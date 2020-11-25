Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini

Ducati have taken the covers off a new special-edition Diavel overnight inspired by the 819 horsepower Lamborghini Siàn FKP 37, meet the the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini.

Due to arrive in Australia next February (2021), the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini will wear a ride away sticker price that says $48,600. The car? Well that will cost you over $5,000,000, yep that number of zeroes is correct, a cool five-million….

It is unclear as to how many of the 630 Diavel 1260 Lamborghini machines produced will find their way Down Under but I don’t think there will be a shortage of takers. Only 63 of the Countach inspired Lamborghini Lamborghini Siàn FKP 37 were made and no doubt plenty of those owners will want the Ducati to go with their car. Why 63? Well Lamborghini was founded in 1963, so that seems like a good enough reason, apparently…

Diavel 1260 Lamborghini wears bespoke forged rims that resemble the design seen on the Lamborghini and has the ‘Gea Green’ duco to match it.

The frame, the seat tail and the forged rims are embellished with the use of ‘Electrum Gold’ colour. There is also a touch of ‘Ducati Red’ sued in the colouring of the Brembo M50 radial mount brake calipers.

There is also plenty of sexy clear-coated carbon-fibre. The radiator covers and air intakes, the silencer cover, spoiler, central tank cover, seat cover, front and rear mudguards, dashboard cover and headlight frame are all made of carbon.

The beating heart of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is the 1262 cc Ducati Testastretta DVT with variable timing. This Euro 5 homologated engine is capable of delivering 162 hp (119 kW) at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm (13,2 kgm) at 7,500 rpm. Dry weight is 220 kg.