seventh but was demoted to eighth for exceeding track limits, and was still 20-seconds clear of the rest of the field trailing him.

Harrison Voight – P8

“Another good day of improvement. A pity I didn’t take full advantage of Q1 with cooler conditions for the lap time. Although Q2 was a good step forward for us in the hotter conditions improving my lap time. Overall starting 14th for the two races. Happy to end the weekend on decent results after coming back from injury. These two races were important for my experience and to learn from the others in the races – Race 1 sixth position and Race 2 seventh finish back to eighth due to a track limit penalty. Thank you to everyone in the team for their hard work.”

Jacob Roulstone improved to P16 in Race 2, 35-seconds off the lead.

Jose Rueda holds the JuniorGP standings lead on 108-points, to David Salvador on 69 and Syarifuddin Azman on 62. Voight is 11th on 18-points.

JuniorGP Results Race 1

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 99 JOSÉ ANTONIO RUEDA SPA 29:18.524 2 63 SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN MAL +11.364 3 7 FILIPPO FARIOLI ITA +11.466 4 18 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS SPA +11.715 5 38 DAVID SALVADOR SPA +11.730 6 29 HARRISON VOIGHT AUS +17.785 7 95 COLLIN VEIJER NED +18.523 8 11 ADRIÁN CRUCES SPA +18.608 9 22 DAVID ALMANSA SPA +18.661 10 10 NICOLA FABIO CARRARO ITA +18.641 11 80 DAVID ALONSO COL +19.248 12 17 DANIEL MUÑOZ SPA +19.306 13 33 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA +20.466 14 32 DANIAL SHAHRIL MAL +21.449 15 85 XABI ZURUTUZA SPA +26.905 16 31 EDWARD O’SHEA GBR +34.574 17 19 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA +34.576 18 69 MARCOS RUDA SPA +34.665 19 72 KANTA HAMADA JPN +42.371 20 42 SOMA GÖRBE HUN +42.474 21 71 TORIN COLLINS CAN +42.568 22 55 NOAH DETTWILER SWI +42.706 23 83 ÁLVARO CARPE SPA +42.725 24 78 JAKOB ROSENTHALER AUT +42.741 25 58 LUCA LUNETTA ITA +45.185 26 12 JACOB ROULSTONE AUS +45.246 27 91 KOTARO UCHIUMI JPN +1:00.650 28 34 ARBI ADITAMA INA +1:00.727 29 74 ALEX GOURDON FRA +1:21.154 30 84 THÉO GOURDON FRA +1:32.901

JuniorGP Results Race 2

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 99 JOSÉ ANTONIO RUEDA SPA 29:31.508 2 63 SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN MAL +8.161 3 7 FILIPPO FARIOLI ITA +8.586 4 18 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS SPA +8.629 5 22 DAVID ALMANSA SPA +10.063 6 38 DAVID SALVADOR SPA +10.075 7 80 DAVID ALONSO COL +10.706 8 29 HARRISON VOIGHT AUS +13.125 9 85 XABI ZURUTUZA SPA +33.879 10 19 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA +33.936 11 10 NICOLA FABIO CARRARO ITA +33.953 12 72 KANTA HAMADA JPN +33.991 13 69 MARCOS RUDA SPA +34.027 14 33 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA +34.086 15 55 NOAH DETTWILER SWI +34.284 16 12 JACOB ROULSTONE AUS +35.172 17 66 PHILLIP TONN GER +35.261 18 83 ÁLVARO CARPE SPA +36.392 19 11 ADRIÁN CRUCES SPA +37.206 20 78 JAKOB ROSENTHALER AUT +37.268 21 71 TORIN COLLINS CAN +37.514 22 91 KOTARO UCHIUMI JPN +47.747 23 84 THÉO GOURDON FRA +1:31.455 24 74 ALEX GOURDON FRA 2 Laps

JuniorGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat Manufacturer Points 1 JOSÉ ANTONIO RUEDA ESP HONDA 108 2 DAVID SALVADOR ESP HUSQVARNA 69 3 SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN MYS HONDA 62 4 DAVID ALONSO COL GAS GAS 61 5 FILIPPO FARIOLI ITA GAS GAS 60 6 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS ESP HONDA 57 7 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA HONDA 41 8 ADRIÁN CRUCES ESP KTM 37 9 XABI ZURUTUZA ESP KTM 25 10 DAVID ALMANSA ESP KTM 24 11 HARRISON VOIGHT AUS HONDA 18 12 DANIEL MUÑOZ ESP KTM 18 13 FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URY HONDA 17 14 MARCOS RUDA ESP KTM 15 15 LUCA LUNETTA ITA HUSQVARNA 13 16 COLLIN VEIJER NLD KTM 11 17 EDWARD O’SHEA GBR HONDA 11 18 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA HUSQVARNA 11 19 NICOLA FABIO CARRARO ITA KTM 11 20 DANIAL SHAHRIL MYS HONDA 11 21 MARCOS URIARTE ESP HUSQVARNA 6 22 SOMA GÖRBE HUN HONDA 6 23 KANTA HAMADA JPN KTM 4 24 NOAH DETTWILER CHE KTM 3 25 ARBI ADITAMA IDN HONDA 1

Moto2 European Championship Race 1

The first Moto2 ECh race treated us to a battle between Australian Senna Agius and polesitter Lukas Tulovic. Tulovic led until a mistake at Turn 9 with two laps to go allowed Agius to swoop through – the young Aussie holding on for his first Moto2 victory and winning from Tulovic by 0.668s.

