CFMOTO’S Biggest Ever Mid-Year Off-Road Sale

CFMOTO is kicking off the new financial year with a bang by launching its ‘Biggest Ever Mid-Year Sale’ promotion. This new promotion consists of an assortment of deals across CFMOTO’s hard-working farmhands and recreational SSVs, with a mix of value-add, low-rate finance and generous factory bonuses.

The sale event presents a great opportunity for customers to take advantage of the recent changes to the Government’s Instant Asset Tax Write-Off scheme for small businesses, whereby businesses with less than $10 million turnover can fully deduct assets up to $20,000. Coincidentally, the majority of CFMOTO’s off-road range falls under this new threshold.

During the promotional period, CFMOTO CFORCE ATV customers will receive:

A FREE Front Protection Bar and a Canvas Seat Cover, valued at $350 with every new CFORCE 400, CFORCE 400 EPS and CFORCE 520 EPS purchase;

$500 off the recommended retail price on every CFORCE 625 EPS – Now $11,490 ride away; and

$1000 off the recommended retail price on every CFORCE 625 EPS Touring – Now $11,490 ride away; and

$500 off the recommended retail price on every CFORCE 850 EPS and CFORCE 1000 EPS, plus a FREE Armour Kit consisting of front and rear protector bars and heavy-duty skid plate, valued at $1300; and

$1000 off the recommended retail price on CFORCE 1000 EPS OVERLAND – Now $16,990 ride away; and

$500 off the recommended retail price on CFORCE 110 Youth ATV – Now $2,990 ride away; and

$800 off the recommended retail price on CFORCE EV110 Youth ATV – Now $4,490 ride away, plus a FREE Youth

Starter pack including a helmet, goggles, ATV cover and a CFMOTO teddy bear, valued at $250.

View the CFMOTO ATV range here (link) | View the CFMOTO Youth ATV range here (link)

UTV and SSV customers don’t miss out either, with the following deals during the promotional period:

2.9% farmer finance^ on the UFORCE 600 EPS (for eligible ABN holders);

$500 off the recommended retail price on UFORCE 800 EPS, UFORCE 800 EPS LE CAMO and UFORCE 1000 EPS;

A free CFMOTO i45 4500w generator valued at $2,299 with every UFORCE 1000 EPS TREK purchase.

$1000 off the recommended retail price on ZFORCE 800 EPS TRAIL – Now $16,490 ride away; and

A free CFMOTO CFORCE 110 petrol-powered sports youth ATV, valued at $2,990 with every ZFORCE 1000 EPS SPORT R purchase.

View the CFMOTO UTV range here (link) | View the CFMOTO SSV range here (link)

For further information, interested customers should visit their nearest CFMOTO dealer, which can be found through the dealer locator on cfmoto.com.au.

The Fine Print

*CFMOTO BIGGEST EVER MID-YEAR SALE deals are valid between 18/07/2023 to 30/09/2023. Warranty conditions apply. 2 year/unlimited km CFMOTO Warranty applies to all CFMOTO ATV and UTV models. A 12-month/unlimited km CFMOTO Warranty applies to all CFMOTO ZFORCE models. Model pricing and specifications may change without notice. Contact your CFMOTO Dealer to confirm pricing and model specification. CFMOTO has no affiliation to Quadbar. The Quadbar OPD is installed by your CFMOTO Dealer during pre-delivery. Under the legislation, YOUTH quads do not require an OPD and have no minimum tilt angle. Due to the mandatory fitment of an Operator Protection Device (OPD) by the Consumer Goods Safety Standard (stage two), the CFORCE 1000 EPS OVERLAND will not be sold with the two storage boxes as shown in the images.

^Applicable to ABN holders only (excludes fleet, government and rental buyers). Finance to approved applicants from 17/07/2023 until 30/09/2023. Applications for finance must be received by 30/09/2023 and vehicles must be delivered by 31/10/2023, while stocks last. This is finance offer is available only on new 2023 CFMOTO UFORCE 600 EPS. Finance term of 24 months with a minimum deposit of 25% is required. The finance includes a $395 application fee, a $5 per/month account-keeping fee and $6 of PPSR fee. Credit criteria, fees, charges, terms and conditions apply. CFMOTO is a trading name of Mojo Motorcycles Pty Ltd and finance is provided by Australian Motorcycle and Marine Finance Pty Ltd. ABN 85 603 969 875. Australian Credit Licence 472918.