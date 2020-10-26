2020 Red Bull Rookies Cup

Aragon 2

Images by Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

The Aragon 2 round of the 2020 Red Bull Rookies Cup saw riders return to the circuit, but this time Iván Ortolá and David Alonso shared the wins, with Pedro Acosta’s winning streak put to an end.

It proved an unlucky weekend for Australian Billy Van Eerde, with a massive crash in FP2 leaving his bike needing extensive repairs, with mechanics doing their best to get him back on track to start from P13.

Race 1 saw Iván Ortolá win from Pedro Acosta, with David Alonso claiming the final podium position, with Van Eerde fighting his way up to eighth.

In Race 2 David Alonso won from Daniel Munoz and Ivan Ortola, but bad luck struck for Billy, being taken out by Acosta who was reacting to Holgado highsiding. Van Eerde was left with a swollen hand, having an X-ray at the track, with by a follow up with the doctor to ensure everything is ok.

Qualification

It was going to take something special to challenge Pedro Acosta in qualifying, but David Muñoz pulled it off, setting the fastest ever Rookies Lap of Motorland Aragón to take pole. The 14-year-old Spaniard ended the day just 0.089 seconds ahead of the 16-year-old Cup leader, while 15-year-old Daniel Holgado was just 0.085 further back.

Collin Veijer, Izan Guevara and David Salvador were the second row, while Australian Billy Van Eerde started from 13th, with a big crash in FP2 leaving his bike needing extensive repairs.

Billy Van Eerde

“Big crash in FP2, lucky I’m ok and thanks to Alpinestars and HJC Helmets! Also a big thank you to all the Red Bull Rookies Cup mechanics for getting the bike ready in a short amount of time. Not enough time to fix everything unfortunately so I will be starting from P13 for the races.”

Race 1

Iván Ortolá charged from the fourth row to take the Race 1 victory in the second weekend at Motorland Aragón for the Red Bull Rookies. Points leader Pedro Acosta saw his run of Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup victories stopped at six as the two 16-year-old Spaniards sorted it out at the final corner.

Iván Ortolá

“It was my best start ever and in 2 laps I caught Pedro. We were pushing very hard and I thought that we would break away in front and together open a gap to the group. It didn’t happen and it was a very big group. I had to work so hard at the beginning because yesterday, Qualifying was a disaster, I was in a long group and I didn’t know how to manage the situation. It always happens in Qualifying and I have to learn how to do it better. I am very happy with the bike, we didn’t touch anything after last weekend. The problem is not the bike, I need to qualify better and start from the front 2 rows.”

14-year-old Colombian David Alonso, was in on the action for that final turn battle and flashed across the line third, retaining his position in the standings.

It was another incredible 15 lap encounter and Acosta couldn’t pull off his intended repeat of last Sunday’s lights-to-flag domination. Ortolá had caught him by the end of lap 2 and the rest followed.

For the first 10 laps seven riders battled at the front, swapping places fiercely. They were then joined by another pack that included Alonso and from there it was talented madness all the way to the finish.

Behind the top three we saw David Munoz in fourth, followed by David Salvador, Daniel Munoz, Zonta Van Den Goorb and Australian Billy Van Eerde.

Billy Van Eerde

“Race1, I was P8 with the front group. Good race today and quick times. A mistake with another rider on the last lap cost me a bit but anyway not too bad.”

Race 2

With a sensational final corner David Alonso snatched victory from Daniel Muñoz and Iván Ortolá in a stunning Race 2 at the Grand Prix of Teruel in Aragón. Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup leader Pedro Acosta was in the 12 man battle for the lead all the way but lucky to stay on two wheels when knocked off track with just over a lap to go.

Acosta crossed the line 10th but was demoted to 21st for cutting out 2 corners on his way back on track. The 16-year-old Spaniard has a 46 points advantage over Alonso after the 14-year-old Colombian’s victory. With 100 points on offer from the remaining 4 races in back to back weekends at Valencia, anything can happen.

David Alonso

“So happy with the race, it was an incredible race and a lot of fun. The start I did much better than yesterday and was so happy with that but then in the first lap I was at the back of the group and a little bit on the limit. I didn’t do such a good job and lost a bit of a gap. Then we could come back and fix it, get right with the lead group. On the last lap it was very difficult for me because I didn’t make a good job of the first corner and many riders overtook me. But then I started to catch back and on the long straight I could pass many and then I did the last corner very well to finish first.”

Though Holgado stayed on he had kicked the hydraulic connection and loosened it. His dramatic highside caused a chain reaction that sent Acosta way off track and brought down Billy van Eerde. The 18-year-old Australian’s run of terrible luck continues but he escaped injury.

Red Bull Rookies Cup Aragon Results