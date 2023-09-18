2023 Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC)

Rounds 9/10 – Kyogle, New South Wales

Images by Troy Pears

Rounds nine and 10 of the 2023 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore was held at Kyogle, New South Wales (NSW) over the weekend, kicking off the double-header and featuring Sprints all day for round nine.

After a challenging day of racing on Saturday, victors on the WR450F test were Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) in E1, Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco) in Tefol E2, Stefan Granquist (Husqvarna) in E3, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in EW, Will Dennett (Yamaha Australia) in EJ and Riley Crimmins (KTM) in J4.

Kyron Bacon took out the round nine overall, but arguably the most impressive performance of the day went to William Dennett in the EJ class, who was less than two-tenths of a second off Bacon’s time. The E2’s Jonte Reynders rounded out the top three, followed by Josh Green and Korey McMahon.

Over on the Offroad Advantage test, it was Damian Smith (Yamaha) in EM who took out the win, Darren Lloyd (Husqvarna) topped EV, Michael Byrnes (All Parts & Accessories, GASGAS) won the EL and Ben Bertinazzi (KTM) was the 2T victor.

The remaining Junior classes competed on the MXstore test track, where Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) took the JG glory, Bradley Rayner (KTM Newcastle, Dungog MCC) won J3, Harley Hutton (GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing) topped J2, Levi Rossi (Paint Tech SA, Nicolai Farms) took out the J1 class and Ryder Burchell (McDonald’s Racing Team) was JJ victor.

Sunday saw racers return to Kyogle for Round 10, once again in hot and clear conditions, competing across the technical sprints.

Winners on the MXstore test were Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) as fastest E1, Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco) taking out the Tefol E2, Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM) fastest E3 rider, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) winning the EW runnings, Will Dennett (Yamaha Australia) the EJ victor and Davey Gear (Sinclair Electrical Naracoorte, Limestone Coast Motorcycles Naracoorte) fastest J4.

This time Jonte Reynders took out the overall, with Kyron Bacon dropping to second, with William Dennett still an impressive third. Josh Green and Andrew Wilksch rounding out the top five.

The remaining Seniors competed on the WR450F test, Damian Smith (Husqvarna) coming out on top in EM, Darren Lloyd (Husqvarna) the EV victor, Michael Byrnes (All Parts & Accessories, GASGAS) winning EL and Ben Bertinazzi (KTM) top 2T.

Juniors took to the Offroad Advantage test meanwhile, where we saw Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) claim another JG win, Bradley Rayner (KTM Newcastle, Dungog MCC) topped J3, Harry Gilbertson (Brandt John Deere, Sears Electrical) won J2, Levi Rossi (Paint Tech SA, Kessner Motorcycles) was fastest J1 and Ryder Burchell (McDonald’s Racing Team) took out the JJ.

Read on for more results, standings and the class leaders from each round:

Round Nine

As at Round 8, Bacon just couldn’t be beat in E1. The Tasmanian was unfazed by the hot weather and tricky tracks, utilising his patience to win top honours by almost a minute. GASGAS’s Korey McMahon took out second place, fending off Cooper Sheidow (Yamaha). Sheidow held off the likes of Kawasaki’s Will Price and Yamaha’s Scott Keegan for the final podium spot.

Motul Pirelli Sherco racer Jonte Reynders carried over his success in Keyneton over into Kyogle, clinching another coveted Tefol E2 win with 20-seconds up his sleave. Leader board holder, Josh Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) took out second, while Andy Wilksch (KTM Australia, Alpinestars) roundedd out the podium, ahead of Fraser Higlett (Beta) and Jye Dickson (GASGAS).

It was Granquist’s time to shine in E3, the Husqvarna boarded racer and NSW local well suited to the conditions and weather, and taking the win. Trailing in second place by 10-seconds was KTM’s Riley McGillivray, Simford’s Sam Pretscherer secured the final podium position.

Continuing her winning streak, Gardiner took out the EW win in Kyogle. Although it featured super technical sections and dust aplenty, Gardiner comfortably stayed at the front of the EW pack all day long. Behind Gardiner in second was Queensland’s Ebony Nielsen (Beta), followed by Husqvarna’s Emelie Karlsson.

It was another NSW local’s day in Kyogle, William Dennett took out the EJ class and proved you can demolish the competition even if you’re over six feet and counting, leading the class by three-minutes. Husqvarna’s Billy Hargy also had a fantastic day to finish second, Jett Yarnold (Yamaha Australia, Yamalube) coming home third.

