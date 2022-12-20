Ducati Riding Experience

Each DRE format is characterised by an excellent teaching proposal that includes top-level instructors (including several former professional riders), prestigious locations and, of course, lots of fun on the motorcycles of the Ducati range, the rental of which for the entire duration of the experience is included in the registration.

The DRE project was born in 2003 and over the course of these twenty years have welcomed more than 28,000 participants.

All the information and details for registering for the first appointments of the 2023 season are available on the dedicated pages of Ducati.com website. On these dates, participants will be able to enjoy a true Ducati-style experience on the main Italian circuits and discover the beauty of Italy also in terms of landscapes and food.

The three appointments of DRE Road and DRE Rookie will take place at the Modena racetrack on the weekends of 20-21 May, 24-25 June and 9-10 September.

There are two appointments with the DRE Racetrack and they will be held on 6-7 June and 26-27 September at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

The new DRE Track Warm Up is scheduled for the weekend of 17-18 June at the Modena racetrack.

Registration for the DRE Adventure will open in January 2023, instead, with the following calendar: 25-26 and 27-28 May, 13-14 and 15-16 July, 20-21 and 22-23 July, 7-8 and 9-10 September.

As for the DRE Travel Adventures, the first appointment scheduled is the one with the DesertX Expedition in Sardinia from 12 to 16 June. The four Dream Tour on the calendar will take place on 3-5 July, 10-12 July, 13-15 October and 17-19 October.

The Multistrada Expedition will start from Turin on 3 October and will end on 8 October.

The appointments already included in the calendar represent a first part of the DRE offer for the 2023 season.

Furthermore, the DRE Racetrack appointments will soon be expanded with a calendar of international dates, on the most beautiful and evocative circuits in the world.

DRE Track Warm Up

The DRE Track Warm Up is the main new feature of the DRE Academy 2023 season. The course has been completely updated, becoming independent from the DRE Racetrack and offering a specific focus on motorcyclists who wish to learn the basics of riding.

The format begins with a theoretical briefing held by the Technical Director, focused on correct position in the saddle, braking, acceleration and riding technique, after which the participants will immediately carry out a series of exercises.

The subsequent training on the track is divided into five sessions, the first of which is a sighting lap to familiarise with the track by riding one of the models envisaged by the DRE Road. The following four sessions are instead carried out with the Panigale V2, the ideal Ducati for a debut on the track. A specialised instructor will provide advice before each session, which will be followed by a dedicated debrief at the end of each of them.

DRE Racetrack

The DRE Racetrack remains the benchmark for those who already have track riding experience, but want to hone their skills and experience the thrill of riding a Ducati on the tracks where the MotoGP World Championship is held.

Education, fun and adrenaline come together in different courses depending on the level of experience: Track Evo, Track Evo2 and Track Master. The Ducati Panigale family is the star of this format, with the Panigale V2 for the Track Evo courses, the Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary for the Track Evo2 courses and the Panigale V4 S for the Track Master.

The Track Master, in particular, is once again proposing its winning formula (which relies on expert riders in the role of instructors and on the use of Action Cams and DDA data acquisition), to which it adds an important new feature, namely the reduction of the ratio to two students for each instructor, in order to offer participants even more complete and dedicated support.

Within the DRE Racetrack there are also “One to One” courses, which are aimed at those looking for an exclusive experience from every point of view. A direct relationship with the instructor, an individual position in the box, the Open Pit access and a final debrief all guarantee a truly professional experience in a day to be lived completely in the name of one’s passion for the track.

The “One to One” modes designed for the most passionate Ducatisti include three proposals. In choosing the first one, enthusiasts will be able to experience an incredible day as an official rider astride the Panigale V4 SP2.

With the other two experiences, Ducati raises the bar even higher through an even more exclusive programme that will allow fans to experience a dream day riding the new Panigale V4 R or the Ducati Superleggera V4. By taking part in these two experiences, the participants will also be able to enjoy a session as passengers of a DRE qualified instructor, who will conduct laps on the track in order to indicate the correct trajectories to take, the braking and acceleration points and the different riding techniques.

The three appointments at the Modena racetrack with DRE Road and DRE Rookie are also confirmed for the 2023 season.

DRE Road

DRE Road is the riding course designed and developed for motorcyclists who want to improve their riding level with the support of DRE instructors, but also for all those who wish to test the technological equipment of the numerous models in the Ducati range available in this format (including some of the most awaited novelties of 2023, such as the Multistrada V4 Rally, Diavel V4 and the “Next-Gen Freedom” Ducati Scrambler).

DRE Rookie

The DRE Rookie is dedicated exclusively to young motorcyclists aged 18 to 24 with an A2 license who ride depowered motorcycles, with a cutting-edge educational program aimed at learning riding techniques that can help participants express their potential as riders.

DRE Adventure

Lastly, DRE Adventure is the experience designed for adventure touring enthusiasts who want to enhance their on and off-road riding skills and have fun riding Multistrada V4 and DesertX, the bikes in the Ducati range most suitable for experiencing an all-round riding experience.

The programme includes two days in the fascinating Tuscan hills in the spectacular location of the Nipozzano Castle, in which to learn different techniques through accurate teaching lessons and exciting riding sessions.

For 2023, the motorcycle fleet of the format is expanded with the presence of the new Multistrada V4 Rally, the Ducati designed for the most demanding travellers.

DRE Travel Adventures

The Ducati Riding Experience package has also included DRE Travel Adventures organised trips, a series of proposals studied in detail to intrigue, amuse and excite motorcyclists. DesertX Expedition, Dream Tour and Multistrada Expedition met with immediate success among enthusiasts and have been confirmed for 2023 in a calendar that will soon see the addition of new international appointments.

The DesertX Expedition aims to let expert motorcyclists experience a truly unique and exciting adventure on the saddle of a Ducati motorcycle designed to tackle even the most demanding off-road terrain. 5 days of pure off-road adrenaline among the wonders of north-eastern Sardinia, in the company of professional riders who will follow the participants in every detail.

The Dream Tour, on the other hand, takes participants on a “dream trip” starting from Borgo Panigale with an organised visit to the Ducati Museum and the Ducati production plant. After full immersion in the Company which won all the World Titles in MotoGP and WorldSBK in 2022, the participants will leave for a 3-day tour through the landscapes of the Tuscan-Emilian hills, combining the pleasure of travelling by motorbike with good food and the discovery of the territory.

Finally, the Multistrada Expedition includes a program spread over 6 days and 5 nights to experience the fun of two wheels and the charm of nature. Reserved for only 10 participants, it winds along a breath-taking 1500 km itinerary that crosses Italy and France touching various points of cultural and landscape interest: the famous Cesana-Sestriere, the Colle del Sommeiller, the Verdon Gorge and the Côte d’Azur.

For more information on the formats, the schedule of events and registrations, visit the DRE Academy section or the DRE Travel Adventures section of the Ducati website.