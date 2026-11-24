Moto News Weekly Wrap
November 24, 2026
What’s New
- Roczen goes six from six in Paris
- Craig and McAdoo take AUSX leads to Newcastle
- Ride Park opens 2027 AUSMX and Conondale hosts the finale
- Lettenbichler signs multi-year KTM extension
- Krško lands SGP Challenge as FIM sets Speedway dates
- Scheessel to open three-round Long Track World Championship
- FIM Flat Track plans Argentina double-header
- Loutraki to host the last two EnduroGP rounds
- Dallas Daniels joins Latus Motors Racing
- Peoria TT to run under lights for the first time
- Yamaha BLU CRU Cup winners earn 2027 backing
- AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship returns to Bay City
- 2026 Racing Schedule
- 2027 Racing Schedule
Roczen goes six from six in Paris
Ken Roczen backed up his clean sweeps in Auckland and Geelong with six SX1 wins at the Paris Supercross. He carried his speed through the slick whoops, led 83 of 84 laps and claimed his second King of Paris crown. Jason Anderson made it a Suzuki one-two, with Jordon Smith third for Triumph.
Sacha Coenen was fourth on Saturday on his Supercross debut, then won all three SX2 races on Sunday to become Prince of Paris for Red Bull KTM. Cole Thompson and Jules Piètre rounded out the podium.
Full Paris Supercross report and results
Craig and McAdoo well placed for Newcastle Supercross finale
The 2026 Australian Supercross season reaches its Newcastle finale this Saturday, November 28, with Christian Craig and Cameron McAdoo well placed to bring home the major silverware for Honda at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Craig started the campaign by winning both SX1 finals in Townsville, where Brodie Connolly took SX2 honours. The next two meetings belonged to Ken Roczen and Cole Davies, who swept all three finals in their respective classes at both Auckland and Geelong. Craig finished second to Roczen in all six SX1 finals.
Perth saw Craig back on top in SX1, while Max Anstie charged from 12th after the opening lap to beat McAdoo by just 0.155 seconds after a last-lap pass. Jack Deveson wrapped up both SMX Next titles with a round to spare.
Newcastle will settle both the five-round Boost Mobile AUSX series and the four-round Australian championship, which excludes Townsville. With Roczen’s Australian campaign complete, Luke Clout is Craig’s nearest continuing challenger: 44 points behind in AUSX and 34 behind in the national standings. Cédric Soubeyras is just four points behind Clout in AUSX.
McAdoo leads AUSX SX2 on 174 points, with Connolly on 145 and Anstie on 144 the closest riders still contesting the series. Davies remains second on 150 but has also completed his campaign. In the national standings, McAdoo sits four points behind Davies and 27 ahead of Anstie.
Anstie’s Perth charge has added some late-season bite to SX2, but Newcastle is a chance for Craig and McAdoo to turn their consistency into championships.
Ride Park opener and Conondale finale confirmed for 2027 AUSMX
Ride Park at Parwan will launch the 2027 Penrite Oil Australian Motocross Championship, brought to you by AMX Superstores, on March 6–7, with Green Park at Conondale hosting the August 14–15 finale.
Promoter WEM has named six of the eight venues, with rounds two and seven still to be finalised. The remaining circuits and class allocation for each round are due to be announced on December 8.
Every round will span two days. Ride Park’s proposed programme has practice, timed qualifying and qualifying races on Saturday, followed by championship racing on Sunday. Event formats remain subject to final regulatory approval.
Wonthaggi and Gillman have swapped positions from the initial provisional schedule: the Victorian round is now April 3–4, followed by South Australia on April 17–18.
Racing pauses through May and June before resuming at Warwick in July. The season closes with consecutive Queensland weekends, culminating at Conondale, where the finale layout will extend across the picnic racecourse.
2027 AUSMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Dates
|Venue / State
|1
|March 6–7
|Ride Park, Parwan, VIC
|2
|March 20–21
|TBA, VIC or NSW
|3
|April 3–4
|Wonthaggi, VIC
|4
|April 17–18
|Gillman, SA
|5
|July 3–4
|Warwick, QLD
|6
|July 17–18
|Appin, NSW
|7
|August 7–8
|TBA, Wide Bay or Central Queensland, QLD
|8
|August 14–15
|Green Park, Conondale, QLD
Lettenbichler extends KTM deal after sixth world title
Manuel Lettenbichler has signed a multi-year contract extension with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, continuing the partnership as he prepares to defend his FIM Hard Enduro World Championship crown in 2027.
