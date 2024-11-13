CFMOTO 450 SR-S

The upgraded version of the original CFMOTO 450 SR arrived in Australia earlier this year as the SR-S model.

With the arrival of the 2025 SR-S model to Australian dealerships CFMOTO have further upped the specification of the 450 SR-S to a level that is very rare in the learner market.

The updated CFMOTO 450 SR-S scores new Bosch ABS and Traction Control Systems along with a new quick-shifter.

The new bike also scores a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and quick-action throttle.

The 450SR S is now available in two striking new colour options, Nebula White and Jet Black, for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $9,590 Ride Away, complete with three-year warranty.

2025 CFMOTO 450 SR-S Specifications

Engine 449 cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, parallel twin, DOHC, 270° crankshaft

Bore & Stroke 72mm x 55.2mm

Compression Ratio 11.5 :1

Fuel System EFI / Mechanical throttle

Maximum Power Output 34.5kW / 9,250rpm

Maximum Torque Output 39.3Nm / 7,750rpm

Transmission 6-speed with Slipper Clutch

Front Suspension Ø37mm USD separate-function fork, adjustable compression & rebound damping, 120mm travel

Rear Suspension Single rear shock, adjustable spring preload, 130mm travel

Brakes Front: Brembo M40 4-piston radially mounted caliper, single Ø320mm floating disc

Rear: Twin-piston caliper, Ø40mm disc

Rear: Twin-piston caliper, Ø40mm disc Antilock Brake System (ABS) BOSCH ABS

Front Tyre 110/70 R17, CST ADRENO HS

Rear Tyre 150/60 R17, CST ADRENO HS

Length x Width x Height 1,995mm x 715mm x 1,140mm

Wheelbase 1,370mm

Seat Height 795mm

Fuel Capacity 14.0L

Wet Weight 179kg

Available Colours Jet Black or Nebula White

Warranty – Three years

MSRP (Ride Away) $9,590 Ride Away

For further information, check out cfmoto.com.au