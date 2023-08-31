CFMOTO 800NK Sport & 800NK Advanced

First teased as the NK-C22 concept, CFMOTO are now unleashing their 800NK range on Australia, in a Sport and Advanced version, with the former to be the base model, while the ‘Advanced’ is the flagship.

The latest offering from CFMOTO arrives in aggressive nakedbike styling, with competitive pricing and impressive specifications, based around the KTM-derived 799cc parallel-twin DOHC engine punching out a maximum output of 74 kW (100.8 hp) @ 9000 rpm with 81Nm @ 8,000rpm of torque.

CFMOTO have taken over producing the KTM ‘790’ powerplant, and are incorporating that expertise into producing their own engines, and are also expected to take over production of the 890, according to previous releases.

That powerplant includes lightweight forged aluminium pistons and chrome ceramic-coated piston pins to reduce piston weight and reciprocating mass, resulting in a faster revving engine.

The pistons are connected via forged cracked connecting rods for precision fit and increased service life. The lightweight 75° forged one-piece crankshaft with plain bearings also reduces the rotating masses inside the engine, improving the throttle response when accelerating or decelerating. The 285° firing order creates a similar power delivery and sound characteristics of a V-twin engine.

The CF-SC slipper clutch significantly improves downshifts, preventing the rear wheel from sudden blocks and slipping when the vehicle brakes suddenly and decelerates. The 800NK Advanced is equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter, enhancing the riding experience further with effortless gear changes.

While the norm for this class and price of bike is very much non-adjustable suspension, both 800NK models run adjustable KYB components. The 43 mm inverted forks feature a split function design for compression and rebound damping and adjustable spring preload. A single rear shock that features adjustable spring preload and rebound damping.

A high-strength, chrome-molybdenum steel frame maintains rigidity balance and is matched with an aluminium swingarm for stability. CFMOTO engineers strived to deliver a focused front-end feel with tailored flex characteristics to suit various riding conditions and styles. The bike’s lightweight design, tipping the scales at just 186kg (189kg Advanced), is an impressive claim, with weight often an area that Chinese manufacturers struggle with.

Lightweight aluminium alloy wheels reduce unsprung weight and contribute to the 800NK’s agile handling characteristics. The Advanced variant is also fitted with a steering damper for additional stability.

The 800NK provides riders with an upright but centralised riding position, aiming to achieve the ideal balance between the sportiness of aggressive riding and the comfort of daily street riding. The 795mm standard seat height and narrow seat cushion shape assist the rider with reaching the ground. An optional 820 mm genuine accessory high seat is also available for taller riders.

J.Juan four-piston radial-mount calipers are matched with dual 320 mm floating discs for exemplary stopping power. The rear brake system employs a twin-piston J.Juan caliper paired with a single 260 mm disc. Lightweight ABS by BOSCH supports the braking package.

The new 800NK range is packed with tech, including the choice between three riding modes (Street, Sport and Rain) via the ride-by-wire throttle. A cruise control system assists with reducing rider fatigue, improves touring comfort, and is easily set and adjusted via buttons on the left switch block.

CFMOTO’s advanced T-Box system enables smartphone connection via Bluetooth and the smartphone app. Through the CFMOTO RIDE App, the rider can access an array of features, including navigation, ride history and statistics; remote vehicle status, including a fuel indicator; the ability to conduct over-the-air (OTA) software updates; new security features, including movement sensors, vehicle location and even set up a virtual electric fence to alert you of vehicle movement or theft.

The 800NK Sport is equipped with a 5-inch TFT curved display with a wealth of information available at a glance via an easy-to-read layout, including a shift indicator.

The 800NK Advanced employs an 8-inch TFT full-laminated touchscreen display with an automotive-grade MCU, bringing clear visual effects and smooth operation like a tablet. This display can be fully controlled via a voice activation system, external button operation, or glove touch, avoiding riders needing to remove their gloves when stopped. The new touchscreen display also supports Apple CarPlay projection, multimedia interaction and Bluetooth connectivity.

Another feature unique to the Advanced variant is the keyless start system. When the Bluetooth key is within two-metres of the motorcycle, the righthand switch block can be used to power the ignition and start the bike.

There’s a choice between two liveries – Zircon Black or Nebula White, and the CFMOTO 800NK Sport will be available in September for a special introductory Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $10,990 Ride Away.

The 800NK Advanced will also be available in September for a special introductory Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $12,490 Ride Away. CFMOTO’s three-year warranty program backs both models.

The new 800NK line-up also comes with a range of high-quality accessories to further enhance the ride and appearance.

Accessories that will soon be available include a Radiator Guard, Bar End Mirrors, Axle Sliders, Billet Clutch and Brake Levers, Billet Rear Sets, Aluminium Belly Pan Spoiler and a Tall Seat.

For further information, interested customers are encouraged to visit cfmoto.com.au

*Ride Away price advertised includes 12 months of registration. CFMOTO Motorcycles are supported by our 3-Year Factory Warranty Program. The program provides a warranty for a period of two years from the date of purchase. However, if you have your vehicle serviced exclusively at an authorised dealer and retain an accurate service history, you may be eligible for a further one-year extension. For more details, contact your CFMOTO Motorcycle dealer.

CFMOTO 800NK Sport & 800NK Advanced Specifications