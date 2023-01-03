Ducati 900 SD (Sport Desmo) Darmah

With Phil Aynsley

Ducati introduced the 900 SD (Sport Desmo) Darmah in 1977 and both changed the way the company did business and was also regarded.

It’s purpose was to succeed where the unloved 860 series had failed, that is to be base V-twin model in the range that would appeal to the general sporting rider, rather than the hard-core sports riders – who were supposed to buy the SS models.

Stylist Leopoldo Tartarini carried over the looks from his 500 SD parallel twin to great effect and its combination with the legendary bevel-drive V-twin motor saw the Darmah gather many sales from those riders who wouldn’t normally consider a Ducati.

Considerable efforts were made to modernise the bike, compared to the 860. For the first time the company employed high quality, non-Italian electrics such as Bosch and Nippon Denso.

Many modifications were made to the motor in order to increase reliability, most notably to the big-end.

Cast magnesium wheels were used, initially Campagnolo, then Speedline. With the introduction of the Darmah all the company’s new models were Desmo equipped – a situation that remained unchanged up until 2020’s fourth generation Multistrada.

Almost 5,600 Darmahs (including various sub models) were produced up until 1982 – 1,610 of those being the original ’77 model.

The name ‘Darmah’ actually came from a popular Italian children’s book where it was the name of a tiger, as a bit of context.

This is an original, unrestored bike that has a few small modification such as the oil filter cover.