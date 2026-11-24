Moto News Weekly Wrap

November 24, 2026

What’s New

Roczen goes six from six in Paris

Craig and McAdoo take AUSX leads to Newcastle

Ride Park opens 2027 AUSMX and Conondale hosts the finale

Lettenbichler signs multi-year KTM extension

Krško lands SGP Challenge as FIM sets Speedway dates

Scheessel to open three-round Long Track World Championship

FIM Flat Track plans Argentina double-header

Loutraki to host the last two EnduroGP rounds

Dallas Daniels joins Latus Motors Racing

Peoria TT to run under lights for the first time

Yamaha BLU CRU Cup winners earn 2027 backing

AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship returns to Bay City

2026 Racing Schedule

2027 Racing Schedule

Roczen goes six from six in Paris

Ken Roczen backed up his clean sweeps in Auckland and Geelong with six SX1 wins at the Paris Supercross. He carried his speed through the slick whoops, led 83 of 84 laps and claimed his second King of Paris crown. Jason Anderson made it a Suzuki one-two, with Jordon Smith third for Triumph.

Sacha Coenen was fourth on Saturday on his Supercross debut, then won all three SX2 races on Sunday to become Prince of Paris for Red Bull KTM. Cole Thompson and Jules Piètre rounded out the podium.

Full Paris Supercross report and results

Craig and McAdoo well placed for Newcastle Supercross finale

The 2026 Australian Supercross season reaches its Newcastle finale this Saturday, November 28, with Christian Craig and Cameron McAdoo well placed to bring home the major silverware for Honda at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Craig started the campaign by winning both SX1 finals in Townsville, where Brodie Connolly took SX2 honours. The next two meetings belonged to Ken Roczen and Cole Davies, who swept all three finals in their respective classes at both Auckland and Geelong. Craig finished second to Roczen in all six SX1 finals.

Perth saw Craig back on top in SX1, while Max Anstie charged from 12th after the opening lap to beat McAdoo by just 0.155 seconds after a last-lap pass. Jack Deveson wrapped up both SMX Next titles with a round to spare.

Newcastle will settle both the five-round Boost Mobile AUSX series and the four-round Australian championship, which excludes Townsville. With Roczen’s Australian campaign complete, Luke Clout is Craig’s nearest continuing challenger: 44 points behind in AUSX and 34 behind in the national standings. Cédric Soubeyras is just four points behind Clout in AUSX.

McAdoo leads AUSX SX2 on 174 points, with Connolly on 145 and Anstie on 144 the closest riders still contesting the series. Davies remains second on 150 but has also completed his campaign. In the national standings, McAdoo sits four points behind Davies and 27 ahead of Anstie.

Anstie’s Perth charge has added some late-season bite to SX2, but Newcastle is a chance for Craig and McAdoo to turn their consistency into championships.

Ride Park opener and Conondale finale confirmed for 2027 AUSMX

Ride Park at Parwan will launch the 2027 Penrite Oil Australian Motocross Championship, brought to you by AMX Superstores, on March 6–7, with Green Park at Conondale hosting the August 14–15 finale.

Promoter WEM has named six of the eight venues, with rounds two and seven still to be finalised. The remaining circuits and class allocation for each round are due to be announced on December 8.

Every round will span two days. Ride Park’s proposed programme has practice, timed qualifying and qualifying races on Saturday, followed by championship racing on Sunday. Event formats remain subject to final regulatory approval.

Wonthaggi and Gillman have swapped positions from the initial provisional schedule: the Victorian round is now April 3–4, followed by South Australia on April 17–18.

Racing pauses through May and June before resuming at Warwick in July. The season closes with consecutive Queensland weekends, culminating at Conondale, where the finale layout will extend across the picnic racecourse.

