2023 Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC)
Rounds 9/10 – Kyogle, New South Wales
Images by Troy Pears
Rounds nine and 10 of the 2023 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore was held at Kyogle, New South Wales (NSW) over the weekend, kicking off the double-header and featuring Sprints all day for round nine.
After a challenging day of racing on Saturday, victors on the WR450F test were Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) in E1, Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco) in Tefol E2, Stefan Granquist (Husqvarna) in E3, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in EW, Will Dennett (Yamaha Australia) in EJ and Riley Crimmins (KTM) in J4.
Kyron Bacon took out the round nine overall, but arguably the most impressive performance of the day went to William Dennett in the EJ class, who was less than two-tenths of a second off Bacon’s time. The E2’s Jonte Reynders rounded out the top three, followed by Josh Green and Korey McMahon.
Over on the Offroad Advantage test, it was Damian Smith (Yamaha) in EM who took out the win, Darren Lloyd (Husqvarna) topped EV, Michael Byrnes (All Parts & Accessories, GASGAS) won the EL and Ben Bertinazzi (KTM) was the 2T victor.
The remaining Junior classes competed on the MXstore test track, where Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) took the JG glory, Bradley Rayner (KTM Newcastle, Dungog MCC) won J3, Harley Hutton (GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing) topped J2, Levi Rossi (Paint Tech SA, Nicolai Farms) took out the J1 class and Ryder Burchell (McDonald’s Racing Team) was JJ victor.
Sunday saw racers return to Kyogle for Round 10, once again in hot and clear conditions, competing across the technical sprints.
Winners on the MXstore test were Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) as fastest E1, Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco) taking out the Tefol E2, Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM) fastest E3 rider, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) winning the EW runnings, Will Dennett (Yamaha Australia) the EJ victor and Davey Gear (Sinclair Electrical Naracoorte, Limestone Coast Motorcycles Naracoorte) fastest J4.
This time Jonte Reynders took out the overall, with Kyron Bacon dropping to second, with William Dennett still an impressive third. Josh Green and Andrew Wilksch rounding out the top five.
The remaining Seniors competed on the WR450F test, Damian Smith (Husqvarna) coming out on top in EM, Darren Lloyd (Husqvarna) the EV victor, Michael Byrnes (All Parts & Accessories, GASGAS) winning EL and Ben Bertinazzi (KTM) top 2T.
Juniors took to the Offroad Advantage test meanwhile, where we saw Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) claim another JG win, Bradley Rayner (KTM Newcastle, Dungog MCC) topped J3, Harry Gilbertson (Brandt John Deere, Sears Electrical) won J2, Levi Rossi (Paint Tech SA, Kessner Motorcycles) was fastest J1 and Ryder Burchell (McDonald’s Racing Team) took out the JJ.
Read on for more results, standings and the class leaders from each round:
Round Nine
As at Round 8, Bacon just couldn’t be beat in E1. The Tasmanian was unfazed by the hot weather and tricky tracks, utilising his patience to win top honours by almost a minute. GASGAS’s Korey McMahon took out second place, fending off Cooper Sheidow (Yamaha). Sheidow held off the likes of Kawasaki’s Will Price and Yamaha’s Scott Keegan for the final podium spot.
Motul Pirelli Sherco racer Jonte Reynders carried over his success in Keyneton over into Kyogle, clinching another coveted Tefol E2 win with 20-seconds up his sleave. Leader board holder, Josh Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) took out second, while Andy Wilksch (KTM Australia, Alpinestars) roundedd out the podium, ahead of Fraser Higlett (Beta) and Jye Dickson (GASGAS).
It was Granquist’s time to shine in E3, the Husqvarna boarded racer and NSW local well suited to the conditions and weather, and taking the win. Trailing in second place by 10-seconds was KTM’s Riley McGillivray, Simford’s Sam Pretscherer secured the final podium position.
Continuing her winning streak, Gardiner took out the EW win in Kyogle. Although it featured super technical sections and dust aplenty, Gardiner comfortably stayed at the front of the EW pack all day long. Behind Gardiner in second was Queensland’s Ebony Nielsen (Beta), followed by Husqvarna’s Emelie Karlsson.
