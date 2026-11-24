BSA Christmas gifts for riders and classic-bike fans

Shopping for a BSA fan this Christmas? The British marque has five gift ideas that put a familiar motorcycle badge under the tree, with Australian recommended retail prices ranging from $39.95 to $99.95.

The selection covers a trucker cap, casual T-shirts, a sweatshirt, two Gold Star-inspired hoody designs and a neck tube. Whether the recipient has a BSA in the shed or simply appreciates the marque, there is something here for summer days and the cooler weather beyond.

BSA Trucker Cap – $49.95 RRP

The black and red BSA Trucker Cap puts the winged BSA logo front and centre, with red embroidery across a structured black front panel.

A mesh back provides ventilation, while an adjustable snapback closure allows the fit to be tailored. It is an easy everyday choice for a weekend in the shed, a trip to the races or a coffee stop once the helmet comes off.

Birmingham T-Shirt – $69.95 RRP

The Birmingham T-Shirt offers two colour combinations: black with red branding, or grey marl with black branding. Both feature a small BSA chest logo and a larger BSA x Merlin design across the back.

The fabric is 180gsm organic cotton with a carbonised finish for a soft feel. With a choice of colours and straightforward styling, it is a useful addition to a BSA enthusiast’s summer wardrobe.

BSA Utility Sweatshirt – $89.95 RRP

The black Utility Sweatshirt pairs a small gold BSA logo on the chest with larger gold branding on the back. A crew neck, ribbed cuffs and ribbed hem complete the casual design.

Available in sizes Small to 3XL, it is an option for those who prefer a sweatshirt to a hoody, with an extra layer ready for cooler evenings or an early start.

Heaths Casual Hoody – $99.95 RRP

The Heaths Casual Hoody brings the Gold Star connection into sharper focus, with a choice of two rear graphics: a Gold Star logo design or a detailed illustration of the Gold Star engine.

Both use 300gsm organic cotton with a carbonised finish. A zip front, drawstring hood and side pockets make this a practical casual layer, while the large back designs give BSA fans two distinct looks to choose from.

At $99.95 RRP, either version slips just under the $100 mark.

BSA Neck Tube – $39.95 RRP

The most affordable item in this selection is the BSA Neck Tube, finished with a repeating red BSA logo pattern.

It combines a soft polyester upper section with fleece below, adding warmth around the neck on cooler mornings. The one-size design also makes it a straightforward stocking filler, without needing to work out the recipient’s T-shirt or sweatshirt size.

Where to find the BSA range

Browse the BSA Australia clothing and accessories range, or find your local BSA dealer to check sizes and availability and arrange your Christmas purchases.

All prices quoted are Australian recommended retail prices supplied by Leisk Moto Imports.