2027 AUSMX Championship Calendar

Round Dates Venue / State 1 March 6–7 Ride Park, Parwan, VIC 2 March 20–21 TBA, VIC or NSW 3 April 3–4 Wonthaggi, VIC 4 April 17–18 Gillman, SA 5 July 3–4 Warwick, QLD 6 July 17–18 Appin, NSW 7 August 7–8 TBA, Wide Bay or Central Queensland, QLD 8 August 14–15 Green Park, Conondale, QLD

Lettenbichler extends KTM deal after sixth world title

Manuel Lettenbichler has signed a multi-year contract extension with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, continuing the partnership as he prepares to defend his FIM Hard Enduro World Championship crown in 2027.

The German won five of the eight championship rounds aboard his KTM 300 EXC in 2026, securing his sixth world title overall and fifth consecutive FIM Hard Enduro crown. His victories came at Alestrem, Extreme XL Lagares, Forza Orza, Abestone Hard Enduro and Sea to Sky.

Lettenbichler also extended his Erzbergrodeo winning streak to five and claimed a record-equalling seventh Romaniacs victory.

Manuel Lettenbichler

“Over the years, we’ve built a really strong relationship, both on and off the bike, and it definitely feels like we’ve become a family. It’s something that’s really important to me, and it makes staying with KTM an easy decision.”

Krško to host SGP Challenge as FIM sets 2027 Speedway dates

Slovenia’s Krško will host the FIM SGP Challenge on September 18, 2027, with the top four riders securing places in the 2028 Speedway Grand Prix series.

Riders will reach the Challenge through qualifying meetings at Abensberg on May 17, followed by Žarnovica and Debrecen on May 22. All three SGP2 qualifying meetings take place on June 19, at Grudziądz, Olching and Pardubice.

The Speedway of Nations semi-finals are both scheduled for July 24, with Glasgow hosting semi-final one and Mâcon staging semi-final two.

Cloppenburg will host the SGP3 semi-finals and final over June 25–26, while the SGP4 final goes to Terenzano on July 10. Toruń stages the Women’s Speedway Academy on July 15–16, followed by the Women’s World Cup and Gold Trophy finals on July 17.

The SGP Academy runs at Krško from September 16–18, sharing the weekend with the Challenge. The Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy’s date and venue remain to be announced.

Three-round Long Track World Championship to open at Scheessel

The 2027 FIM Long Track World Championship will be decided over three rounds, starting at Scheessel in Germany on August 22.

Morizès in France follows on September 4 before Roden in the Netherlands hosts the September 26 finale. The individual championship therefore fits into a five-week period in late August and September.

France also hosts the two separate Long Track title meetings announced by the FIM. Morizès stages the Under-23 World Cup final on May 22, while the Long Track of Nations team event takes place at Marmande on July 13.

Nine-round Flat Track calendar includes planned Argentina double-header

The separate 2027 FIM Flat Track World Championship calendar takes in nine rounds, opening at Terenzano in Italy on May 8.

Seven European rounds lead into the planned Totoras double-header in Argentina on November 6–7. Those two dates remain subject to confirmation following Argentina’s presidential elections, as noted in the FIM calendar.

Vasad and Meissen run on consecutive June weekends, with Pardubice hosting the last European round on October 2. FIM has also released Season To Remember, its short documentary reviewing the 2026 championship.

Loutraki confirmed for final two rounds of 2027 EnduroGP

Loutraki will host the final two rounds of the 2027 Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship, with the Greek seaside town confirmed for October 15–17 and October 22–24.

Organised with local club ALAMM — Motorsports Club, rounds seven and eight will also conclude the FIM Expotrade Women’s Enduro World Championship. The women will contest six rounds in 2027, joining the second Spanish round, both Portuguese rounds, the Isle of Man and both Greek weekends.

The championship returns to Greece for the first time since Serres hosted in 2019. Loutraki sits on the Gulf of Corinth, 80 kilometres west of Athens, and served as the base for the Acropolis Rally in June 2026. The official championship prize-giving will take place at Casino Loutraki following the finale.