It was another NSW local’s day in Kyogle, William Dennett took out the EJ class and proved you can demolish the competition even if you’re over six feet and counting, leading the class by three-minutes. Husqvarna’s Billy Hargy also had a fantastic day to finish second, Jett Yarnold (Yamaha Australia, Yamalube) coming home third.
Damian Smith claimed the EM Round 9 win on the Offroad Advantage test, familiar favourite Leigh Bentley (Yamaha) finishing second, with Sam Miller (Hartley Service Centre, KTM) rounding out the podium.
NSW’s Darren Lloyd meanwhile claimed an exciting victory in EV, holding a one-minute lead over Ben McDonnell who in turn held off standings leader Rowan Pumpa (Kessner Motorcycles, Motorex) by just shy of 15 seconds.
The action was packed in Enduro Legends, with seconds separating most of the top five. Coming out victorious was Michael Byrnes, ahead of Zac Williams (Husqvarna) and Grant O’Brien (Beta). O’Brien fought off the likes of Craig Treasure (Husqvarna) and Robert Dummer (MotoLab Coffs, Husqvarna) for the final podium spot.
In 2T, Ben Bertinazzi utterly smoked the competition, with a seven-minute lead. Blake Scott (KTM) runner-up, ahead of Tim Newman (Clearview Innovations, GASGAS).
The Enduro Women’s Development class tackled a hard day on the technical test, Shaylynne Kuhnke (Yamaha) winning, followed by Gemma Rankine (KTM) and Emily-Rose Higgs (Yamaha), respectively.
Riley Crimmins has once again claimed the J4 win, comfortably leading the charge in J4 by over two-minutes. Jackson Vertseegen (Savage Motorcycles, Michelin) was second and Tomas Porto (Empire Kawasaki) third.
Danielle McDonald took out another JG class win on the MXstore track, holding a two-minute lead over Madi Simpson (Honda Ride Red, Fly Racing), Jade Chellas (KTM) third.
It was a battle right up until the fifth test in J3, Bradley Rayner claiming victory, seconds in front of Ollie Gear (Limestone Coast Motorcycles, Yamaha Australia). Dylan McDonald claimed the third and final podium spot.
It was a fierce battle in J2 for glory, Harley Hutton claiming glory by a mere 0.535 seconds, ahead of Mitch Ford (Thrila Furnikation Rynopower Rivalnink), while Harry Gilbertson (Brandt John Deere, Sears Electrical) clinched third.
In J1, Levi Rossi jumped into first, knocking rival Chase Weston (Tdub, ProCoat Aus) off the top step. Cooper Clarke (Maiden Homes, KTM) rounding out the podium.
Ryder Burchell dominated the JJ competition to clinch another first place finish, holding off Maxi Harris (Morgans Financial Port Macquarie, KTM) by nearly 20 seconds, Ryder Lambing third.
