Ducati Mototrans 250 24 Horas

With Phil Aynsley

The Spanish Mototrans company was formed in 1958 with the merging of the Maquitrans and Cliper concerns who imported the Ducati Cucciolo and 98 cc bikes respectively.

Mototrans was licensed to manufacture Ducati motorcycles and began with the 125 Sport in 1959.

The company went on to become an important part of Ducati’s growth during the 1960s with many race wins as well as building a range of models that were sold by Ducati, as Ducatis.

In fact Mototrans entered bikes won the Barcelona 24 Hour race ten times – the most by any manufacturer!

It was as a result of one of these wins, by a 283 cc single prototype in 1964, that the company decided to capitalise on the favourable publicity by introducing their top of the line sports machine, the 250 24 Horas (Hours) at the Barcelona Show the following year.

The bike differed from contemporary Ducati singles in several ways, the most fundamental being a change to a 69 x 66 mm bore and stroke from Ducati’s traditional 74 x 57.8 mm.

The motor was also based on the earlier ‘narrow case’ design rather than the ‘wide case’ then being used by Ducati.

Other features were a 10:1 compression ratio, higher lift camshaft and a Spanish made Amal 27 mm carburettor. In a first for the company a five-speed gearbox was used.

Three series were produced before manufacture finished around 1973. This is a late production Series 3 bike.