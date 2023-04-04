Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) unites hundreds of thousands of classic and vintage motorcycle fans all over the world to raise funds and awareness for men’s health.

Triumph became the official motorcycle partner of the DGR from 2014, bringing a commitment to increase awareness, grow participation and ultimately increase fundraising in support of this worthy cause.

One of Triumph’s most significant contributions has been in growing awareness and motivating fundraisers around the world, by providing motorcycles from Triumph’s Modern Classic range as rewards for the top fundraisers.

In previous years, this has included unique motorcycles, such as a one-of-a-kind Triumph Thruxton RS DGR Edition and a custom ‘1959 Legends’ Triumph Bonneville T120 and matching Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar, awarded to the 2022 ride’s highest fundraiser as part of a collaboration between Triumph and Gibson.

This year marks the 10th year of this incredible partnership and represents a huge milestone for Triumph and the DGR. To celebrate this landmark anniversary and help make the 2023 DGR event the biggest and most successful to date, Triumph has created 250 exclusive Bonneville T120 Black Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Limited Edition motorcycles.

Paul Stroud – Triumph Chief Commercial Officer

“We are delighted to be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of our unique relationship with the DGR, which is an incredibly important partnership for Triumph and the thousands of Triumph DGR fans across the world. From the beginning, it was clear that the DGR and Triumph was a perfect fit, with a shared passion for motorcycles, style and riding for the people you love, something that is much more than sponsorship. Everyone involved over the past decade of the DGR, from the Triumph and DGR teams, to our dealers, the army of DGR organisers and ride hosts, and the legions of riders who passionately support this wonderful event and cause should be justifiably proud of the impact their efforts have had. With the launch of the new DGR edition of our Bonneville T120 Black, our ambition is to mark this wonderful occasion with something truly special which, for me, epitomises the spirit of the DGR and delivers a new way to delight riders and celebrate this incredible cause.”

Designed with a stylish DGR metallic black and white paint scheme, featuring official DGR branding with a custom logo on the tank and side panels, gold detailing and distinctive brown seat, each one comes with a numbered certificate, signed by DGR founder Mark Hawwa and Triumph CEO Nick Bloor – with edition 001 being presented to the highest fundraiser for the 2023 ride.

Arrival – Price – Ordering

The Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition will be arriving in Australia in September for $23,750 rideaway. Customers will need to register their official interest by submitting their name, contact details and residential postcode to [email protected].

Mark Hawwa – DGR Founder

“If anyone had said 10 years ago that we’d be celebrating a decade of partnership with Triumph Motorcycles, I would have laughed. That first year of signing with Triumph has always been a highlight for me. It felt exciting, and that excitement still carries on every year. Triumph has become like a family to me and to The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. They are passionate about getting classic-styled bikes out for a ride and using the machines we love to make a positive impact for our cause. That excitement and passion has now been brought together in a product that speaks to our journey together. We are beyond proud to release the Bonneville T120 Black Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Limited Edition motorcycle, to celebrate what we have achieved together and to continue doing more of what we love.”

Additionally in celebrating 10 years together, Triumph is strengthening its relationship further by becoming an official clothing partner of the DGR, with an all-new limited-edition range of lifestyle clothing to celebrate the annual event, created to raise additional funds for men’s health.