2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S

Carbon & Carbon Pro Trims now available for order

Ducati has announced two new trick trim levels for the Panigale V4 S, available through the Ducati.com web configurator and orderable now. That’s the addition of carbon-fibre rims with the Carbon trim, while the Carbon Pro additionally adds the Front Brake Pro racing system with 338.5 mm discs.

The Carbon trim includes five-spoke carbon fibre rims, homologated for two-seaters, which reduce the weight by 0.950 kg compared to the forged units of the Panigale V4 S, lowering the moment of inertia by 12% at the front and 19% at the rear.

Thanks to these rims, the Panigale becomes more nimble in changes of direction and improves close of trajectory. The trim also includes front and rear mudguards and a pair of double-profile carbon fibre winglets, which enhance the line of the Panigale V4 and bring the overall weight saving to 1 kg.

Carbon trim at a glance

Five-spoke carbon fibre rims

Front carbon fibre mudguards

Rear carbon fibre mudguards

Pair of carbon fibre winglets

The Carbon Pro trim adds the exclusive Front Brake Pro front braking system to the Carbon components, consisting of two finned Brembo T-Drive discs with a diameter of 338.5 mm and a thickness of 6.2 mm, which increase braking power and performance consistency.

These discs, used by the Ducati riders in the 2024 Race of Champions, are derived from the racing discs chosen in the Superbike World Championship on the most demanding circuits, and are coupled with Hypure calipers.

The latter are equipped with a titanium-coloured anodisation treatment and an oversized Brembo logo. Finally, the front brake pump is an MCS 19.21 with remote brake lever position adjustment, as is the case on the MotoGP and Superbikes.

Carbon Pro trim at a glance

Five-spoke carbon fibre rims

Front carbon fibre mudguards

Rear carbon fibre mudguards

Pair of carbon fibre winglets

Front Brake Pro front braking system:

Two finned Brembo T-Drive discs with a diameter of 338.5 mm and a thickness of 6.2 mm

Hypure caliper

Front brake pump MCS 19.21 with remote brake lever position adjustment

The two trims are visible in detail in the dedicated section of the Ducati.com website, and can already be selected on the new configurator, where enthusiasts can create their own Panigale V4 S according to their preferences.

They can then send it to their trusted dealer to get a quote, or virtually photograph it in Full-HD to save the image on their computer or smartphone or to share.

For information head to the Ducati Australia website (link).