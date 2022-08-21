2022 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Round Five – Spielberg, Austria

Angel Piqueras claimed the opening race win in Austria as round five for the Red Bull Rookies got underway at Red Bull Ring. Championship leader Jose Rueda runner up in the opening bout, with Tatchakorn Buasri completing the podium. Aussies Jacob Roulstone and Harrison Voight were 15th and 16th respectively, while Kiwi Cormac Buchanan recorded a DNF.

The second race saw Tatchakorn Buasri move to the fore to claim the race win from Maximo Quiles and Angel Piqueras. Harrison Voight improved to 12th, with Cormach Buchanan not far behind in 13th, while Jacob Roulstone finished 17th.

Rueda now leads the standings on 172-points, to Veijer’s 153, with third-placed Piqueras a more distant 117-points.

Harrison Voight is the top Aussie in 10th on 65-points, with Cormac Buchanan 20th on 17-points, and Jacob Roulstone 21st on 10-points.

Cormac Buchanan

“And that’s a wrap for the 2022 AustrianGP at the mighty Red Bull Ring. The whole event was one heck of a show from go to woah! Red Bull, KTM and the crew sure know how to bring the energy! From the racing on track to the fighter jets and aerobatic helicopters in the sky, it was epic! For me, the latest Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race weekend had its successes and a few challenges thrown in the mix. Race 1, a DNF, this race I felt very strong. The start was average but I kept calm and was able to reach the front of the second group. Unfortunately the lead group had already pulled a 9 second gap to the group I was in. I knew my pace was strong so I put down some very fast laps alone and a new PB by over 0.6 sec. I had pulled a gap to the group behind by 12 sec and was confident I could catch the front group before the last lap and and fight for some places into the points. Unfortunately I made a small mistake into the last corner pushing hard trying to gain onto the front group. It happens when you are pushing. It was especially frustrating as the bike was perfectly fine but the marshals didn’t let me continue. Race 2 I was P13. I am a bit disappointed with this race result today. I did not have the same feeling with the bike as I did in race one and struggled to have the same pace as the day before. I was sitting around P16-15 for most of the race until the last lap where I made my moves to get to the front of the group with my Aussie mate Harrison Voight and we both finished 12th and 13th respectively at the front of our group. It’s positive as we picked up some points, but a little dissatisfied as we have front running potential. Anyway, now it’s time to head to Mallorca for a week’s training and hard mahi to prepare for the next race! Thanks to everyone who makes it possible for me to chase my goals and represent NZ on the world stage.”

Race One

From pole position to Race 1 win, Angel Piqueras got the points but the 15-year-old Spaniard had to fight for every centimetre and was swallowed up several times by the pack of more that 10 KTMs that were often four abreast into every Spielberg turn.

The race was decided on the run into the line when Tatchakorn Buasri, the 21-year-old Thai ran wide and Piqueras stole the drive. Points leader José Rueda flashed across the line third but Buasri had exceeded track limits at that final corner and was thus demoted a place behind the 16-year-old Spaniard.

Fourth went to Collin Veijer, the 17-year-old Dutchman, who had taken the lead with 4 laps to go and did everything he could to hold the advantage to the flag, only being passed in the final laps.

Angel Piqueras – P1

“I felt confident and strong. That was the way I felt at the end of the race but not in the first laps. It was a bit strange because in the early laps I did not feel so good with the bike. I can’t say really what it was but I didn’t have the right feeling and rhythm. I kept going, tried to not make any mistakes and kept in the group. Then in the last five laps it started to come to me and I felt better and better. I felt as good then as I did in Qualifying, I could push to the front and the feeling and the confidence was there. I am very happy with that and the win. I didn’t change the way I rode, it just came to me. The bike is good and I will not change anything for Race 2.”

Jose Rueda – P2

“The race was difficult, really too many overtakes. It was so intense and hard because I didn’t do so well in Qualifying. So to finally get 2nd position I am very very happy, better than I expected. It is a very important result for the championship, to gain a few more points today. From about 6 laps to go I lost the clutch so that made things more difficult. Obviously the guys will fix that for tomorrow and I will try to win Race 2. I need to keep winning, I am not thinking about being cautious for the championship.”

Tatchakorn Buasri – P3

“I really enjoyed that, it was fantastic but I made too many mistakes. I went on the green too much, had to do a long lap and lost positions all the way back to 14th. I had five laps to fight back and I manage to catch the leaders and get in front. I was leading I pushed so hard, too hard into the final corner and again touched the green, only just but I did and lost a position for track limit. I love this track, I loved the race, can’t wait for tomorrow and I will try to be just as fast with no mistakes.”

