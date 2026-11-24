Savic creditors to meet as administrators seek a buyer

Savic Motorcycles Limited (ACN 615 314 228) entered voluntary administration on 17 November 2026, two months after the Australian electric motorcycle maker went public with its search for a buyer, investor or industrial partner.

The company appointed Cameron Crichton and Andrew Weatherley of WCT Advisory Group under section 436A of the Corporations Act. On Thursday 19 November, the combined appointment and first creditors’ meeting notice appeared on ASIC’s register.

From a $2 million raise to a search for new backing

In December 2025, MCNews reported Marc Alexander’s appointment as CEO and Savic’s announcement of a $2 million funding round. Founder Dennis Savic remained on the board at that point. By September, he was no longer directly involved, and the company was looking for the capital, manufacturing capacity and overseas distribution it needed to build the business.

As we reported on 17 September, Savic was open to an outright acquisition, strategic investment or an industrial partnership. Its West Melbourne headquarters supported engineering, motorcycle production and customer deliveries, while a company-owned operation in Taizhou, China, supported powertrain subassembly and component supply.

MCNews rode the C-Series prototype in 2023, and Savic said customer deliveries began in 2025. By September, the company was pitching prospective partners on the technology it had developed alongside the bike, including its electric powertrain, vehicle controls and software, and their potential use in future models.

First creditors’ meeting and sale process

The first creditors’ meeting will be held online on Friday 27 November at 2 pm AEST (3 pm in Melbourne). The ASIC notice asks creditors who wish to attend to submit proofs of debt and any proxies by 5 pm AEST (6 pm in Melbourne) on Thursday 26 November, and to request the meeting link at saviccreditors@wctadvisory.com. Creditors can consider forming a committee of inspection and can vote to replace the administrators. A later meeting ordinarily determines the company’s future, as outlined in ASIC’s guide for creditors.

Global Business Auctioneers & Valuers is seeking expressions of interest on the administrators’ instructions, with a closing date of Monday 30 November. The business assets being marketed include Savic’s intellectual property and manufacturing processes. Details are in the auctioneer’s sale notice.

Savic’s announcement leaves the status of outstanding orders, deposits, warranty support and servicing open. Customers seeking an update can contact WCT Advisory at SavicCustomers@wctadvisory.com.