Alex Escrig (Yamaha Philippines Stylobike Team) completed the Race 1 podium 22-seconds in arrears, with Eric Fernandez (Team Speed Racing) taking the Stock win.

Moto2 European Championship Race 2

In the second race, Tulovic – like he did in the first – got a good start and took an early advantage. But once again, after making a small error at Turn 9, Agius pounced and this time, with plenty of laps left on the clock, the Aussie pulled ahead and claimed a dominant victory, finishing 12-seconds clear.

Senna Agius – P1

“YES P1! We did it. Today was a result of our process. We have only just started but this feels like a long time coming. Thanks to my team, family and supporters for everything.”

After a great battle with Escrig that went to the final corner, Alex Toledo (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Euvic) managed to pick up his maiden podium in third. Fernandez won the Stock race in the afternoon to make it two from two.

The Moto2 European Championship standings now see Tulovic on 115-points, to Senna Agius’s 90 in second. Third placed Alex Escrig is a more distant third on 66-points.

Moto2 European Championship Results Race 1

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 81 SENNA AGIUS AUS 29:43.584 2 3 LUKAS TULOVIC GER +0.668 3 11 ALEX ESCRIG SPA +22.607 4 55 ALEX TOLEDO SPA +27.837 5 31 ROBERTO GARCÍA SPA +34.246 6 13 MATTIA RATO ITA +38.321 7 72 YERAY RUIZ SPA +38.339 8 2 MARC ALCOBA SPA +38.618 9 98 DAVID SANCHÍS SPA +39.010 10 4 HÉCTOR GARZÓ SPA +42.839 11 23 EDUARDO MONTERO SPA +42.985 12 78 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ SPA +57.808 13 32 KYLE PAZ PHI +58.549 14 38 JUAN RODRIGUEZ SPA +58.703 15 8 MARCO TAPIA SPA +1:04.788 16 12 ALEX RUIZ SPA +1:04.875 17 73 DINO IOZZO ITA +1:18.828 18 19 RYAN VAN DE LAGEMAAT NED +1:28.624 19 9 CHARLES AUBRIE FRA +1:35.758 20 91 MIHAIL FLOROV BUL +1:36.004 21 25 THOMAS STRUDWICK GBR +1:36.061 22 88 NICOLAS CZYBA GER +1:43.140 23 7 ZECH DZEGEDE USA 1 Lap 24 16 JAMIE DAVIS GBR 3 Laps

Moto2 European Championship Results Race 2

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 81 SENNA AGIUS AUS 29:47.122 2 3 LUKAS TULOVIC GER +12.132 3 55 ALEX TOLEDO SPA +24.368 4 11 ALEX ESCRIG SPA +24.542 5 71 MIQUEL PONS SPA +26.085 6 2 MARC ALCOBA SPA +26.181 7 74 PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI POL +28.685 8 4 HÉCTOR GARZÓ SPA +32.427 9 98 DAVID SANCHÍS SPA +42.726 10 13 MATTIA RATO ITA +42.739 11 31 ROBERTO GARCÍA SPA +43.606 12 23 EDUARDO MONTERO SPA +48.359 13 32 KYLE PAZ PHI +51.746 14 78 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ SPA +58.446 15 38 JUAN RODRIGUEZ SPA +1:01.551 16 8 MARCO TAPIA SPA +1:06.013 17 12 ALEX RUIZ SPA +1:06.538 18 73 DINO IOZZO ITA +1:09.418 19 72 YERAY RUIZ SPA +1:12.602 20 19 RYAN VAN DE LAGEMAAT NED +1:31.879 21 25 THOMAS STRUDWICK GBR +1:33.043 22 6 JACOPO HOSCIUC ROU +1:33.097 23 91 MIHAIL FLOROV BUL +1:33.222 24 16 JAMIE DAVIS GBR +1:38.288 25 9 CHARLES AUBRIE FRA +1:44.603 26 37 COREY TINKER GBR 1 Lap 27 44 KEVIN ORGIS GER 1 Lap 28 7 ZECH DZEGEDE USA 1 Lap

