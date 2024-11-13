CFMOTO 450 SR-S
The upgraded version of the original CFMOTO 450 SR arrived in Australia earlier this year as the SR-S model.
With the arrival of the 2025 SR-S model to Australian dealerships CFMOTO have further upped the specification of the 450 SR-S to a level that is very rare in the learner market.
The updated CFMOTO 450 SR-S scores new Bosch ABS and Traction Control Systems along with a new quick-shifter.
The new bike also scores a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and quick-action throttle.
The 450SR S is now available in two striking new colour options, Nebula White and Jet Black, for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $9,590 Ride Away, complete with three-year warranty.
2025 CFMOTO 450 SR-S Specifications
- Engine 449 cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, parallel twin, DOHC, 270° crankshaft
- Bore & Stroke 72mm x 55.2mm
- Compression Ratio 11.5 :1
- Fuel System EFI / Mechanical throttle
- Maximum Power Output 34.5kW / 9,250rpm
- Maximum Torque Output 39.3Nm / 7,750rpm
- Transmission 6-speed with Slipper Clutch
- Front Suspension Ø37mm USD separate-function fork, adjustable compression & rebound damping, 120mm travel
- Rear Suspension Single rear shock, adjustable spring preload, 130mm travel
- Brakes Front: Brembo M40 4-piston radially mounted caliper, single Ø320mm floating disc
Rear: Twin-piston caliper, Ø40mm disc
- Antilock Brake System (ABS) BOSCH ABS
- Front Tyre 110/70 R17, CST ADRENO HS
- Rear Tyre 150/60 R17, CST ADRENO HS
- Length x Width x Height 1,995mm x 715mm x 1,140mm
- Wheelbase 1,370mm
- Seat Height 795mm
- Fuel Capacity 14.0L
- Wet Weight 179kg
- Available Colours Jet Black or Nebula White
- Warranty – Three years
- MSRP (Ride Away) $9,590 Ride Away
For further information, check out cfmoto.com.au