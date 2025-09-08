Ducati Desmo450 MX Factory Replica

The new Ducati Desmo450 MX can now be upgraded with an extensive catalogue of Ducati Performance Accessories, offering riders the chance to configure their machines in full Factory Replica style, mirroring the MXGP bikes of Mattia Guadagnini and Jeremy Seewer.

At the heart of the upgrades is the complete titanium exhaust system (96480261AA), engineered to optimise the Desmo450 MX’s single-cylinder Desmodromic engine. Constructed from a special titanium alloy with precise thickness control, it trims 1.7kg from the standard system while staying within FIM and AMA noise limits. The result: a fuller, more responsive power curve across a broader rev range.

To fully exploit that power when the gate drops, the holeshot device (96282211AA) comes into play. By preloading the fork to lower the front end, it reduces wheelie tendency, helping riders secure lightning starts.

For strength and precision, Ducati Performance rims (96380281AA) feature reinforced self-braking spokes and CNC-machined, black anodised 7075-T6 aluminium hubs mated to Excel channels.

Stopping power can be elevated with racing-spec Brembo brake calipers—front (96180161AA) and rear (96180171AA)—crafted from CNC-machined, hard-anodised aluminium. Pair them with CNC-machined triple clamps (97381251AA) for maximum front suspension accuracy.

Performance tuning extends beyond hardware thanks to the Wi-Fi module (96581321AA), which connects the Desmo450 MX to the Ducati X-Link app. Riders can tailor Throttle Response, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Traction Control, and Launch Control directly from their smartphones.

The app also displays real-time data, including rpm, throttle position, air and coolant temperatures, and service counters, alongside suspension setup recommendations tailored to rider weight, experience, and track type.

For tailored handling, Ducati offers alternative fork springs (96281251AA) and a monoshock (96281231AA) with varied spring rates. Final drive options include a 520 O-Ring chain (97280001AA) and multiple sprocket/crown combinations. Riders can swap the standard Z13-Z49 setup for a Z14 sprocket (97280031AA) and Z50 Ergal crown (97280051AA), CNC-milled for strength and lightness.

Control and comfort are enhanced with a racing seat (96881621AA)—identical to that used in MXGP—providing grip under acceleration while allowing smooth rider movement. The Renthal Fatbar handlebar (96281151AA), built in 7010-T6 aluminium with a 28.6 mm centre tapering to 22 mm grips, balances flexibility with resilience.

Two grip options enriched with aramid fibre—G089 (96281201AA) and G165 (96281261AA)—can be paired with a new throttle control tube (96281211AA) designed for traditional grips.

Durability is key in motocross, and Ducati offers a suite of protective parts:

Plastic skid plate (97181511AA) for crankcase and frame protection

Radiator grilles (97181541AA) to prevent clogging from mud and sand

Front brake disc guard (97181551AA)

Air filter guard (96080241AA) for severe off-road conditions

There is no shortage of additional components designed to combine functionality and aesthetics, such as hydraulic fluid reservoir covers for the front brake and clutch (96180131AA), or tank caps (97780181AA) and engine oil filler caps (97380171AA), all in CNC-machined and black anodised aluminium.

Finally, whether you are working on the bike between sessions or showing it off in your garage, a lightweight plastic stand (97080221AA) and a mat (97580311AA), both customised with the Ducati Corse logos and colours, help to create the ideal environment.

Finally, to complete the Factory look, Ducati Performance offers an entire technical collection created in collaboration with Drudi Performance. The offer consists of a complete Alpinestars jersey/pants/gloves/boots set, Arai helmet, wind vest, softshell and Spidi rain jacket.

The entire range of accessories is available on the Ducati.com website, where you can virtually customise your Ducati through the “Configurator” section, and then share the selected components with your nearest dealer.