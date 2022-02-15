Brabus 1300 R
Car specialist Brabus generally synonymous with Mercedes-Benz specials has entered the motorcycle arena with KTM with the KTM 1290 Super Duke R EVO serving as the BRABUS 1300 R’s platform.
As KTM’s latest evolution in performance-built motorbikes, this remarkable model offers the best in cutting-edge riding experience, uncompromising ergonomics and the Brabus 1300 R’s beating heart – a massive V-Twin engine producing 180 hp and 140 Nm of torque out of its namesake 1,301 cc.
Making use of the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO’s exceptional LC8 V-twin engine producing 180 hp at 9500 rpm and 140 Nm at 8000 rpm, the BRABUS 1300 R provides performance that you would expect from the BRABUS brand. Designed to challenge the limits of forward thrust, this high-performance configuration offers a riding experience unlike any other.
In signature BRABUS fashion, the BRABUS 1300 R maintains the unmistakable ‘Black and Bold’ design identity with a collection of exclusive components.
Lightweight Monoblock Z 9-spoke forged wheels, bespoke carbon-fiber air intakes, a distinctive headlight and a custom-made heated seat all share unmistakable styling cues from BRABUS supercars.
To add an extra touch of unique individuality, the BRABUS 1300 R is offered in just two signature color schemes – MAGMA RED and SIGNATURE BLACK.
Only 77 of each variant will go into production, with the number 77 signifying the year in which BRABUS was founded.
From a technical standpoint, the all-new BRABUS 1300 R utilises the latest WP APEX semi-active suspension technology. This allows riders to select between six dedicated damping modes – COMFORT, STREET, SPORT, TRACK, ADVANCED – at leisure or in AUTO mode, which automatically adapts to road as well as riding conditions.
Brabus Features
- Sign of excellence with limited-edition number
- BRABUS Monoblock Z lightweight 9-spoke forged wheels
- BRABUS slip-on double-pipe exhaust
- BRABUS custom-made heated seatBRABUS start-up animation
- BRABUS color scheme for the dashboard
- UNIQUE black frame
- BRABUS air ducts
- BRABUS headlight mask
- BRABUS carbon belly pan
- BRABUS CNC-machined triple clamp
- BRABUS CNC-machined adjustable front brake and clutch lever
- BRABUS CNC-machined adjustable footpegs
- BRABUS CNC-machined reservoirs and oil tank caps
- BRABUS pillion seat cover
- BRABUS handlebar end mirrors
- Carbon fiber undertray with short license plate holder
- LED turn indicators with integrated brake lights
- WP APEX semi-active suspension
- WP PRO COMPONENTS (WP APEX PRO 7117) steering damper
- 5 riding modes (STREET – SPORT – RAIN – PERFORMANCE – TRACK)
- Quick turn throttle twist grip
- Heated grips
- Lightweight Li-Ion battery
- Various carbon fiber parts
The BRABUS 1300 R became available exclusively through the www.ktm.com pre-order web page earlier this week and the company already claims this first collaboration of 154 motorcycles has already sold out, in under two-minutes no less…! The ticket price? That worked out to about $80,000 AUD…
What do you think?
We reckon they have made the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo look a bit like a Ducati Diavel….?