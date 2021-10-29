DesmoSport Ducati 2022 plans

DesmoSport Ducati today expressed the team’s ongoing commitment to the Australian Superbike Championship but with the recent announcement that Oli Bayliss will race in World Supersport next year, the Queensland based team is at this stage planning to run only one Superbike rider in 2022. The name of that rider is expected to be announced soon.

Team co-owner, Ben Henry

“Troy and I have been talking a lot about 2022. We both believed quite early in the year that Oli needed to continue his progression, and we’re both committed to our goals and plans for DesmoSport Ducati and so we have decided to go back to one Panigale V4 R superbike rider next year. We’re actively looking for partnerships for next year and beyond as we cement our plans. I don’t think that Troy will be in Australia as much as usual next year, but he’s already committed to continuing his role within the team, even when that’s from Oli’s side in Europe. I’m excited for what the rest of 2021 holds, and I can’t wait to race a full season again.”

Team co-owner, Troy Bayliss

“I’m really happy to be able to confirm our intentions for 2022 both with DesmoSport Ducati and with Oli. The ASBK has given us an incredible breeding ground for Oli over the years to hone his skills and build his confidence, and we all believe the next step for Oli to continue to progress is to race on tracks through Europe. Over recent years Ducati have been paying attention to Oli, offering advice as he advanced, and his recent form has meant that the very same people that gave me a chance all those years ago, are now lending support to Oli as he rides a Ducati Panigale V2 in World Supersport. In saying that, I love what Ben and I have built in DesmoSport Ducati, and we’re still just as committed to the team now as ever. This leaves us in the position of seeking support for both the team in Australia, and for Oli internationally. We’re motivated to win ASBK championships, we’re looking to finish 2021 strong and head out of two shortened seasons into 2022 with some momentum.”

DesmoSport Ducati now finalises preparations for the recently announced final round of the 2021 ASBK Championship at The Bend Motorsports Park on December 3-5. With some special guests slated to race, it’s sure to be an incredible finish to the season.