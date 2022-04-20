Ducati Museum and Factory reopen full time

Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer Ducati is gearing up to welcome its fans again at full speed. From April 21, visits to the Ducati Museum and Factory will resume throughout the week.

The Ducati Museum will be accessible from Monday to Sunday from 9:00 to 18:00, with one closing day on Wednesday. The tour inside the Ducati Factory, which allows enthusiasts to walk through the production lines and observe what happens in the factory where the Ducati motorcycles take shape, can be booked every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with two rounds of visits, the first at 9:30 and the second at 15:30.

The ticket price for admission only to the Ducati Museum is €17, while the ticket with combined entrance to the Ducati Museum and guided Factory tour costs €32. Both routes are subject to limited admission with reservations required online only.

On the occasion of the full reopening of the Museum, starting from April 23 the exhibition will be enriched by a new addition: the original and legendary Paul Smart’s ‘750 Imola’. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the victory of the legendary rider at the 1972 Imola 200 Miles race , his bike will be added to the 42 motorcycles already present in the Museum for a limited period of time.

To keep in touch with all enthusiasts even from a distance, a new free virtual tour will also be available on the Ducati website, which further enriches the Borgo Panigale Experience digital offer. In this new mode it will be possible to independently explore some areas of the Ducati factory, from the entrance, to the Visitor Centre to all the halls of the Museum.

Finally, “Online Journeys”, the virtual guided tours that allow you to discover the history and production areas of Ducati, through a real remote guided tour, remain available by reservation. To book an “Online Journey” you can contact infotour@ducati.com.