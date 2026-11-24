MCAS Penrith grand opening

20% off eligible gear

MCA Superstore is moving its Penrith shop from Blaikie Road to Mulgoa Road, with the grand opening set for Saturday, 28 November 2026. To mark the move, MCAS is taking 20 per cent off eligible in-store purchases at the new Penrith shop on opening day.

The new address is Unit 2, 120 Mulgoa Road, Jamisontown NSW 2750, as listed in the MCAS store finder. If Blaikie Road is still saved in your maps, update it before you head out.

A chance to try on that next helmet

There’s a lot to be said for trying on a couple of helmets back to back, or seeing how a new pair of gloves feels when you wrap your hands around a set of grips. The opening sale is a chance to tick off those jobs before summer, whether you’re replacing well-worn road gear, getting the kids ready for another season on the dirt or sorting out luggage for a trip.

The MCAS range covers road and off-road helmets, jackets, gloves and boots, as well as motorcycle parts, luggage and accessories.

MCAS Penrith grand opening

Saturday, 28 November 2026

MCA Superstore, Unit 2, 120 Mulgoa Road, Jamisontown NSW 2750

20 per cent off eligible in-store purchases. Gift cards and electric balance bikes are excluded.

For opening-day hours, stock enquiries and full offer details, call the Penrith team on (02) 4737 6100.