Damian Smith claimed the EM Round 9 win on the Offroad Advantage test, familiar favourite Leigh Bentley (Yamaha) finishing second, with Sam Miller (Hartley Service Centre, KTM) rounding out the podium.

NSW’s Darren Lloyd meanwhile claimed an exciting victory in EV, holding a one-minute lead over Ben McDonnell who in turn held off standings leader Rowan Pumpa (Kessner Motorcycles, Motorex) by just shy of 15 seconds.

The action was packed in Enduro Legends, with seconds separating most of the top five. Coming out victorious was Michael Byrnes, ahead of Zac Williams (Husqvarna) and Grant O’Brien (Beta). O’Brien fought off the likes of Craig Treasure (Husqvarna) and Robert Dummer (MotoLab Coffs, Husqvarna) for the final podium spot.

In 2T, Ben Bertinazzi utterly smoked the competition, with a seven-minute lead. Blake Scott (KTM) runner-up, ahead of Tim Newman (Clearview Innovations, GASGAS).

The Enduro Women’s Development class tackled a hard day on the technical test, Shaylynne Kuhnke (Yamaha) winning, followed by Gemma Rankine (KTM) and Emily-Rose Higgs (Yamaha), respectively.

Riley Crimmins has once again claimed the J4 win, comfortably leading the charge in J4 by over two-minutes. Jackson Vertseegen (Savage Motorcycles, Michelin) was second and Tomas Porto (Empire Kawasaki) third.

Danielle McDonald took out another JG class win on the MXstore track, holding a two-minute lead over Madi Simpson (Honda Ride Red, Fly Racing), Jade Chellas (KTM) third.

It was a battle right up until the fifth test in J3, Bradley Rayner claiming victory, seconds in front of Ollie Gear (Limestone Coast Motorcycles, Yamaha Australia). Dylan McDonald claimed the third and final podium spot.

It was a fierce battle in J2 for glory, Harley Hutton claiming glory by a mere 0.535 seconds, ahead of Mitch Ford (Thrila Furnikation Rynopower Rivalnink), while Harry Gilbertson (Brandt John Deere, Sears Electrical) clinched third.

In J1, Levi Rossi jumped into first, knocking rival Chase Weston (Tdub, ProCoat Aus) off the top step. Cooper Clarke (Maiden Homes, KTM) rounding out the podium.

Ryder Burchell dominated the JJ competition to clinch another first place finish, holding off Maxi Harris (Morgans Financial Port Macquarie, KTM) by nearly 20 seconds, Ryder Lambing third.

Round Nine Senior Top 20

Pos Competitor Class Total Time 1 Kyron BACON E1 1:03:39.485 2 William DENNETT EJ 1:03:39.562 3 Jonte REYNDERS E2 1:04:03.035 4 Joshua GREEN E2 1:04:23.474 5 Korey MCMAHON E1 1:04:30.492 6 Andrew WILKSCH E2 1:04:41.072 7 Jye DICKSON E2 1:04:57.930 8 Cooper SHEIDOW E1 1:05:06.554 9 Fraser HIGLETT E2 1:05:21.251 10 William PRICE E1 1:05:21.992 11 Stefan GRANQUIST E3 1:05:43.031 12 Riley MCGILLIVRAY E3 1:05:53.214 13 Billy HARGY EJ 1:06:28.273 14 Samuel PRETSCHERER E3 1:06:55.758 15 Jett YARNOLD EJ 1:07:07.828 16 Geoffrey BRAICO E2 1:07:50.974 17 Travis SILK E2 1:07:52.240 18 Scott KEEGAN E1 1:07:56.647 19 Brock NICHOLS E1 1:08:07.547

E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/) Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Time 1 Jonte REYNDERS 1:04:03.035 2 Joshua GREEN 1:04:23.474 3 Andrew WILKSCH 1:04:41.072 4 Jye DICKSON 1:04:57.930 5 Fraser HIGLETT 1:05:21.251 6 Geoffrey BRAICO 1:07:50.974 7 Travis SILK 1:07:52.240 8 Harrison TEED 1:08:18.294 9 Matt MURRY 1:09:24.925 10 Billy BRAY 1:10:40.495

E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/) Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Time 1 Kyron BACON 1:03:39.485 2 Korey MCMAHON 1:04:30.492 3 Cooper SHEIDOW 1:05:06.554 4 William PRICE 1:05:21.992 5 Scott KEEGAN 1:07:56.647 6 Brock NICHOLS 1:08:07.547 7 Joshua KILVINGTON 1:11:21.555 8 Jack CONLAN 1:12:17.334 9 Cody CRIMMINS 1:14:26.108 10 Kyle JEFFERIES 1:16:26.629