Round Nine Senior Top 20
|Pos
|Competitor
|Class
|Total Time
|1
|Kyron BACON
|E1
|1:03:39.485
|2
|William DENNETT
|EJ
|1:03:39.562
|3
|Jonte REYNDERS
|E2
|1:04:03.035
|4
|Joshua GREEN
|E2
|1:04:23.474
|5
|Korey MCMAHON
|E1
|1:04:30.492
|6
|Andrew WILKSCH
|E2
|1:04:41.072
|7
|Jye DICKSON
|E2
|1:04:57.930
|8
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|E1
|1:05:06.554
|9
|Fraser HIGLETT
|E2
|1:05:21.251
|10
|William PRICE
|E1
|1:05:21.992
|11
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|E3
|1:05:43.031
|12
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|E3
|1:05:53.214
|13
|Billy HARGY
|EJ
|1:06:28.273
|14
|Samuel PRETSCHERER
|E3
|1:06:55.758
|15
|Jett YARNOLD
|EJ
|1:07:07.828
|16
|Geoffrey BRAICO
|E2
|1:07:50.974
|17
|Travis SILK
|E2
|1:07:52.240
|18
|Scott KEEGAN
|E1
|1:07:56.647
|19
|Brock NICHOLS
|E1
|1:08:07.547
E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/) Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jonte REYNDERS
|1:04:03.035
|2
|Joshua GREEN
|1:04:23.474
|3
|Andrew WILKSCH
|1:04:41.072
|4
|Jye DICKSON
|1:04:57.930
|5
|Fraser HIGLETT
|1:05:21.251
|6
|Geoffrey BRAICO
|1:07:50.974
|7
|Travis SILK
|1:07:52.240
|8
|Harrison TEED
|1:08:18.294
|9
|Matt MURRY
|1:09:24.925
|10
|Billy BRAY
|1:10:40.495
E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/) Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Kyron BACON
|1:03:39.485
|2
|Korey MCMAHON
|1:04:30.492
|3
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|1:05:06.554
|4
|William PRICE
|1:05:21.992
|5
|Scott KEEGAN
|1:07:56.647
|6
|Brock NICHOLS
|1:08:07.547
|7
|Joshua KILVINGTON
|1:11:21.555
|8
|Jack CONLAN
|1:12:17.334
|9
|Cody CRIMMINS
|1:14:26.108
|10
|Kyle JEFFERIES
|1:16:26.629
E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/) Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|1:05:43.031
|2
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|1:05:53.214
|3
|Samuel PRETSCHERER
|1:06:55.758
|4
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|1:12:01.063
|5
|Thomas HENRY
|1:13:31.593
|6
|Alexander HUGHES
|59:09.122
EW (Women) All Powers Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jessica GARDINER
|1:15:14.251
|2
|Ebony NIELSEN
|1:15:49.832
|3
|Emelie KARLSSON
|1:16:32.145
|4
|Taylor THOMPSON
|1:22:26.380
|5
|Courtney RUBIE
|1:23:43.719
|6
|Monique SIMIONI
|1:25:44.849
|7
|Kristie MCKINNON
|1:25:50.629
|8
|Ariana COLLINS
|1:28:34.787
|9
|Emily BIELENBERG
|1:29:33.105
|10
|Ivy CROSS
|1:36:35.527
|11
|Ashlea BATES
|1:43:11.738
EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|William DENNETT
|1:03:39.562
|2
|Billy HARGY
|1:06:28.273
|3
|Jett YARNOLD
|1:07:07.828
|4
|Jackson HORLEY
|1:09:26.985
|5
|Luke CHELLAS
|1:10:02.110
|6
|Max MIDWINTER
|1:10:05.139
|7
|Eli TRIPCONY
|1:11:22.207
|8
|Lachlan MIDDLETON
|1:16:50.647
|9
|Glen BROTHERTON
|1:17:28.052
|10
|Joshua COATES
|1:18:40.873
Round 10
We saw the same E1 final podium as in round nine, Bacon clinched the win, Korey McMahon (GASGAS Australia, Motorex) second and Cooper Sheidow (Yamaha) third. The Yamaha boarded racer protected his spot on the E1 podium, beating Will Price (Empire Kawasaki Off Road Team) and Brock Nichols (Husqvarna).
Claiming back-to-back Tefol E2 wins, Jonte Reynders continues to solidify his presence in the Championship, attempting to knock Josh Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) off the standings lead. Green conceded second once again, while KTM’s Andy Wilksch (KTM Australia, Alpinestars) rounded out the podium.
McGillivray screamed across the MXstore test to claim himself the E3 win, securing valuable Championship points, after tussling all day with Stefan Granquist (Husqvarna) and Sam Pretscherer (Simford Motorsport Group) for the top step, the duo eventually settling for second and third respectively.
Gardiner is looking comfortable as she leaves Kyogle with even more Championship points towards the 2023 EW title, Husqvarna’s Karlsson jumping up into second place right on Gardiner’s heels and also tangoing with Ebony Nielsen (Beta), beating the Queensland rider by less than eight seconds.