Unfortunately, there was an accident involving two riders. One of them, Amaury Mizera, was taken to hospital in Graz and we wish him a full recovery. Soma Görbe was treated on-site.

Jacob Roulstone finished 15th, just ahead of Harrison Voight. Cormac Buchanan was a DNF.

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Angel PIQUERAS SPA – 2 José Antonio RUEDA SPA +0.068 3 Tatchakorn BUASRI THA +0.008 4 Collin VEIJER NED +0.18 5 Luca LUNETTA ITA +0.328 6 Danial SHAHRIL MAL +0.387 7 Arbi ADITAMA INA +1.008 8 Marcos RUDA SPA +1.154 9 Máximo QUILES SPA +1.733 10 Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT +1.9 11 Demis MIHAILA ITA +1.959 12 Gabin PLANQUES FRA +2.974 13 Soma GÖRBE HUN +4.047 14 Filippo FARIOLI ITA +8.68 15 Jacob ROULSTONE AUS +21.342 16 Harrison VOIGHT AUS +21.41 17 Lorenz LUCIANO BEL +21.551 18 Freddie HEINRICH GER +21.656 19 Amaury MIZERA FRA +28.429 20 Guillermo MORENO MEX +106.259 Not classified Ruché MOODLEY” RSA RSA Cormac BUCHANAN NZE NZE Casey O’GORMAN IRL IRL Rico SALMELA FIN FIN Alex VENTURINI ITA ITA

Race Two

Tatchakorn Buasri rode another brilliant Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race at Spielberg and this time the 21-year-old Thai took victory as Màx Quiles, the 14-year-old Spaniard clipped the green with the wheels of his KTM on the exit to the last corner and was dropped a place.

Buasri lost second the same way on Saturday. Yesterday’s winner, 15-year-old Angel Piqueras crossed the line third having narrowly got the better of fellow Spaniard and points leader 16-year-old José Rueda.

Collin Veijer, the 17-year-old Dutchman and arch rival in the points chase to Rueda took 5th after a late race battle with Marcos Ruda the 17-year-old Spaniard.

Tatchakorn Buasri – P1

“I enjoyed the race today so much, my first win in Rookies Cup and standing on the podium under my country’s flag and hearing our anthem is so special. Yesterday I just made too many mistakes. Today I kept calm, kept my concentration, I really learnt from yesterday and only made a few mistakes. Both of the last two years the races here have been good to me and I have taken a step forward. I hope the same for this year so that I can go to Aragon and Valencia and get the same sort of results there.”

Maximo Quiles – P2

“I am very angry and disappointed because of my mistake in the last turn but… I’m happy because I rode a good race, I got on the podium. The bike was great this weekend, it gave me a great feeling and I had a lot of rhythm. I still had a little difficulty with some gear changes but less than yesterday as I was concentrating better.”

Angel Piqueras – P3

“Today, I don’t know, we rode faster than yesterday, the race time was quicker. I didn’t really feel so good on the bike, not so strong. On the last lap I really pushed the limit but only got a podium this time, not the win. It is a podium though and good points so I am happy. I think I can be battling at the front also in the last races of the season.”

Jose Rueda – P4

“I’m happy because I get some good points for the championship but not too happy because I am not on the podium,” he chuckled. “It’s good for the title chase. It’s a good track but personally I prefer more corners, this is good for the smaller riders. I hope it will be different in Aragon and Valencia, we’ll see.”

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Tatchakorn BUASRI THA – 2 Máximo QUILES SPA +0.000 3 Angel PIQUERAS SPA +0.128 4 José Antonio RUEDA SPA +0.286 5 Collin VEIJER NED +1.608 6 Marcos RUDA SPA +1.621 7 Filippo FARIOLI ITA +1.860 8 Luca LUNETTA ITA +2.942 9 Rico SALMELA FIN +5.300 10 Casey O’GORMAN IRL +5.784 11 Ruché MOODLEY RSA +5.862 12 Harrison VOIGHT AUS +27.294 13 Cormac BUCHANAN NZE +27.333 14 Demis MIHAILA ITA +27.375 15 Danial SHAHRIL MAL +27.515 16 Lorenz LUCIANO BEL +27.565 17 Jacob ROULSTONE AUS +46.152 18 Alex VENTURINI ITA +50.517 19 Freddie HEINRICH GER +50.570 20 Guillermo MORENO MEX +103.961 Not classified Gabin PLANQUES FRA Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT Arbi ADITAMA INA

