Lorenzo Baldassarri to World Supersport

Lorenzo Baldassarri will make his FIM Supersport World Championship debut this season with the Evan Bros Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team, riding the Ravenna team’s Yamaha R6 and sharing the box with the previously confirmed Peter Sebestyen.

Born in San Severino Marche on 11 November 1996, Baldassarri boasts an impressive record. Red Bull Rookies Cup champion in 2011, he made his debut in the Moto3 World Championship in 2013, before moving to Moto2 the following year, a category much more suited to his physical characteristics.

After a season of learning, Baldassarri scored his first podium in the category in 2015, before taking his maiden victory in 2016. After a year of transition, he showed his talent again in 2018, when he returned to winning ways and finished four more times on the podium, ending the season inside the top five.

2019 opened in fabulous fashion, with three wins in a row, while he went on to finish seventh in the final standings. He was on the podium again in 2020, but in 2021 some issues prevented him from shining. In eight Moto2 seasons, Baldassarri scored a total of five wins and 12 podiums.

Now it is time for the 25-year-old to begin a new adventure in WorldSSP, together with the team that has won the title in two of the last three seasons. Evan Bros Yamaha is ready to aim high in a category that has been completely transformed for the upcoming campaign.

Lorenzo Baldassarri – Evan Bros Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team

“I’m looking forward to a new challenge in the Supersport World Championship with the Evan Bros Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team and Yamaha. I’m very happy and motivated, so I’ll be preparing as best as I can to be ready for the start of the season. I would like to thank the people around me who have given their support, as well as the team, who believe in me and have given me this opportunity. I’m sure I’ve been included in a very solid project with very professional people. My main goals are to always give my best, adapt to the category as soon as possible and start immediately to fight for the positions that count. I can’t wait to get on the bike for the tests and I look forward to the start of the season.”

Fabio Evangelista – Team Principal Evan Bros Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team

“I’m very satisfied to have finally completed the team’s line up. After “saying goodbye” to Steven Odendaal, to whom I’d like to say a special thank you, we fought for the title right up to the penultimate round, and confirming Peter Sebestyen, who I have great confidence in, we managed to finalise the agreement with Lorenzo. I believe that Lorenzo, together with the whole team, will form a very strong and highly motivated duo. I have only got to know Lorenzo personally over the last few months, and day by day I liked him more and more: I am sure that thanks to the family atmosphere within our team he will be able to show his full potential again. I want to thank Yamaha Motor Europe, who helped us in the success of the operation, and in particular Andrea Dosoli, with whom I have a fantastic relationship over the years.”