The German won five of the eight championship rounds aboard his KTM 300 EXC in 2026, securing his sixth world title overall and fifth consecutive FIM Hard Enduro crown. His victories came at Alestrem, Extreme XL Lagares, Forza Orza, Abestone Hard Enduro and Sea to Sky.
Lettenbichler also extended his Erzbergrodeo winning streak to five and claimed a record-equalling seventh Romaniacs victory.
Manuel Lettenbichler
“Over the years, we’ve built a really strong relationship, both on and off the bike, and it definitely feels like we’ve become a family. It’s something that’s really important to me, and it makes staying with KTM an easy decision.”
Krško to host SGP Challenge as FIM sets 2027 Speedway dates
Slovenia’s Krško will host the FIM SGP Challenge on September 18, 2027, with the top four riders securing places in the 2028 Speedway Grand Prix series.
Riders will reach the Challenge through qualifying meetings at Abensberg on May 17, followed by Žarnovica and Debrecen on May 22. All three SGP2 qualifying meetings take place on June 19, at Grudziądz, Olching and Pardubice.
The Speedway of Nations semi-finals are both scheduled for July 24, with Glasgow hosting semi-final one and Mâcon staging semi-final two.
Cloppenburg will host the SGP3 semi-finals and final over June 25–26, while the SGP4 final goes to Terenzano on July 10. Toruń stages the Women’s Speedway Academy on July 15–16, followed by the Women’s World Cup and Gold Trophy finals on July 17.
The SGP Academy runs at Krško from September 16–18, sharing the weekend with the Challenge. The Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy’s date and venue remain to be announced.
Three-round Long Track World Championship to open at Scheessel
The 2027 FIM Long Track World Championship will be decided over three rounds, starting at Scheessel in Germany on August 22.
Morizès in France follows on September 4 before Roden in the Netherlands hosts the September 26 finale. The individual championship therefore fits into a five-week period in late August and September.
France also hosts the two separate Long Track title meetings announced by the FIM. Morizès stages the Under-23 World Cup final on May 22, while the Long Track of Nations team event takes place at Marmande on July 13.
Nine-round Flat Track calendar includes planned Argentina double-header
The separate 2027 FIM Flat Track World Championship calendar takes in nine rounds, opening at Terenzano in Italy on May 8.
Seven European rounds lead into the planned Totoras double-header in Argentina on November 6–7. Those two dates remain subject to confirmation following Argentina’s presidential elections, as noted in the FIM calendar.
Vasad and Meissen run on consecutive June weekends, with Pardubice hosting the last European round on October 2. FIM has also released Season To Remember, its short documentary reviewing the 2026 championship.
Loutraki confirmed for final two rounds of 2027 EnduroGP
Loutraki will host the final two rounds of the 2027 Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship, with the Greek seaside town confirmed for October 15–17 and October 22–24.
Organised with local club ALAMM — Motorsports Club, rounds seven and eight will also conclude the FIM Expotrade Women’s Enduro World Championship. The women will contest six rounds in 2027, joining the second Spanish round, both Portuguese rounds, the Isle of Man and both Greek weekends.
The championship returns to Greece for the first time since Serres hosted in 2019. Loutraki sits on the Gulf of Corinth, 80 kilometres west of Athens, and served as the base for the Acropolis Rally in June 2026. The official championship prize-giving will take place at Casino Loutraki following the finale.
The EnduroGP season opens at Valverde del Camino in Spain on April 2–4, with eight rounds scheduled through to October. Spain, Portugal and Greece each host two rounds, with Italy and the Isle of Man staging one apiece.
2027 EnduroGP Calendar
|Round
|Dates
|Venue / Country
|1
|April 2–4
|Valverde del Camino, Spain
|2*
|April 23–25
|Oliana, Spain
|3*
|June 11–13
|Fafe, Portugal
|4*
|June 18–20
|Fafe, Portugal
|5
|July 2–4
|Scandiano, Italy
|6*
|July 30–August 1
|Douglas, Isle of Man
|7*
|October 15–17
|Loutraki, Greece
|8*
|October 22–24
|Loutraki, Greece
* Also counts towards the FIM Expotrade Women’s Enduro World Championship.