E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/) Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Time 1 Stefan GRANQUIST 1:05:43.031 2 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 1:05:53.214 3 Samuel PRETSCHERER 1:06:55.758 4 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 1:12:01.063 5 Thomas HENRY 1:13:31.593 6 Alexander HUGHES 59:09.122

EW (Women) All Powers Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Time 1 Jessica GARDINER 1:15:14.251 2 Ebony NIELSEN 1:15:49.832 3 Emelie KARLSSON 1:16:32.145 4 Taylor THOMPSON 1:22:26.380 5 Courtney RUBIE 1:23:43.719 6 Monique SIMIONI 1:25:44.849 7 Kristie MCKINNON 1:25:50.629 8 Ariana COLLINS 1:28:34.787 9 Emily BIELENBERG 1:29:33.105 10 Ivy CROSS 1:36:35.527 11 Ashlea BATES 1:43:11.738

EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Time 1 William DENNETT 1:03:39.562 2 Billy HARGY 1:06:28.273 3 Jett YARNOLD 1:07:07.828 4 Jackson HORLEY 1:09:26.985 5 Luke CHELLAS 1:10:02.110 6 Max MIDWINTER 1:10:05.139 7 Eli TRIPCONY 1:11:22.207 8 Lachlan MIDDLETON 1:16:50.647 9 Glen BROTHERTON 1:17:28.052 10 Joshua COATES 1:18:40.873

Round 10

We saw the same E1 final podium as in round nine, Bacon clinched the win, Korey McMahon (GASGAS Australia, Motorex) second and Cooper Sheidow (Yamaha) third. The Yamaha boarded racer protected his spot on the E1 podium, beating Will Price (Empire Kawasaki Off Road Team) and Brock Nichols (Husqvarna).

Claiming back-to-back Tefol E2 wins, Jonte Reynders continues to solidify his presence in the Championship, attempting to knock Josh Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) off the standings lead. Green conceded second once again, while KTM’s Andy Wilksch (KTM Australia, Alpinestars) rounded out the podium.

McGillivray screamed across the MXstore test to claim himself the E3 win, securing valuable Championship points, after tussling all day with Stefan Granquist (Husqvarna) and Sam Pretscherer (Simford Motorsport Group) for the top step, the duo eventually settling for second and third respectively.

Gardiner is looking comfortable as she leaves Kyogle with even more Championship points towards the 2023 EW title, Husqvarna’s Karlsson jumping up into second place right on Gardiner’s heels and also tangoing with Ebony Nielsen (Beta), beating the Queensland rider by less than eight seconds.

Kyogle treated William Dennett very well as he heads home with consecutive EJ wins under his belt, alongside his second and third overall placings. Behind Dennett in second place was Billy Hargy (Husqvarna Offroad Racing Team) and Jett Yarnold (Yamaha Australia, Yamalube).

Nothing could stop Damian Smith claiming back-to-back EM wins in Kyogle. The NSW local at home on the challenging WR450F test track, Leigh Bentley (Yamaha) claiming second, and the podium rounded out by Loui Stylianou (GASGAS).

The EV class saw another fantastic win for Darren Lloyd, followed by Rowan Pumpa (Kessner Motorcycles, Motorex) and Terry Hopmans (Yamaha).

Of the Enduro Legends, Byrnes took consecutive class wins in Kyogle, just ahead of Grant O’Brien (Beta) and Zac Williams (Husqvarna).

In 2T, Ben Bertinazzi once again decimated the competition, ahead of Tim Newman (Clearview Innovations, GASGAS) and Blake Scott (KTM).

Gemma Rankine (KTM) topped the EWD class as the sole competitor over the four tests.

Davey Gear took the J4 win meanwhile, but Jackson Versteegen (Savage Motorcycles, Michelin) wasn’t far behind and ended the day just 15-seconds off the top step. Zane Burchell (McDonald’s Racing Team) rounding out the podium.

Danielle McDonald won herself another JG round, while in second was Jade Chellas (KTM), who fought with Tia Bowers (Two Wheel Obsession, Yamaha) for the runner-up spot, eventually winning that battle.

Half a second separated first and second in J3, Bradley Rayner leaving Kyogle with back-to-back J3 wins and holding off Dylan McDonald and Ollie Gear.

