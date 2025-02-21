CFMOTO 450 SR S Team Aspar Limited Edition

CFMOTO has announced the release of the CFMOTO 450SR S Team Aspar Limited Edition, a special model celebrating the 2024 Moto3 Triple Crown Championship win by the CFMOTO Aspar Team.

The 2024 season was a record-breaking one, with David Alonso securing 14 victories, surpassing Valentino Rossi’s 1997 record, while CFMOTO became the first-ever Chinese manufacturer to claim the Moto3 Constructors’ World Championship. The team’s dominant performance across the season secured all three titles—Rider, Constructor, and Team Championships—marking a historic achievement in Moto3 racing.

Inspired by the CFMOTO Aspar Team’s Moto3 race machine, the 450SR S Team Aspar Limited Edition features a stunning Championship Blue livery adorned with official Aspar branding and logos from the team’s technical partners and sponsors. All three championship wreaths are proudly displayed on the fuel tank to commemorate the Triple Crown victory.

Further adding to its exclusivity, this true collector’s edition will be strictly limited to just 451 units worldwide. Each bike features a unique build number engraved on the top triple clamp. This ensures that each example of the 450SR S Team Aspar Limited Edition is a rare piece of racing heritage.

The CFMOTO 450SR S Team Aspar Limited Edition is available now in Championship Blue, with a Recommended Retail Price of $9,990 Ride Away. Only a small number of units are allocated for Australia, and once stock is exhausted, no further orders will be available.

The 450SR S Team Aspar Limited Edition retains the features of the recently updated 450SR S, including:

450cc parallel-twin engine with 270-degree crankshaft, delivering responsive torque and thrilling performance.

37mm fully adjustable upside-down front forks offering exceptional damping and confidence-inspiring handling.

Lightweight trellis frame with a single-sided swingarm, ensuring a perfect balance of agility and stability.

Premium Brembo M40 radial caliper with a 320mm floating front disc, providing race-inspired braking power.

Aerodynamic winglets designed for improved high-speed stability.

5-inch TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity and CFMOTO’s T-Box system for real-time bike data monitoring.

Quickshifter, slipper clutch, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), elevating the riding experience.

For more information on the 450SR S Team Aspar Limited Edition or to find your nearest authorised CFMOTO motorcycle dealer, visit www.cfmoto.com.au.

*The advertised Ride Away price includes 12 months of registration. CFMOTO Motorcycles are supported by our 3-Year Factory Warranty Program. The program provides a warranty for two years from the date of purchase. However, if your vehicle is serviced exclusively at an authorised dealer and retains an accurate service history, you may be eligible for a further one-year extension. For more details, contact your CFMOTO Motorcycle dealer.