Dallas Daniels joins Latus Harley for 2027 title defence
Reigning Mission AFT SuperTwins champion Dallas Daniels will chase a third consecutive title with Latus Motors Racing in 2027, riding a Harley-Davidson XG750R.
Daniels has spent his entire professional career with Estenson Racing, which is leaving the sport. He won the AFT Singles titles in 2020 and 2021 before taking SuperTwins crowns in 2025 and 2026.
At Latus, he will work with team owner George Latus, Dave Zanotti and Michelle DiSalvo. His Estenson crew chief, James Hart, will also make the move, serving as a second mechanic at the races.
Dallas Daniels
“Over the last few seasons, they have been some of the stiffest competition, if not the stiffest.”
The new partnership will make its race debut at the Daytona Short Track double-header on March 10–11, 2027.
Peoria tests lights ahead of first night TT
The Peoria TT will run at night for the first time on Saturday, August 21, 2027, with a lighting test providing a preview of the event’s 80th edition.
Permanent lights have been installed at PMC Race Park in Illinois. Dallas Daniels, Kolby Carlile, Trent Lowe, Bronson Bauman and Chase Saathoff tried them on November 18 following afternoon practice.
The session gave riders a chance to assess visibility and track conditions while organisers checked the new installation. Daniels said the crew corrected dark spots identified during the test.
Race director and promoter Shawn Potts expects the evening format to improve the racing surface and bring back spectators who have stayed away because of the summer heat.
Yamaha BLU CRU Cup winners earn 2027 backing
Storm Maymann, Roko Ivandic and Matic Macek have won the 2026 YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup in the YZ125, YZ85 and YZ65 classes respectively.
The winners were selected after a two-day Masterclass at the MC des Costières circuit in Beauvoisin, France. The 14 riders, aged 10 to 16, earned their places at the SuperFinale during October’s Motocross of Nations at Ernée and were coached by Gautier Paulin, Brian Jørgensen and Nancy van de Ven.
Maymann, 16, came through the YZ65 class and won the YZ85 SuperFinale in 2023. The Dane will contest the 2027 EMX125 Championship on a GYTR-kitted YZ125 with Yamaha Motor Europe backing.
Ivandic, 13, is the Cup’s first Croatian winner. He and Slovenia’s 11-year-old Macek will also receive Yamaha Motor Europe support for 2027.
The 2027 SuperFinale will be held during the Motocross of Nations at Assen in the Netherlands from 8 to 10 October. The Cup is free to enter for riders aged 8 to 16 racing a Yamaha YZ65, YZ85 or YZ125.
AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship returns to Bay City
The 2027 AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship will be held in Bay City, Wisconsin, on August 6–8, hosted by the Valley Springs Motorcycle Club.
The event marks 50 years since the championship was first staged in Bay City, giving the local club and hillclimb community another reason to celebrate across the three days.
AMA National No. 1 plates will be up for grabs, alongside four special awards: AMA Hillclimb Racer of the Year, AMA Vet/Senior Hillclimb Racer of the Year, AMA ATV Hillclimb Racer of the Year and AMA Youth Hillclimb Racer of the Year.
The 10 riders with the fastest times over the weekend will also contest a single-run King of the Hill showdown.
2026 Racing Schedule
2026-2027 FIM Sand Races World Championship calendar
26-27 September – Morocco, Morocco Sand Race 23-25 October – Italy, Bibione Sand Storm 07-08 November – France, Ronde des Sables – Loon Plage
- 27-29 November – Portugal, Monte Gordo Sand Race
- 29-31 January – France, Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais
2026-2027 AMA Partzilla Arenacross Calendar
East Rnds 1-2: Oct. 16-17 – F&M Bank Arena, Clarksville, Tenn. East Rnds 3-4: Nov. 6-7 – Florence Center, Florence, S.C.
- East Rnds 5-6: Dec. 4-5 – Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.
- East Rnds 7-8: Jan. 8-9 – Barton Coliseum, Little Rock, Ark.
- East Rnds 9-10: Jan. 15-16 – Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio
- East Rnds 11-12: Jan. 22-23 – Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, Va.
- East Rnds 13-14: Jan 29-30 – Salem Civic Center, Salem, Va.
- West Rnds 1-2: Feb. 19-20 – Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley, Ariz.
- West Rnds 3-4: March 12-13 – Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.
- West Rnds 5-6: March 19-20 – Glen Helen Raceway, San Bernardino, Calif.