Harley Hutton (GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing) was knocked off the top step today by Harry Gilbertson at round 10, having to settle for second, followed home by Mitch Ford.

There was plenty of action in J1 too, as mere seconds separated the top five. After four laps of the Offroad Advantage test, Levi Rossi took out consecutive J1 class wins, Chase Weston (Tdub, ProCoat Aus) runner up, fending off Phoenix O’Brien (Inix Group, Montdami Bongiorno).

Glory carried into Round 10 for McDonald Racing Team’s Ryder Burchell, the speedster comfortably ahead of his competition all day as he rode the Offroad Advantage test. Ryder Lambing (GasMoto, Monza Imports) would claim the runner-up spot, about five-seconds clear of Maxi Harris.

Championship Standings after Round 10

Cooper Sheidow now leads the E1 on 164-points from Korey McMahon (160) and William Price (152) with Kyron Bacon not far off on 150-points and fourth.

Topping the E2 standings is Josh Green, 185-points a nice buffer from Jye Dickson on 160, with Jonte Reynders nipping at his heels on 156-points.

Riley McGillivray holds a narrow E3 lead of four-points over Stefan Granquist, 184-180-points. Samuel Pretscherer isn’t far off either on 172-points in third.

Jessica Gardiner leads the EW class by 32-points, on 194, Emelie Karlsson on 162 and Ariana Collins third on 133-points.

William Dennett extended his lead in the EJ class, now sitting on 195-points, closest competitor Bill Hargy on 169, followed by Jett Yarnold on 147-points.

Chase Weston (186) leads Levi Rossi (170) in the J1 class, Darcy Huston third (168). Mitch Ford tops the J2 standings on 183-points, Harry Gilbertson second on 174 and Kai Austin third on 149.

Dylan McDonald narrowly leads the J3 class, on 166-points, to Bradley Rayner’s 163. Ollie Gear third on 142-points. It’s tight at the top of the J4 class, Riley Crimmins on 170, Jackson Versteegen on 165, and Davey Gear on 162-points.

Daniel McDonald has a good buffer in the JG class, sitting on 197-points, to Madi Simpson’s 162. Third is Jade Chellas on 154-points. Shaylynne Kuhnke leads the Women’s Development class on 172-points, Jessica Mifsud on 84 and Gemma Rankine on 72-points.

In the JJ Ryder Burchell holds 194-points, Ryder Lambing 180 and Zain Lennon a distant third on 125-points.

Craig Treasure leads the Legends class on 163-points, Jason Pearce second on 143 and Stephen Matheson third on 110-points. Leigh Bentley leads the Masters on 188-points, Loui Stylianou on 145 and Jason Pearce on 103.

Rowan Pumpa holds a handy lead in the Vets, on 171-points, closest rider being Josh Murphy on 125, followed by Darren Lloyd on 94-points. The 2-Stroke Cup is led by Tim Newman on 129-points, Blake Scott second on 78, and Ben Bertinazzi third on 50-points, all earnt winning both Kyogle races.

Round 10 Senior Top 20

Pos Competitor Class Total Time 1 Jonte REYNDERS E2 47:37.219 2 Kyron BACON E1 47:49.052 3 William DENNETT EJ 48:06.427 4 Joshua GREEN E2 48:15.001 5 Andrew WILKSCH E2 48:23.865 6 Korey MCMAHON E1 48:28.902 7 Jye DICKSON E2 48:54.094 8 Billy HARGY EJ 49:11.429 9 Cooper SHEIDOW E1 49:27.838 10 Riley MCGILLIVRAY E3 49:29.840 11 Travis SILK E2 49:32.962 12 Stefan GRANQUIST E3 49:38.613 13 Fraser HIGLETT E2 49:41.159 14 William PRICE E1 50:14.658 15 Samuel PRETSCHERER E3 50:20.791 16 Jett YARNOLD EJ 50:25.686 17 Brock NICHOLS E1 50:46.992 18 Jeremy CARPENTIER E2 50:50.955 19 Harrison TEED E2 50:51.952

E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/) Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Time 1 Jonte REYNDERS 47:37.219 2 Joshua GREEN 48:15.001 3 Andrew WILKSCH 48:23.865 4 Jye DICKSON 48:54.094 5 Travis SILK 49:32.962 6 Fraser HIGLETT 49:41.159 7 Jeremy CARPENTIER 50:50.955 8 Harrison TEED 50:51.952 9 Deegan GRAHAM 50:53.534 10 Geoffrey BRAICO 51:14.402

