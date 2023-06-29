Ducati Memorabilia project updated with GP16 components

The Ducati Memorabilia is an exclusive project launched in December 2019 by Ducati and Ducati Corse, that offers to the most passionate Ducatisti the chance to become owners of authentic and certified parts of the bikes used in recent years by factory riders in the MotoGP and World Superbike championships.

New for 2023 is the arrival of the components used in the Desmosedici GP16 engine: the GP16 exhaust camshaft, the original Desmosedici GP16 intake camshaft, the original Desmosedici GP16 connecting rod and the original Desmosedici GP16 piston.

Each piece of memorabilia is packaged in an elegant box and accompanied by its certificate of authenticity signed by Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO, and Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager.

Together with the certificate, the owner will also find the technical description of the piece chosen, as well as a reference – where possible – to the rider and the season in which he raced and final race position as a further guarantee of uniqueness and originality.

Memorabilia can be purchased from the Ducati Store in Bologna, as well as from the entire Ducati dealer network and online at Shop.Ducati.com. Each piece will be delivered, protected and embellished by a plexiglass case, as well as accompanied by its certificate of authenticity.

The availability of pieces is limited and requests will be processed on a first-come-first-served basis; it will therefore not be possible to reserve pieces that are not yet in stock.