- West Rnds 7-8: April 2-3 – Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, Reno, Nev.
- West Rnds 9-10: April 9-10 – Cal Expo, Sacramento, Calif.
- West Rnds 11-12: April 16-17 – Mayo Civic Center, Rochester, Minn.
- West Rnds 13-14: April 23-24 – Kay Yeager Coliseum, Wichita Falls, Texas
- Finale: May 21-23 – Lincoln Trail, Casey, Ill.
2026-2027 AMA GT Arenacross Calendar
Rnds 1-2: Nov. 6-7 – Claremore Expo Center, Claremore, Okla.
- Rnds 3-4: Dec. 11-12 – Cowan Civic Center, Lebanon, Mo.
- Rnds 5-6: Jan. 8-9 – Sandhills Global Event Center, Lincoln, Neb.
- Rnds 7-8: Jan. 15-16 – Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Rnds 9-10: Jan. 22-23 – Lazy E Arena, Guthrie, Okla.
- Rnds 11-12: Feb. 5-6 – Wilson Logistics Arena, Springfield, Mo.
- Rnds 13-14: Feb 12-13 – Stormont Vail Event Center, Topeka, Kan.
2026-2027 AMA Throttlecross Calendar
Rnd 1: Nov. 21 – MVP Arena, Albany, N.Y.
- Rnds 2-3: Jan. 8-9 – Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs, Colo.
- Rnds 4-5: Jan. 22-23 – Blue Arena, Loveland, Colo.
- Rnds 6-7: Feb. 19-20 – Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, Reno, Nev.
- Rnds 8-9: Feb. 26-27 – National Western Complex, Denver, Colo.
- Rnds 10-11: March 5-6 – Amarillo National Center, Amarillo, Texas
2027 Racing Schedule
2027 World Rally-Raid Championship Calendar
- Round 1 – Jan 9-23 – Dakar Rally, Portugal and Morocco
- Round 2 – Mar 21-26 – Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, UAE
- Round 3 – Jun 14-19 – South African Safari Rally, SA/BOTS
- Round 4 – Sep 21-26 – Rally-Raid Portugal, POR/SPA
- Round 5 – Oct 24-29 – Rallye Du Maroc, Morocco
2027 AUSMX Championship Calendar
- Round 1 – March 6–7, Ride Park, Parwan, VIC
- Round 2 – March 20–21, TBA, VIC or NSW
- Round 3 – April 3–4, Wonthaggi, VIC
- Round 4 – April 17–18, Gillman, SA
- Round 5 – July 3–4, Warwick, QLD
- Round 6 – July 17–18, Appin, NSW
- Round 7 – August 7–8, TBA, Wide Bay or Central Queensland, QLD
- Round 8 – August 14–15, Green Park, Conondale, QLD
2027 MXGP calendar (Provisional)
- February 28 – MXGP of Andalucia, Almonte
- March 14 – MXGP of Argentina, Bariloche
- March 28 – MXGP of Italy, Montevarchi
- April 4 – MXGP of Sardegna, Riola Sardo
- April 18 – MXGP of Extremadura, Mérida
- April 25 – MXGP of Trentino, Pietramurata
- May 2 – MXGP of China, Shanghai
- May 23 – MXGP of Portugal, Águeda
- May 30 – MXGP of France, Saint Jean d’Angély
- June 13 – MXGP of Latvia, Kegums
- June 20 – MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal
- June 27 – MXGP of Great Britain, Foxhills
- July 25 – MXGP of Czech Republic, Loket
- August 1 – MXGP of Flanders, Lommel
- August 15 – MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla
- August 22 – MXGP of the Netherlands, Arnhem
- September 5 – MXGP of Türkiye, Afyonkarahisar
- September 12 – MXGP of Ziyang, China
