ASBK reshapes Superbike qualifying halfway through the season

ASBK has already made one change for One Raceway, giving the Ducati Panigale V4 R back 500 rpm and restoring its 15,500 rpm limit.

Now ASBK is changing how the Superbike grid is set for round three of the 2027 championship, which runs 4–6 December 2026 at Goulburn. In its latest update to competitors, ASBK confirmed Saturday’s Q2 will give way to an eight-lap Superpole Race. Its finishing order will set the grid for both of Sunday’s 20-lap races.

One DNF, two starts from the back

The 20-minute Superbike Q1 starts at 1310 on Saturday and sets the grid for the Superpole Race at 1550. The whole field takes part, with a short media grid before the race. The winner gets the AMX Pole Award and the single championship point normally awarded for pole.

Crash out or suffer a mechanical DNF in the Superpole Race and you’re starting from the back of the grid for both races on Sunday. You could be fastest in Q1 and still spend two races trying to work your way through the field. That’s worth weighing up if you’re already on the front row and tempted to have a go for one more spot.

WorldSBK has a qualifying fallback for Race Two. The Superpole Race fills the first nine grid spots, and everyone else lines up from 10th in qualifying order. A pole-sitter who crashes out of the sprint can still start Race Two from 10th under the FIM grid rules. As far as we can ascertain, ASBK’s update for One Raceway bases every Sunday grid spot on Saturday’s race result.

The extra eight racing laps have to come out of the usual allocation of seven dry tyres per rider. Teams have to decide which tyres to use chasing a grid spot on Saturday and which to save for Sunday’s two 20-lappers.

Why the change is overdue

At The Bend, 12 of the 16 Superbikes went through to Q2. The quick guys knew a banker would be enough. They went out, put a lap on the board and parked up. If you were standing trackside, you could be left with the best part of 20 minutes of silence waiting for Q2.

It was pretty damn boring for spectators. With fields of 15 or so, we’ve seen much the same thing at almost every round over the past few years, and I’ve been critical of it for just as long.

Halfway through a six-round championship is an unusual time to change the format. There’s already a bit of teeth-gnashing among competitors who now have to adapt, and I’d have liked to see this brought in at the start of the season. For the sake of the show, I’m glad it’s happening.

A few points for the leading finishers would have given the race more weight. However, ASBK would have copped plenty for adding them halfway through, after riders and teams had already started racing under the published points system, thus it is easy to see why they have left the points regimen largely intact.

Supersport Next Generation adopts Q1 and Q2

Supersport Next Generation takes up the format Superbikes used at The Bend. Everyone gets a 20-minute Q1. The fastest 12 then get 15 minutes in Q2 to decide the first 12 grid spots, with Q1 times setting the order from 13th back.

A rider who reaches Q2 and fails to set a time will be allocated 12th if they’re the only one. If several riders fail to set a Q2 time, ASBK will order them by their Q1 times. Supersport riders also have an allocation of seven dry tyres each for the round.

One Raceway timetable | 4–6 December 2026

All times are local to NSW. See the full ASBK schedule.