Moto2 European Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat Man. Points 1 LUKAS TULOVIC DEU TRIUMPH 115 2 SENNA AGIUS AUS KALEX 90 3 ALEX ESCRIG ESP KALEX 74 4 ALEX TOLEDO ESP KALEX 66 5 MATTIA RATO ITA KALEX 51 6 YERAY RUIZ ESP KALEX 31 7 XAVIER CARDELÚS AND KALEX 27 8 ROBERTO GARCÍA ESP KALEX 26 9 EDUARDO MONTERO ESP KTM 23 10 KYLE PAZ PHL KALEX 22 11 MIGUEL PONS ESP BREVO 18 12 MARC ALCOBA ESP KALEX 18 13 ALEX RUIZ ESP YAMAHA 18 14 PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI POL KALEX 17 15 HÉCTOR GARZÓ ESP MVAGUSTA 14 16 DAVID SANCHÍS ESP MVAGUSTA 14 17 ANGELO TAGLIARINI ITA BOSCOSCURO 13 18 SAM WILFORD GBR TRIUMPH 11 19 TOMMASO MARCON ITA KALEX 10 20 MARCO TAPIA ESP YAMAHA 10 21 NICOLAS CHRIS CZYBA DEU YAMAHA 9 22 DINO IOZZO ITA YAMAHA 8 23 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ ESP KAWASAKI 6 24 KEVIN ORGIS DEU YAMAHA 4 25 JUAN RODRIGUEZ ESP YAMAHA 3 26 RYAN VAN DE LAGEMAAT NLD YAMAHA 2

European Talent Cup (ETC)

In the Hawkers ETC, the race for victory came down to Uriarte vs Esteban. Esteban led into the final corner but Uriarte was able to get a superior run to the line to win for the first time this season, beating Esteban by just 0.014s.

Reigning Champion Maximo Martinez (Team Honda Laglisse) claimed the final podium spot in third for his second rostrum on the spin.

Cormac Buchanan finished in 15th after a strong qualifying result of P13 on the grid, eight-seconds off winning pace, with Carter Thompson P16 a further three-seconds in arrears.

Cormac Buchanan – P15

“How to sum up today’s ETC race? Regret the start, stoked with the performance and satisfied with the result. Qualifying P13 on the grid, unfortunately I bogged down off the start line, lost drive down the straight, and was thrown back to P28 by turn one. Not ideal and I knew it would be difficult to get anywhere close to the points I was aiming for. I then had to battle my way back through the field and this used up a lot of my tyres. Once I got into a faster group, it was more difficult to make the moves I needed with reduced grip. Eventually I managed to create some clear air and close the gap to the riders in front but ran out of laps to move into a better point scoring position. It was a frustrating race as, despite just three days experience on this circuit, I know I had the pace to be fighting for the win but unfortunately wasn’t able to get myself into the correct group and the start blunder certainly didn’t help! While the puzzle pieces just didn’t all slot together in the right sequence, ultimately we made some excellent progress and banked some important positives: first championship point, fourth fastest lap of the race – 1.52.226, set a strong pace throughout weekend, great teamwork with my AGR crew and my machine performed mint.”

Angus Grenfell crashed out avoiding another rider on a dirty section of track, but was taking the positives out of the weekend.

Angus Grenfell – DNF

“Today was a good day, not great, but good! Had a big crash on the 2nd last corner of the last lap as I had to move on to the dirty part of the track to avoid another rider which sent me tumbling out of the battle for 20th. As they say… ‘step by step’.”

Esteban holds the ETC lead on 95-points, with Guido Pini second on 73 and Hakim Danish and Rico Salmela tied on 49-points for third.

Carter Thompson is 16th overall on 13-points, with Cormac Buchanan 27th.

That’s it from Barcelona! Round 4 takes us to the world famous Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto at the start of July.

European Talent Cup (ETC) Results

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 51 BRIAN URIARTE SPA 28:16.430 2 78 JOEL ESTEBAN SPA +0.014 3 28 MÁXIMO MARTÍNEZ SPA +1.514 4 45 JESUS RIOS SPA +1.624 5 93 GUIDO PINI ITA +1.695 6 47 DODÓ BOGGIO ITA +1.703 7 54 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ SPA +1.720 8 18 CÉSAR PARRILLA SPA +1.829 9 43 AMANUEL BRINTON GBR +2.124 10 13 HAKIM DANISH MAL +1.840 11 21 RUCHÉ MOODLEY RSA +3.693 12 27 RICO SALMELA FIN +3.743 13 81 LORENZ TONI LUCIANO BEL +7.503 14 71 HAMAD AL-SAHOUTI QAT +7.816 15 14 CORMAC BUCHANAN NZE +7.933 16 50 CARTER WILLIAM JAMES THOMPSON AUS +11.034 17 8 MARCO GARCÍA SPA +18.959 18 99 MARC AGUILAR SPA +18.959 19 62 BLAI TRIAS SPA +19.059 20 34 BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ SPA +35.040 21 58 JOSÉ LUIS ARMARIO SPA +35.051 22 16 ÁLVARO FUERTES SPA +35.082 23 70 KRISTIAN DANIEL USA +35.176 24 26 PAU ALSINA SPA +1:45.327 Not classified 36 ANGUS JAY GRENFELL AUS

European Talent Cup (ETC) Standings