- September 19 – MXGP of Australia, Darwin
- October 3 – MXGP of Payerne, Combremont-le-Petit, Switzerland
- October 10 – FIM Motocross of Nations, Assen
2027 SMX Next World All-Star Championship Calendar
- Round 1 – 22-23 Jan – Angel Stadium, CA
- Round 2 – 5-6 Feb – Raymond James Stadium, FL
- Round 3 – 19-20 Feb – Ford Field, MI
- Round 4 – 5-6 Mar – Daytona Int. Speedway, FL
- Round 5 – 2-3 Apr – Gillette Stadium, MA
- Round 6 – 4-5 June – Hangtown Classic, CA
- Round 7 – 11-12 Jun – Thunder Valley National, CO
- Round 8 – 2-3 July – Redbud National, MI
- Round 9 – 16-17 July – Spring Creek National, MN
- Round 10 – 27-28 Aug – Ironman National, IN
- Round 11 – 10-11 Sept – SMX Playoff 1, TBA
- Round 12 – 17-18 Sept – SMX Playoff 2, TBA
2027 SMX Women’s Motocross Championship Calendar
- Round 1 – 28-29 May – Fox Raceway National, CA
- Round 2 – 4-5 June – Hangtown Classic, CA
- Round 3 – 11-12 June – Thunder Valley National, CO
- Round 4 – 13-14 Aug – Unadilla National, NY
- Round 5 – 20-21 Aug – Budds Creek National, MD
- Round 6 – 27-28 Aug – Ironman National, IN
2027 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship
- 27 September–2 October 2027 – GVJMC, Mooroopna, VIC (2 October reserve day)
FIM Junior Motocross World Championship Calendar
- 17–18 July 2027 – ESTONIA, Pärnu – Pärnu Lennuvälja Motopark
- 2029, date TBA – ROMANIA, near Bucharest – TCS Racing Park
2027 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Calendar
- Round 1 – 17-18 Apr – Tong Hard Enduro, UK
- Round 2 – 30 Apr-2 May – Extreme XL Largares, POR
- Round 3 – 14-16 May – Wildwoods Stone Extreme, ITA
- Round 4 – 17-19 Jun – Silver Kings, USA
- Round 5 – 19-21 Aug – Forza Orza, SWE
- Round 6 – 3-5 Sep – Abestone Hard Enduro, ITA
- Round 7 – 24-26 Sep – Hixpania Hard Enduro, SPA
- Round 8 – 7-9 Oct – Sea to Sky, TUR
- Round 9 – 23-24 Oct – Getzen Rodeo, GER
2026/27 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship Calendar
- Rnd1 – 5 December 2026 – POLAND, Gliwice
- Rnd2 – 9 January 2027 – GERMANY, Riesa
- Rnd3 – 23 January 2027 – SPAIN, Bilbao
- Rnd4 – 30 January 2027 – SERBIA, Belgrade
- Rnd5 – 6 February 2027 – HUNGARY, Budapest
- Rnd6 – 27 February 2027 – FRANCE, Greater Paris
- Rnd7 – 6 March 2027 – UNITED KINGDOM, Newcastle (Junior and Youth finales)
- Rnd8 – 20 March 2027 – PUERTO RICO, San Juan (Prestige Grand Finale)
2027 FIM EnduroGP World Championship
- Round 1 – April 2–4, Valverde del Camino, Spain
- Round 2 – April 23–25, Oliana, Spain*
- Round 3 – June 11–13, Fafe, Portugal*
- Round 4 – June 18–20, Fafe, Portugal*
- Round 5 – July 2–4, Scandiano, Italy
- Round 6 – July 30–August 1, Douglas, Isle of Man*
- Round 7 – October 15–17, Loutraki, Greece*
- Round 8 – October 22–24, Loutraki, Greece*
* Also counts towards the FIM Expotrade Women’s Enduro World Championship.