Kyogle treated William Dennett very well as he heads home with consecutive EJ wins under his belt, alongside his second and third overall placings. Behind Dennett in second place was Billy Hargy (Husqvarna Offroad Racing Team) and Jett Yarnold (Yamaha Australia, Yamalube).
Nothing could stop Damian Smith claiming back-to-back EM wins in Kyogle. The NSW local at home on the challenging WR450F test track, Leigh Bentley (Yamaha) claiming second, and the podium rounded out by Loui Stylianou (GASGAS).
The EV class saw another fantastic win for Darren Lloyd, followed by Rowan Pumpa (Kessner Motorcycles, Motorex) and Terry Hopmans (Yamaha).
Of the Enduro Legends, Byrnes took consecutive class wins in Kyogle, just ahead of Grant O’Brien (Beta) and Zac Williams (Husqvarna).
In 2T, Ben Bertinazzi once again decimated the competition, ahead of Tim Newman (Clearview Innovations, GASGAS) and Blake Scott (KTM).
Gemma Rankine (KTM) topped the EWD class as the sole competitor over the four tests.
Davey Gear took the J4 win meanwhile, but Jackson Versteegen (Savage Motorcycles, Michelin) wasn’t far behind and ended the day just 15-seconds off the top step. Zane Burchell (McDonald’s Racing Team) rounding out the podium.
Danielle McDonald won herself another JG round, while in second was Jade Chellas (KTM), who fought with Tia Bowers (Two Wheel Obsession, Yamaha) for the runner-up spot, eventually winning that battle.
Half a second separated first and second in J3, Bradley Rayner leaving Kyogle with back-to-back J3 wins and holding off Dylan McDonald and Ollie Gear.
Harley Hutton (GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing) was knocked off the top step today by Harry Gilbertson at round 10, having to settle for second, followed home by Mitch Ford.
There was plenty of action in J1 too, as mere seconds separated the top five. After four laps of the Offroad Advantage test, Levi Rossi took out consecutive J1 class wins, Chase Weston (Tdub, ProCoat Aus) runner up, fending off Phoenix O’Brien (Inix Group, Montdami Bongiorno).
Glory carried into Round 10 for McDonald Racing Team’s Ryder Burchell, the speedster comfortably ahead of his competition all day as he rode the Offroad Advantage test. Ryder Lambing (GasMoto, Monza Imports) would claim the runner-up spot, about five-seconds clear of Maxi Harris.
Championship Standings after Round 10
Cooper Sheidow now leads the E1 on 164-points from Korey McMahon (160) and William Price (152) with Kyron Bacon not far off on 150-points and fourth.
Topping the E2 standings is Josh Green, 185-points a nice buffer from Jye Dickson on 160, with Jonte Reynders nipping at his heels on 156-points.
Riley McGillivray holds a narrow E3 lead of four-points over Stefan Granquist, 184-180-points. Samuel Pretscherer isn’t far off either on 172-points in third.
Jessica Gardiner leads the EW class by 32-points, on 194, Emelie Karlsson on 162 and Ariana Collins third on 133-points.
William Dennett extended his lead in the EJ class, now sitting on 195-points, closest competitor Bill Hargy on 169, followed by Jett Yarnold on 147-points.
Chase Weston (186) leads Levi Rossi (170) in the J1 class, Darcy Huston third (168). Mitch Ford tops the J2 standings on 183-points, Harry Gilbertson second on 174 and Kai Austin third on 149.
Dylan McDonald narrowly leads the J3 class, on 166-points, to Bradley Rayner’s 163. Ollie Gear third on 142-points. It’s tight at the top of the J4 class, Riley Crimmins on 170, Jackson Versteegen on 165, and Davey Gear on 162-points.
Daniel McDonald has a good buffer in the JG class, sitting on 197-points, to Madi Simpson’s 162. Third is Jade Chellas on 154-points. Shaylynne Kuhnke leads the Women’s Development class on 172-points, Jessica Mifsud on 84 and Gemma Rankine on 72-points.
In the JJ Ryder Burchell holds 194-points, Ryder Lambing 180 and Zain Lennon a distant third on 125-points.
