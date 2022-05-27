Ducati Melbourne West

Overnight Ducati Australia and New Zealand celebrated the grand opening of the newest flagship Ducati dealership, Ducati Melbourne West, in a classy evening affair with a distinctly Italian theme.

The Essendon Fields venue was lit up in a bright red hue complete with a fantastic Ducati hologram projected onto the pavement outside to declare that this was something a bit special as you arrived.

This exclusive, 360 square metre facility located at Essendon Fields is the result of a new partnership with long established and well-respected motor vehicle retailer, Preston Motors Group and Ducati Australia and New Zealand.

Preston Motors Group have well established Porsche dealerships in Brighton and Doncaster and have a history in the industy going back to 1912. An interesting note mentioned by one of the senior staff present at the Ducati Melbourne West opening night was that one in three of their Porsche customers also owned Ducati motorcycles.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati Australia and New Zealand

“Preston Motors Group is already a part of our Volkswagen family with their long association with Porsche. Their existing legacy with customer experience and performance, aligns with the global Ducati dealer network. I’m excited to see the dealership open with such a passionate team and to see the Ducati community continue to grow with this state-of-the-art facility.”

The exclusive dealership rshowcases the entire Ducati and Scrambler Ducati range, with a boutique dedicated to Ducati accessories and clothing, a focus on after-sales service as well as a café, creating a new destination for Ducatisti to enjoy.

Preston Motors Group Chief Executive Officer – Robert Gattereder

“I’m a motorcyclist myself and of European heritage, so to bring the iconic brand of Ducati into our portfolio is as exciting for me as it is for our business. With our rich history and driven culture, we’re committed to defining a new benchmark for customer satisfaction in Victoria. Ducatisti who visit our flagship dealership will experience a new engaging destination concept and will feel a warm welcome from the first moment they enter. We look forward to bringing the Italian pride of Ducati to our new flagship store and delivering a premium customer experience.”

Located close to Melbourne International Airport and only 15 minutes to the city centre, the Essendon Fields dealership is officially now open following the grand celebration yesterday evening. The newest Ducati destination, Ducati Melbourne West is located at 295 Wirraway Road, Essendon Fields.