Brabus 1300 R

Car specialist Brabus generally synonymous with Mercedes-Benz specials has entered the motorcycle arena with KTM with the KTM 1290 Super Duke R EVO serving as the BRABUS 1300 R’s platform.

As KTM’s latest evolution in performance-built motorbikes, this remarkable model offers the best in cutting-edge riding experience, uncompromising ergonomics and the Brabus 1300 R’s beating heart – a massive V-Twin engine producing 180 hp and 140 Nm of torque out of its namesake 1,301 cc.

Making use of the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO’s exceptional LC8 V-twin engine producing 180 hp at 9500 rpm and 140 Nm at 8000 rpm, the BRABUS 1300 R provides performance that you would expect from the BRABUS brand. Designed to challenge the limits of forward thrust, this high-performance configuration offers a riding experience unlike any other.

In signature BRABUS fashion, the BRABUS 1300 R maintains the unmistakable ‘Black and Bold’ design identity with a collection of exclusive components.

Lightweight Monoblock Z 9-spoke forged wheels, bespoke carbon-fiber air intakes, a distinctive headlight and a custom-made heated seat all share unmistakable styling cues from BRABUS supercars.

To add an extra touch of unique individuality, the BRABUS 1300 R is offered in just two signature color schemes – MAGMA RED and SIGNATURE BLACK.

Only 77 of each variant will go into production, with the number 77 signifying the year in which BRABUS was founded.

From a technical standpoint, the all-new BRABUS 1300 R utilises the latest WP APEX semi-active suspension technology. This allows riders to select between six dedicated damping modes – COMFORT, STREET, SPORT, TRACK, ADVANCED – at leisure or in AUTO mode, which automatically adapts to road as well as riding conditions.

Brabus Features

Sign of excellence with limited-edition number

BRABUS Monoblock Z lightweight 9-spoke forged wheels

BRABUS slip-on double-pipe exhaust

BRABUS custom-made heated seatBRABUS start-up animation

BRABUS color scheme for the dashboard

UNIQUE black frame

BRABUS air ducts

BRABUS headlight mask

BRABUS carbon belly pan

BRABUS CNC-machined triple clamp

BRABUS CNC-machined adjustable front brake and clutch lever

BRABUS CNC-machined adjustable footpegs

BRABUS CNC-machined reservoirs and oil tank caps

BRABUS pillion seat cover

BRABUS handlebar end mirrors

Carbon fiber undertray with short license plate holder

LED turn indicators with integrated brake lights

WP APEX semi-active suspension

WP PRO COMPONENTS (WP APEX PRO 7117) steering damper

5 riding modes (STREET – SPORT – RAIN – PERFORMANCE – TRACK)

Quick turn throttle twist grip

Heated grips

Lightweight Li-Ion battery

Various carbon fiber parts

The BRABUS 1300 R became available exclusively through the www.ktm.com pre-order web page earlier this week and the company already claims this first collaboration of 154 motorcycles has already sold out, in under two-minutes no less…! The ticket price? That worked out to about $80,000 AUD…

What do you think?

We reckon they have made the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo look a bit like a Ducati Diavel….?