Craig Treasure leads the Legends class on 163-points, Jason Pearce second on 143 and Stephen Matheson third on 110-points. Leigh Bentley leads the Masters on 188-points, Loui Stylianou on 145 and Jason Pearce on 103.
Rowan Pumpa holds a handy lead in the Vets, on 171-points, closest rider being Josh Murphy on 125, followed by Darren Lloyd on 94-points. The 2-Stroke Cup is led by Tim Newman on 129-points, Blake Scott second on 78, and Ben Bertinazzi third on 50-points, all earnt winning both Kyogle races.
Round 10 Senior Top 20
|Pos
|Competitor
|Class
|Total Time
|1
|Jonte REYNDERS
|E2
|47:37.219
|2
|Kyron BACON
|E1
|47:49.052
|3
|William DENNETT
|EJ
|48:06.427
|4
|Joshua GREEN
|E2
|48:15.001
|5
|Andrew WILKSCH
|E2
|48:23.865
|6
|Korey MCMAHON
|E1
|48:28.902
|7
|Jye DICKSON
|E2
|48:54.094
|8
|Billy HARGY
|EJ
|49:11.429
|9
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|E1
|49:27.838
|10
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|E3
|49:29.840
|11
|Travis SILK
|E2
|49:32.962
|12
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|E3
|49:38.613
|13
|Fraser HIGLETT
|E2
|49:41.159
|14
|William PRICE
|E1
|50:14.658
|15
|Samuel PRETSCHERER
|E3
|50:20.791
|16
|Jett YARNOLD
|EJ
|50:25.686
|17
|Brock NICHOLS
|E1
|50:46.992
|18
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|E2
|50:50.955
|19
|Harrison TEED
|E2
|50:51.952
E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/) Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jonte REYNDERS
|47:37.219
|2
|Joshua GREEN
|48:15.001
|3
|Andrew WILKSCH
|48:23.865
|4
|Jye DICKSON
|48:54.094
|5
|Travis SILK
|49:32.962
|6
|Fraser HIGLETT
|49:41.159
|7
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|50:50.955
|8
|Harrison TEED
|50:51.952
|9
|Deegan GRAHAM
|50:53.534
|10
|Geoffrey BRAICO
|51:14.402
E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/) Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Kyron BACON
|47:49.052
|2
|Korey MCMAHON
|48:28.902
|3
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|49:27.838
|4
|William PRICE
|50:14.658
|5
|Brock NICHOLS
|50:46.992
|6
|Jack CONLAN
|54:14.804
|7
|Brandon CROSS
|55:08.655
|8
|Miller MENDHAM
|55:50.406
|9
|Kyle JEFFERIES
|56:29.683
|10
|Cody CRIMMINS
|42:05.575
E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/) Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|49:29.840
|2
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|49:38.613
|3
|Samuel PRETSCHERER
|50:20.791
|4
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|51:10.637
|5
|Thomas HENRY
|52:05.419
|6
|Alexander HUGHES
|54:13.520
EW (Women) All Powers Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jessica GARDINER
|55:41.185
|2
|Emelie KARLSSON
|55:56.487
|3
|Ebony NIELSEN
|56:04.368
|4
|Taylor THOMPSON
|56:08.123
|5
|Ariana COLLINS
|58:05.526
|6
|Courtney RUBIE
|58:14.886
|7
|Monique SIMIONI
|59:13.469
|8
|Ashlea BATES
|59:54.914
|9
|Kristie MCKINNON
|1:56.318
|10
|Emily BIELENBERG
|1:01:50.427
|11