The EnduroGP season opens at Valverde del Camino in Spain on April 2–4, with eight rounds scheduled through to October. Spain, Portugal and Greece each host two rounds, with Italy and the Isle of Man staging one apiece.

2027 EnduroGP Calendar

Round Dates Venue / Country 1 April 2–4 Valverde del Camino, Spain 2* April 23–25 Oliana, Spain 3* June 11–13 Fafe, Portugal 4* June 18–20 Fafe, Portugal 5 July 2–4 Scandiano, Italy 6* July 30–August 1 Douglas, Isle of Man 7* October 15–17 Loutraki, Greece 8* October 22–24 Loutraki, Greece

* Also counts towards the FIM Expotrade Women’s Enduro World Championship.

Dallas Daniels joins Latus Harley for 2027 title defence

Reigning Mission AFT SuperTwins champion Dallas Daniels will chase a third consecutive title with Latus Motors Racing in 2027, riding a Harley-Davidson XG750R.

Daniels has spent his entire professional career with Estenson Racing, which is leaving the sport. He won the AFT Singles titles in 2020 and 2021 before taking SuperTwins crowns in 2025 and 2026.

At Latus, he will work with team owner George Latus, Dave Zanotti and Michelle DiSalvo. His Estenson crew chief, James Hart, will also make the move, serving as a second mechanic at the races.

Dallas Daniels

“Over the last few seasons, they have been some of the stiffest competition, if not the stiffest.”

The new partnership will make its race debut at the Daytona Short Track double-header on March 10–11, 2027.

Peoria tests lights ahead of first night TT

The Peoria TT will run at night for the first time on Saturday, August 21, 2027, with a lighting test providing a preview of the event’s 80th edition.

Permanent lights have been installed at PMC Race Park in Illinois. Dallas Daniels, Kolby Carlile, Trent Lowe, Bronson Bauman and Chase Saathoff tried them on November 18 following afternoon practice.

The session gave riders a chance to assess visibility and track conditions while organisers checked the new installation. Daniels said the crew corrected dark spots identified during the test.

Race director and promoter Shawn Potts expects the evening format to improve the racing surface and bring back spectators who have stayed away because of the summer heat.

Yamaha BLU CRU Cup winners earn 2027 backing

Storm Maymann, Roko Ivandic and Matic Macek have won the 2026 YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup in the YZ125, YZ85 and YZ65 classes respectively.

The winners were selected after a two-day Masterclass at the MC des Costières circuit in Beauvoisin, France. The 14 riders, aged 10 to 16, earned their places at the SuperFinale during October’s Motocross of Nations at Ernée and were coached by Gautier Paulin, Brian Jørgensen and Nancy van de Ven.

Maymann, 16, came through the YZ65 class and won the YZ85 SuperFinale in 2023. The Dane will contest the 2027 EMX125 Championship on a GYTR-kitted YZ125 with Yamaha Motor Europe backing.

Ivandic, 13, is the Cup’s first Croatian winner. He and Slovenia’s 11-year-old Macek will also receive Yamaha Motor Europe support for 2027.

The 2027 SuperFinale will be held during the Motocross of Nations at Assen in the Netherlands from 8 to 10 October. The Cup is free to enter for riders aged 8 to 16 racing a Yamaha YZ65, YZ85 or YZ125.

AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship returns to Bay City

The 2027 AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship will be held in Bay City, Wisconsin, on August 6–8, hosted by the Valley Springs Motorcycle Club.

The event marks 50 years since the championship was first staged in Bay City, giving the local club and hillclimb community another reason to celebrate across the three days.

AMA National No. 1 plates will be up for grabs, alongside four special awards: AMA Hillclimb Racer of the Year, AMA Vet/Senior Hillclimb Racer of the Year, AMA ATV Hillclimb Racer of the Year and AMA Youth Hillclimb Racer of the Year.

The 10 riders with the fastest times over the weekend will also contest a single-run King of the Hill showdown.