2027 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship Calendar
- Round 1 – May 1, Donji Kraljevec, Croatia
- Round 2 – May 15, Warsaw, Poland
- Round 3 – May 29, Prague, Czech Republic
- Round 4 – June 12, venue TBC
- Round 5 – July 3, Wrocław, Poland
- Round 6 – July 17, Riga, Latvia
- Round 7 – August 14, Ipswich, Great Britain
- Round 8 – September 11, Vojens, Denmark
- Round 9 – September 25, Toruń, Poland
- Round 10 – October 29, Gillman Speedway, Adelaide, Australia
- Round 11 – October 30, Gillman Speedway, Adelaide, Australia
2027 FIM SGP2 World Championship Calendar
- Round 1 – July 16, Riga, Latvia
- Round 2 – August 13, Ipswich, Great Britain
- Round 3 – September 10, Vojens, Denmark
2027 FIM Speedway of Nations Calendar
- July 24 – Glasgow, Great Britain (semi-final 1)
- July 24 – Mâcon, France (semi-final 2)
- August 27 – Västervik, Sweden (SON2 – under-21 teams)
- August 28 – Västervik, Sweden (Speedway of Nations final)
2027 FIM Speedway Grand Prix Qualifying Calendar
- May 17 – Abensberg, Germany (qualifying round)
- May 22 – Žarnovica, Slovakia (qualifying round)
- May 22 – Debrecen, Hungary (qualifying round)
- September 18 – Krško, Slovenia (SGP Challenge)
2027 FIM SGP2 Qualifying Calendar
- June 19 – Grudziądz, Poland
- June 19 – Olching, Germany
- June 19 – Pardubice, Czech Republic
2027 FIM SGP3 World Championship Calendar
- June 25 – Cloppenburg, Germany (semi-finals 1 and 2)
- June 26 – Cloppenburg, Germany (final)
2027 FIM SGP4 World Championship Calendar
- July 10 – Terenzano, Italy (final)
2027 FIM SGP Academy
- September 16–18 – Krško, Slovenia TBC
2027 FIM Women’s Speedway Calendar
- July 15–16 – Toruń, Poland (Academy)
- July 17 – Toruń, Poland (World Cup final)
- July 17 – Toruń, Poland (Gold Trophy final)
2027 FIM Long Track World Championship Calendar
- Round 1 – August 22, Scheessel, Germany
- Round 2 – September 4, Morizès, France
- Round 3 – September 26, Roden, Netherlands
2027 FIM Long Track of Nations
- July 13 – Marmande, France (final)
2027 FIM Long Track U23 World Cup
- May 22 – Morizès, France (final)
2027 FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
- Date and venue TBA
2027 FIM Flat Track World Championship Calendar
- Round 1 – May 8, Terenzano, Italy
- Round 2 – May 22, Morizès, France
- Round 3 – June 5, Vasad, Hungary
- Round 4 – June 12, Meissen, Germany
- Round 5 – July 17, Toruń, Poland
- Round 6 – August 21, Scheessel, Germany
- Round 7 – October 2, Pardubice, Czech Republic
- Round 8 – November 6*, Totoras, Argentina
- Round 9 – November 7*, Totoras, Argentina
*The November 6–7 dates for Argentina remain subject to confirmation following the country’s presidential elections.
2027 TrialGP Calendar (Provisional)
- Round 1 – 16-18 Apr – Spain, Benahavís
- Round 2 – 23-25 Apr – Portugal, Viana do Castelo
- Round 3 – 21-23 May – USA, Sequatchie, Tennessee
- Round 4 – 4-6 Jun – Japan, Motegi
- Round 5 – 18-20 Jun – Andorra, Sant Julià de Lòria
- Round 6 – 25-27 Jun – Italy, Fiumalbo, Modena
- Round 7 – 27-29 Aug – Great Britain, Geddington
- Round 8 – 17-19 Sep – France, La Bresse
2027 X-Trial Calendar
- Nov 28 (2026) – Madrid, Spain
- Dec 27 (2026) – Pamplona, Spain
- Jan 23 (2027) – Leeds, United Kingdom
- Jan 30 – Chambéry, France
- Feb 7 – Barcelona, Spain
- Feb 19 – Marseille, France
- Mar 5 – Clermont-Ferrand, France
- Apr 3 – Spain, host city TBA
2027 German Cross Country Calendar
- March 13–14 – Torgau
- April 3–4 – Venusberg
- April 17–18 – Triptis
- May 8–9 – Schwabhausen
- June 12–13 – Schefflenz
- July 24–25 – Goldbach
- October 2–3 – Bühlertann
2027 FIM Snowcross World Championship calendar
- Round 1 – 16-17 Jan – Türkiye, Rize
- Round 2 – 20-21 Feb – Finland, Rovaniemi
- Round 3 – 9-10 Apr – Norway, Trondheim
2027 FIM SidecarCross & QuadCross World Championships calendar
- 11 Apr – Belgium, Lommel
- 25 Apr – Germany, Geisleden
- 23 May – France, Plomion
- 6 June – Estonia, Karksi-Nuia
- 13 June – Czech Republic, Kramolin
- 18 July – Germany, Strassbessenbach (SidecarCross Only)
- 1 Aug – Lithuania, Anykščiai
- 8 Aug – Latvia, Madona
- 12 Sept – France, Vesoul
- 19 Sept – Germany, Rudersberg
- SQXoN – TBA
2027 AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship
- August 6–8 – Bay City, Wisconsin, USA