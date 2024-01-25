2024 Harley-Davidson Grand Tourers

Harley-Davidson’s Grand Tourer line-up has a new addition for 2024, with the arrival of the CVO Road Glide ST.

The CVO Road Glide ST features the Milwaukee-Eight 121 High Output V-Twin, offering the most horsepower and torque ever available on a factory Harley. Pricing starts from $62,995.

This addition fleshes out the Grand Tourer line-up for 2024, which includes the unchanged Road King Special, Ultra Limited, CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide, as well as the updated base Street Glide and Road Glide models. Further details on the two updated models can be found below.

Australia will however unfortunately miss out on the decked-out CVO Pan America which was also unveiled overnight, the up-spec Adventure Tourer which is destined for markets other than ours.

On the performance front, the big Milwaukee-Eight 121 High Output V-twin produces 126 horsepower and revs to 5900 rpm. But it is the staggering 193 Nm of torque on tap that is the headline act. A lower final drive ratio further boosts acceleration and performance in every gear.

Premium Brembo braking components look after the stopping duties.

Full adjustability is a feature of the remote reservoir Showa shocks, as well as on the 47 mm inverted forks.

Gloss black cast aluminium wheels are matched to the black trim.

Weight savings have been made with the use of titanium and carbon-fibre, bringing the bike weight down to 363 kg dry. Particular attention was paid to the mufflers, fender, seat cowl and tank console while the wheel design and wave style rotors further reduce weight. That adds up to 11.3 kg in weight savings in total over the CVO Road Glide.

The colour touch screen controls a full infotainment system that includes a 500W amp and Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage II 6.5 inch fairing speakers. That marks the move from analogue instruments and switches seen on previous Road Glides.

Four customisable ride modes are available, alongside new Track and Track Plus modes. Settings within the riding modes encompass, power delivery, engine braking, the cornering ABS and cornering traction control. Also featured is electronic brake control to further aid smooth deceleration.

Other details include a solo seat and six-inch moto ‘bar risers for the whole West Coast custom style and ergo that Harley are pitching for. Hard saddlebags are naturally standard fitments.

The CVO Road Glide ST arrives in a choice of the Golden White Pearl or Raven Metallic paint schemes, with Screamin’ Eagle graphic inspired by the Factory machines raced in the King of the Baggers series, and paying tribute to the CVO 25th Anniversary.

2024 Street Glide & Road Glide

The new Street Glide and Road Glide models take cues from the recently updated CVO counterparts, and are more powerful, lighter and restyled for a more dynamic look overall in 2024. Pricing starts at $46,495.

Both run the updated Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin, featuring a cooling system with new liquid-cooled cylinder heads for optimised thermal comfort, enhanced intake and exhaust flow to boost performance, and of course better rider comfort as a by-product. While performance doesn’t quite match the 121 cube engine, it still offers a very respectable 175 Nm of torque and 107 HP from their 117 motors.

Weight savings over the outgoing model is 8.2 kg on the Street Glide bringing the show down to a total dry weight of 351 kg. The Road Glide drops 7.3 kg to a total of 364 kg.

Selectable Ride Modes include Road, Sport, Rain and Custom, electronically controlling the performance characteristics, including power delivery, engine braking, cornering ABS and cornering traction control. There’s also electronic linked braking, vehicle hold control and TPMS systems as standard.

Infotainment is now powered by the Skyline OS on a massive 12.3-inch TFT colour touchscreen that replaces previous analogue instrumentation and some switches, although the ‘bars are still relatively busy. Also new is a 200-watt audio amplifier for a pair of fairing-mounted speakers.

Aerodynamics are improved, helping rider comfort and reducing helmet buffeting in some situations at highway speed by an average of 60 per cent, both on the frame-mounted sharknose fairing of the Road Glide, and the fork-mounted batwing fairing of the Street Glide, incorporating fully integrated LED lighting. Both bikes feature new windshields, with adjustable air vanes.

Rear suspension travel increases to three inches, in a move that should boost comfort alongside a redesigned one-piece seat with new padding for a significant improvement in long-range touring amenity.

49 mm forks and preload-adjustable dual outboard emulsion shocks look after the bumps.

Colour options for the duo are Billiard Gray, Vivid Black, White Onyx Pearl, Whiskey Fire, Blue Burst, Alpine Green, Atlas Silver Metallic and Sharkskin Blue, with Chrome or Black trim depending on the colour option, keeping in mind some colour schemes and trim options do demand a premium.

The CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glides are unchanged for 2024 by comparison, having been updated last year, pricing for both models starts at $63,995. The standard colour-way is Copperhead, with the Legendary Orange duco demanding a significant $9,995 premium.

2024 Harley CVO Road Glide ST Specifications

2024 Harley CVO Road Glide ST Specifications Engine Milwaukee-Eight 121 High Output Valves Pushrod-operated, overhead valves with hydraulic, self-adjusting lifters; four valves per cylinder Bore x Stroke 103.5 x 117.5 mm Displacement 1,977 cc (121 cu in) Compression Ratio 11.4:1 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Air Cleaner Synthetic Felt, Washable Exhaust 2-1-2 dual exhaust, Titanium mufflers with carbon fiber end caps Engine Torque 197 Nm (145 ft-lb) @ 4000 rpm Power 95 kW (127 hp) @ 4900 rpm Lean Angle, Right/Left 33/32 (deg.) Lubrication System Pressurized, dry-sump Primary Drive Chain, 34/46 ratio Final Drive Belt, 30/68 ratio Clutch Mechanically actuated 10 plate, wet Assist & Slip Transmission Six-Speed Cruise Drive Frame Mild steel; tubular frame, two-piece stamped and welded backbone; cast and forged junctions; twin down tubes; bolt-on rear frame with forged fender supports; MIG welded Swingarm Mild steel, two piece drawn and welded section; forged junctions; MIG welded Front Fork 47 mm Inverted 1×1 Front Forks with adjustable preload, compression damping and rebound damping, 117 mm travel Rear Shocks Emulsion suspension with adjustable preload, compression damping and rebound damping, 76 mm travel Wheels Black, 7-spoke Cast Aluminum, 19 x 3.50 inch F, 18 x 5.00 inch R Brakes 4-piston fixed dual radially mounted front, and single axially mounted rear, Wave Style, dual floating 320 mm rotors (front), fixed 300 mm rotor (rear) Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Standard Length 2,410 mm Overall Width 925 mm Overall Height 1280 mm Seat Height, Unladen 720 mm Static Ground Clearance 130 mm Rake (steering head) 26 degrees Fork Angle 30 degrees Trail 170 mm Wheelbase 1625 mm Tires Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series, bias blackwall front and rear, D408F 130/60B19 M/C 61H, D407T 180/55B18 M/C 80H Fuel Capacity 22.7 l Weight, As Shipped 363 kg Weight, In Running Order 380 kg Gross Vehicle Weight Rating 617 kg

2024 Harley CVO Road Glide ST Gallery

2024 Harley Street Glide Gallery

2024 Harley Road Glide Gallery