E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/) Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Time 1 Kyron BACON 47:49.052 2 Korey MCMAHON 48:28.902 3 Cooper SHEIDOW 49:27.838 4 William PRICE 50:14.658 5 Brock NICHOLS 50:46.992 6 Jack CONLAN 54:14.804 7 Brandon CROSS 55:08.655 8 Miller MENDHAM 55:50.406 9 Kyle JEFFERIES 56:29.683 10 Cody CRIMMINS 42:05.575

E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/) Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Time 1 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 49:29.840 2 Stefan GRANQUIST 49:38.613 3 Samuel PRETSCHERER 50:20.791 4 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 51:10.637 5 Thomas HENRY 52:05.419 6 Alexander HUGHES 54:13.520

EW (Women) All Powers Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Time 1 Jessica GARDINER 55:41.185 2 Emelie KARLSSON 55:56.487 3 Ebony NIELSEN 56:04.368 4 Taylor THOMPSON 56:08.123 5 Ariana COLLINS 58:05.526 6 Courtney RUBIE 58:14.886 7 Monique SIMIONI 59:13.469 8 Ashlea BATES 59:54.914 9 Kristie MCKINNON 1:56.318 10 Emily BIELENBERG 1:01:50.427 11 Ivy CROSS 1:01:51.371

EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Time 1 William DENNETT 48:06.427 2 Billy HARGY 49:11.429 3 Jett YARNOLD 50:25.686 4 Jackson HORLEY 50:57.862 5 Max MIDWINTER 51:21.375 6 Luke CHELLAS 51:37.007 7 Eli TRIPCONY 52:04.152 8 Lachlan MIDDLETON 53:21.616 9 Glen BROTHERTON 55:14.561 10 William KEARNEY 55:47.005

2023 AORC Standings after Round 10

E1 Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Total 1 Cooper SHEIDOW 164 2 Korey MCMAHON 160 3 William PRICE 152 4 Kyron BACON 150 5 Brock NICHOLS 115 6 Miller MENDHAM 100 7 Cody CRIMMINS 52 8 Brad HARDAKER 46 9 Jethro CARRIAGE 40 10 Kyle JEFFERIES 35 11 Justin HARROW 28 12 Jack CONLAN 28 13 Jaidyn COX 26 14 Jordan HOVEY 26 15 Scott KEEGAN 25 16 Nathan DALBOSCO 24 17 Brandon CROSS 24 18 Joshua KILVINGTON 24 19 Harrison FOSTER 20 20 Lewis MARTIN 20 21 Bailey PAROZ 11

E2 Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Total 1 Joshua GREEN 185 2 Jye DICKSON 160 3 Jonte REYNDERS 156 4 Fraser HIGLETT 127 5 Andrew WILKSCH 104 6 Travis SILK 104 7 Matt MURRY 73 8 Wesley KEELEY 65 9 Harrison TEED 55 10 Jeremy CARPENTIER 46 11 Kaleb TREASURE 45 12 Ethan BONGIORNO 38 13 Kobi WOLFF 30 14 Kodi STEPHENS 29 15 Sean THROUP 29 16 Lachlan MCLENNAN 29 17 Max PRICE 27 18 Geoffrey BRAICO 26 19 Glenn KEARNEY 25 20 Tristan THROUP 24

E3 Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Total 1 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 184 2 Stefan GRANQUIST 180 3 Samuel PRETSCHERER 172 4 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 126 5 Luke BUNNIK 97 6 Jack CONLAN 58 7 Thomas HENRY 32 8 Jayden RUDD 31 9 Adam GILES 28 10 Patrick DUN 28 11 Ruben CHADWICK 16 12 Alexander HUGHES 15 13 Christian GILLIES 12

EW Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Total 1 Jessica GARDINER 194 2 Emelie KARLSSON 162 3 Ariana COLLINS 133 4 Taylor THOMPSON 128 5 Monique SIMIONI 120 6 Ebony NIELSEN 114 7 Courtney RUBIE 98 8 Ivy CROSS 85 9 Emily BIELENBERG 49 10 Julie DENYER 47 11 Chloe BARTON 30 12 Emma HAYLOCK 30 13 Meg PITCHFORD 27 14 Kristie MCKINNON 26 15 Naomi FINDLAY 25 16 Ashlea BATES 23 17 Sienna GIUDICE 22 18 Katrina FRY 20 19 Olivia SEED 12 20 Yolanda TREASURE 9

EJ Standings – Top 10