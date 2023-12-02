2023 Harley-Davidson Master Technician of the Year

The Harley-Davidson Australia and New Zealand’s Master Technician of the Year competition has concluded for another year, with Ben Adams from Road & Sport Motorcycles in New Zealand earning the top honours for 2023.

The industry’s top Harley technicians went to battle for the master crown in a nail-biting final event that saw three Master technicians compete in a live skills assessment where their every move was scrutinised by H-D ANZ Technical Trainer Elliott Andrews at the H-D ANZ Headquarters in Sydney.

On Tuesday 28th November, the three finalists; Shane Webb from East Coast Harley-Davidson, Ben Adams from Road & Sport Motorcycles, and Paul Beebe from Northern Beaches Harley-Davidson, competed in a gruelling contest to be crowned Master Technician of the Year.

Harley-Davidson’s Master Technician of the Year competition continues to focus on recognising the stellar skills and performance of its master technicians. Being an internationally recognised and iconic status to hold, it goes without saying – if you are a master level technician, you are leading the game.

Nigel Keough – Managing Director of Harley-Davidson ANZ

“We have the best technicians in the industry and these are the pinnacle of them. It’s been a pleasure to see their craftsmanship and enjoyment of the work they do in practice in our national training centre. I congratulate them and all the great men and women who service our customers’ motorcycles each day in a Harley-Davidson dealership.”

Technician of the Year 2023

Adam Wilkes from Gold Coast Harley-Davidson wowed the judges to become recognised as Technician of the Year 2023. Adam is well on his way to becoming a Master technician with the opportunity to compete in the Master Technician competition in the future. As a prize he attended the above-mentioned Master Technician of the Year Award skills competition to observe the Masters in action.

Harley-Davidson’s Technician of the Year aims to encourage technician retention and reward some of the best talent from around Australia and New Zealand by providing annual recognition of both dealership and employee talent. For its second year running, the competition continues to spotlight Harley-Davidson’s top technicians across the two nations.