|Ivy CROSS
|1:01:51.371
EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|William DENNETT
|48:06.427
|2
|Billy HARGY
|49:11.429
|3
|Jett YARNOLD
|50:25.686
|4
|Jackson HORLEY
|50:57.862
|5
|Max MIDWINTER
|51:21.375
|6
|Luke CHELLAS
|51:37.007
|7
|Eli TRIPCONY
|52:04.152
|8
|Lachlan MIDDLETON
|53:21.616
|9
|Glen BROTHERTON
|55:14.561
|10
|William KEARNEY
|55:47.005
2023 AORC Standings after Round 10
E1 Standings – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|164
|2
|Korey MCMAHON
|160
|3
|William PRICE
|152
|4
|Kyron BACON
|150
|5
|Brock NICHOLS
|115
|6
|Miller MENDHAM
|100
|7
|Cody CRIMMINS
|52
|8
|Brad HARDAKER
|46
|9
|Jethro CARRIAGE
|40
|10
|Kyle JEFFERIES
|35
|11
|Justin HARROW
|28
|12
|Jack CONLAN
|28
|13
|Jaidyn COX
|26
|14
|Jordan HOVEY
|26
|15
|Scott KEEGAN
|25
|16
|Nathan DALBOSCO
|24
|17
|Brandon CROSS
|24
|18
|Joshua KILVINGTON
|24
|19
|Harrison FOSTER
|20
|20
|Lewis MARTIN
|20
|21
|Bailey PAROZ
|11
E2 Standings – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Joshua GREEN
|185
|2
|Jye DICKSON
|160
|3
|Jonte REYNDERS
|156
|4
|Fraser HIGLETT
|127
|5
|Andrew WILKSCH
|104
|6
|Travis SILK
|104
|7
|Matt MURRY
|73
|8
|Wesley KEELEY
|65
|9
|Harrison TEED
|55
|10
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|46
|11
|Kaleb TREASURE
|45
|12
|Ethan BONGIORNO
|38
|13
|Kobi WOLFF
|30
|14
|Kodi STEPHENS
|29
|15
|Sean THROUP
|29
|16
|Lachlan MCLENNAN
|29
|17
|Max PRICE
|27
|18
|Geoffrey BRAICO
|26
|19
|Glenn KEARNEY
|25
|20
|Tristan THROUP
|24
E3 Standings – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|184
|2
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|180
|3
|Samuel PRETSCHERER
|172
|4
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|126
|5
|Luke BUNNIK
|97
|6
|Jack CONLAN
|58
|7
|Thomas HENRY
|32
|8
|Jayden RUDD
|31
|9
|Adam GILES
|28
|10
|Patrick DUN
|28
|11
|Ruben CHADWICK
|16
|12
|Alexander HUGHES
|15
|13
|Christian GILLIES
|12
EW Standings – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Jessica GARDINER
|194
|2
|Emelie KARLSSON
|162
|3
|Ariana COLLINS
|133
|4
|Taylor THOMPSON
|128
|5
|Monique SIMIONI
|120
|6
|Ebony NIELSEN
|114
|7
|Courtney RUBIE
|98
|8
|Ivy CROSS
|85
|9
|Emily BIELENBERG
|49
|10
|Julie DENYER
|47
|11
|Chloe BARTON
|30
|12
|Emma HAYLOCK
|30
|13
|Meg PITCHFORD
|27
|14
|Kristie MCKINNON
|26
|15
|Naomi FINDLAY
|25
|16
|Ashlea BATES
|23
|17
|Sienna GIUDICE
|22
|18
|Katrina FRY
|20
|19
|Olivia SEED
|12
|20
|Yolanda TREASURE
|9
EJ Standings – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|William DENNETT
|195
|2
|Billy HARGY
|168
|3
|Jett YARNOLD
|147
|4
|Luke CHELLAS
|143
|5
|Max MIDWINTER
|128
|6
|Eli TRIPCONY
|84
|7
|Thomas VANCE
|73
|8
|Benjamin LYNCH
|59
|9
|Lachlan MIDDLETON
|50
|10
|William KEARNEY
|49
|11
|Campbell HALL
|38
|12
|Glen BROTHERTON
|38
|13
|Jackson HORLEY
|36
|14
|Seth BURCHELL
|33
|15
|Daniel KENNEDY
|31
|16
|Jacob BONGIORNO
|29
|17
|Joshua COATES
|27
|18
|Rory MICK
|22
|19
|Kyan HATTON
|18
|20
|Levi SAYER
|18