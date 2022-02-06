SuperEnduro 2022 Round 2 – Budapest, Hungary

Billy Bolt has extended his SuperEnduro standings lead in Hungary, topping the Budapest event on his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing FE 350, running 2-1-1 across the prestige races for the overall.

GASGAS Factory Racing’s Taddy Blazusiak had to settle for second after running 1-2-4 and claiming 50-points, with Beta’s Jonny Walker third overall on 46-points.

The night started off perfectly for Bolt, with the British racer continuing his unbeatable run of form to comfortably qualify fastest and take the SuperPole honours by over one second, earning himself three valuable championship points in the process.

After a measured start in race one, Billy deftly picked his way through the course to take the lead with around three minutes to go. A small error while navigating a log section was just enough for him to lose his position, and with time running out it ultimately lead to Bolt settling for second behind Taddy Blazusiak. Jonny Walker was third.

Eager to make amends in race two, Billy made light work of the reverse-grid start to move into third place after only three corners. After calmly moving into second, Billy’s pass into first place was hampered when a competitor got caught up in his rear wheel. Despite losing a little time, the 24-year-old was able to quickly regain the lead and hold it to the chequered flag where he claimed his first race win of the night. Taddy Blazusiak and Jonny Walker rounded out the top three.

Prestige race three was all Bolt! After a strong start, the championship leader soon moved up to take the lead and from there he never looked back. Increasing his advantage lap-by-lap, Billy put on a masterful display of riding to take the victory by over 10 seconds. Colton Haaker was second and Jonny Walker finished third.

The result increases Bolt’s lead in the championship standings to an impressive 35 points with three rounds left to race. He’s on 123-points, to Colton Haaker’s 88, with Taddy Blazusiak a single point behind in third, tied on points with Jonny Walker.

Billy Bolt – P1

“It was a super difficult night, but I’m pleased to come away with another win and extend my lead in the championship. The track was really tight, and with not much traction it was easy to get arm pump and then make mistakes. Qualifying and SuperPole went well, but then in race one I struggled to find my rhythm and got caught up a few times. Race two went much better, and then race three was near enough perfect – I was able to manage my pace once I got to the front and held on to take the win and the overall.”

Taddy Blazusiak – P2

“I’m really happy with how things have gone tonight. It’s great to be back up there battling at the front. The first heat went well, I hit my lines, didn’t make too many mistakes, so it was good. I did get some arm pump, which meant I had to let Billy go about halfway through the first moto. But he made a mistake and I was able to get him back for the win. I felt like I had good speed and could race with Billy. In the final heat I went all-in but tucked the front in the first corner. That was frustrating, but overall, compared to the luck I had in Poland at round one, it’s been a great night. My bike was great, my fitness was where it needs to be, and my speed was good also.”

Jonny Walker

“ It was a good GP even if my leg hurt a bit. But in the end it was three great finals. I’m delighted to be back on a podium in the world championship and it gives me a lot of hope for the rest of the season. The two-stroke seems like a good option for me, I feel like I adapt well to all the circuits on its handlebars. Long live the sequel! ”

Colton Haaker – P4

“It’s really good to be here in Budapest racing SuperEnduro. I haven’t been able to get in much riding since the last event, but I’m happy with how I rode today going 4-4-2 on a tough track like this. It took me a little while to relax and get up to speed, but I gave it my all and had fun out there. From not being certain if I’d get here to race, to missing out on the podium by just one point, it’s been a good weekend and I’m looking forward to the next one.”

2022 SuperEnduro Round 2 Highlights

Overall Event Classification

Pos Rider Man. Points 1 Billy Bolt Husqvarna 60 2 Taddy Blazusiak GASGAS 50 3 Jonny Walker Beta 46 4 Colton Haaker Husqvarna 45

Prestige Race 1

Pos Rider Man. Time 1 Taddy Blazusiak GASGAS 06:56.2 2 Billy Bolt Husqvarna 07:04.0 3 Jonny Walker Beta 07:05.5 4 Colton Haaker Husqvarna 7:38.243…

Prestige Race 2

Pos Rider Man. Time 1 Billy Bolt Husqvarna 06:48.2 2 Taddy Blazusiak GASGAS 06:52.0 3 Jonny Walker Beta 06:52.1 4 Colton Haaker Husqvarna 7:28.168…

Prestige Race 3

Pos Rider Man. Time 1 Billy Bolt Husqvarna 06:48.5 2 Colton Haaker Husqvarna 06:58.7 3 Jonny Walker Beta 07:04.1 4 Taddy Blazusiak GASGAS 07:04.5

Championship Standings (After Round 2 of 5)