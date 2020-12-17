Destination Yamaha

Some of the best adventure riding trails in the Shoalhaven Region of NSW were sought out and enjoyed by the 18 riders who took part in the one-day Destination Yamaha Motor Shoalhaven Adventure ride on Saturday 5 December.

Ténéré 700 adventure machines made up the majority of the group, with a spattering of WR250Rs, an XT1200Z Super Ténéré, as well as father and son duo Andrew and Ethan Slade on a pair of WR450F enduro weapons.

The day kicked off at Great Southern Motorcycles South Nowra, where Clive Brooks and his staff made sure everyone enjoyed a hearty breakfast before they headed into the bush.

Lyndon Heffernan and his team from Detour Trail Bike Tours know the best places to get off the beaten track around the Shoalhaven, and lead rider Chris Cater used his wealth of experience to put together a ride that had something for everyone.

The Ténéré 700s were right at home in the elements, while David Morey on the XT1200Z Super Ténéré revelled in the conditions, showing the best way through sand and water is to maintain momentum. “I recently rode the two-day Destination Yamaha adventure ride in the same area, which was excellent,” David said. “But the single-day format throws the same variety into one ride, which means your skills improve even quicker,” he explains.

A solid eight-hour 270 km ride, saw the group pop back into civilisation at South Nowra by late afternoon ready for a well-earned rest and a cold refreshment, but completely satisfied with what they had experienced and accomplished. All are now excitedly awaiting details of the next Destination Yamaha adventure riding event.

Peter Smart – Ténéré 700 owner

“What a great adventure ride by the Destination Yamaha Motor team, with two legends of the enduro scene Lyndon Heffernan and Chris Cater, working as lead and sweep riders. Their wealth of local area knowledge showed in the route they mapped out. From open fire trails through to single tracks, with fallen trees to navigate to sand and creek crossings… there was something for all levels of experience to enjoy. Great company and a really well organised day. I can’t wait for the next one.”

Lyndon Heffernan – Detour Trail Bike Tours

“I’ve lived in the area since 1999, so the adventure trails we sampled around the Shoalhaven and surrounding areas are my back yard. I don’t think I’ll ever tire of riding them, there’s always something new to see and experience. Many of the riders were returning Destination Yamaha customers, so it was great to catch up with the guys again – we were also able to quickly ascertain the skill level of the group and adjust the route to suit, throwing a few technical challenges into the mix – which the guys attacked with enthusiasm. There were a few spots where the riders had to work as a team to get everyone through, and that’s what makes these events special – it brings everyone together for a great time.”

More details about this ride as well as other Destination Yamaha experiences can be viewed at https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/discover/destination-yamaha-motor