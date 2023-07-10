2023 CFMoto shake off winter sale

CFMOTO is shaking off the winter blues with a host of special offers across selected models from their ever-expanding road motorcycle range, with a deal for you regardless of what you want to ride, starting with $500 off the pair of learner-approved 300cc singles.

Sharing a nimble and responsive chassis and powered by a flexible 292 cc, DOHC, fuel-injected engine, the neo-retro 300CL-X and 300SR sports are available from $5,490 Ride Away and $5,790 Ride Away, respectively, during the promotion period.

Or step up to the trio of learner-approved 649 cc parallel twins, boasting 41.5 kW of power and 62 Nm of torque with a plethora of standard features, including KYB suspension, J.Juan brakes, Continental ABS, Bosch fuel injection and Pirelli tyres.

During the promotion period, customers can take $500 off the purchase price of the 650NK naked bike ($7,790 Ride Away), 650MT sports tourer bike ($8,290 Ride Away) and 650GT grand tourer bike ($8,790 Ride Away).

Fully licensed riders haven’t been forgotten either, with great deals on the entire modern-classic 700CL-X range.

Save $1,000 on the 700CL-X Heritage ($8,490 Ride Away) and 700CL-X Sport ($9,490 Ride Away) variants.

For those favouring a scrambler attitude with heightened off-road capability, the 700CL-X Adventure variant is available with a $500 saving and a reduced $11,490 Ride Away price tag.

Last but certainly not least is a collection of bonus genuine accessories on CFMOTO’s highly acclaimed 800MT adventure touring range providing protection and confidence to traverse any terrain.

Valued at $999^, the bonus 800MT protection pack consists of the following accessories:

Stainless Steel headlight guard – ‘MT’ logo

Stainless Steel radiator guard – ‘MT’ logo

Stainless Steel front brake reservoir guard

Stainless Steel rear brake reservoir guard

Stainless Steel spotlight guard set

Stainless Steel front brake caliper guard set – ‘CFMOTO’ logo

Stainless Steel/CNC aluminium side stand extension plate

CNC aluminium oversized rally foot peg set.

Michael Poynton – CFMOTO Australia’s General Manager

“With fantastic deals on offer during our ‘Shake Off Winter’ sale, there has never been a better time to get behind the handlebars of a new CFMOTO and discover why it is one of the fasted-growing brands in the Australian market.”

For further information, interested customers should visit their nearest CFMOTO motorcycle dealer, which can be found through the dealer locator on cfmoto.com.au.

The Fine Print

*CFMOTO SHAKE OFF WINTER SALE is valid from 10/07/2023 to 30/09/2023. Promotional ride-away pricing advertised is calculated, allowing for a 6-month registration term. To confirm your area’s ride-away price and registration term, please contact your local CFMOTO motorcycle dealer. CFMOTO Motorcycles are supported by a 3-Year Factory Warranty Program. The program provides a warranty for a period of two years from the date of purchase. However, if your vehicle is serviced exclusively at an authorised dealer and an accurate service history is retained, you may be eligible for a further one-year extension. Available from participating dealers, while stocks last.